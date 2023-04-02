The Pā Boys: He aha e titi ake nei tēnei taonga ki te ngākau i muri i te Huripari Gabrielle

The Pā Boys was first released in Kiwi cinemas in 2014.

He kaituhi whāngai a Graeme Tuckett ki Stuff to Watch.

Graeme Tuckett is a contributing writer for Stuff to Watch.

HUATAU: He taonga kāore e nui te whakamaiohatia ōna. He wātea hoki nōna ki TVNZ+ utukore nei, he ruarua tāra rānei ki Apple TV, kāti, mōku ake he rangi pai kia kōrerohia te kiriata nei.

OPINION: The Pā Boys is an under-appreciated gem. And with it now available on TVNZ+ for free, or on Apple TV for a few dollars, I reckon it's a good day to talk about the film.

Read this story in English here.

I whakaputa mai te Pā Boys i te 2014. Ahakoa tōna pai ki te minenga, he rawe nō ōna kaiwhakaari, he waiwaiā nō ngā wāhi, he rerehua nō ngā puoro, kāhore i pērā te rorotu i taua wā i tāna pea e whai ai i ēnei rā.

The Pā Boys was released in 2014. Despite ticking every box as a crowd-pleaser with a terrific cast, beautiful locations and a killer soundtrack, it just didn't get the box-office traction that it maybe would today.

READ MORE:

* Ahikāroa: Forget Shortland Street, this offers everything you want from a decent Kiwi soap opera

* Red, White and Brass: A Kiwi charmer that's pretty much the definition of a feel-good movie

* Not Even heralds a new maturity, confidence in New Zealand film and TV writing

* Rūrangi: Rising Lights: Why you should make time for this undersung, international champion of a Kiwi show

* Police Ten 7: Love it or hate it - you have to admire the controversial show's longevity



He kōrero taketake. Ka whakatūria tētahi pēne e ngā tāne e toru, ka kaihoratia ai. I a rātou e toro “whakararo” ana i Pōneke ki te Hokianga me Te Rēinga, ka whawhai a Danny rātou ko Tau ko Cityboy, ka wehe, ka whakatika, ka ako hoki i ngā tini āhuatanga o rātou anō.

The story is a classic. Three young guys start a band and hit the road. As they travel "down north" from Wellington to Hokianga and Cape Rēinga, Danny, Tau and Cityboy will fight, fall out, reconcile and learn a lot about themselves and each other.

Ko Puti rāua ko Jo ō rātou hoa haere, ā, i ōna wā he makau hoki, ka mutu, kei konā ahakoa ngā piki me ngā heke. Rā te huarahi, ka tau te pēne ki ngā pāpara kāuta, whakangahau ai, me te aha kua tūturu te whakangahau, ki mua tonu i te marea nō te takiwā.

Puti and Jo, their travelling companions and once-partners, will be there for every good and bad moment of it. Along the way, the band will stop at a series of bars and pubs to play an escalating series of shows, each one of them performed live, with an audience of genuine locals.

Ko Francis Kora, nō te pēne Kora, rātou ko Matariki Whatarau ko Tola Newbery ngā toki kaiwhakaari. Ko Juanita Hepi rātou ko Roimata Fox, ko te kaipuoro Troy Kingi hoki i noho mai ki ngā tūranga tautoko. Kua tiu atu ia o rātou ki ngā rākau tūperepere anō, heoti ko Pā Boys te kōhure tuatahi i tau ai te nuinga o rātou.

Francis Kora, of the band Kora, Matariki Whatarau and Tola Newbery were the core cast. With Juanita Hepi, Roimata Fox and musician Troy Kingi all on-board in significant support roles. They have all gone on to other roles and bigger stages, but The Pā Boys was a first feature for nearly everyone.

Supplied Ko Fran Kora rātou ko Troy Kingi, ko Tola Newberry ētahi o te ope pūkenga kaiwhakaari i whakaemi ki Pā Boys. / Fran Kora, Troy Kingi and Tola Newberry are part of the awesome ensemble assembled for The Pā Boys.

Ehara i te mea e ngaio katoa ana taku kaingākau ki Pā Boys. I te 2013, i rāhiritia ai kia mahi tahi ki te ope kiriata e te ringatohu Himiona Grace. Ko te tikanga, i tūturu te kaihora a te pēne, he ū nō mātou ki te waihanga i tētahi kiriata e tata pai nei ki te āhua o te pakipūmeka.

My love for The Pā Boys isn't just professional. In 2013, I was invited to work with the crew by director Himiona Grace. And that meant taking the band's road trip for real, as we committed to making a feature film in as close to a documentary style as was possible.

I muri i te rangi tuatahi o te kiriatatanga i te huarahi atu i Pōneke, i kiriata māotu i tā te pēne whakangahau tuatahi ki Tūranga Nui a Kiwa. Ka hī ake te rā, ka haere mā te Huarahi Matua 35 – tērā huarahi kua pūrākautia engia ko te ia o Te Tai Rāwhiti – ka peka atu ai ki Ruatōria, ki Umuariki mara – tō mātou kāinga i ngā wiki e rua o muri mai. Atu i konā, i toro atu te ope pukuhohe o mātou ki Ōpōtiki me Whakatāne, kātahi ki Tāmaki, ki Whangārei, ki te Nōta rā anō.

After a day's filming on the road from Wellington, we shot the first of the band's gigs that night in Gisborne. The next day we took State Highway 35 – that now mythic road that is the artery of the East Cape – and headed for Ruatōria, and Umuariki marae – our home for the next two weeks. From there, our little travelling circus would make it to Ōpōtiki and Whakatāne, then Auckland, Whangārei and the far north.

Kāhore he kiriatatanga anō pēnei i Pā Boys. Nā tēnei mātou i tae atu ki ngā wāhi ātaahua, tē tino kitea nei i Te Ika a Māui, i tūtaki ai hoki ngā tāngata ngākaupai, pukuhohe hoki. Arā te tāne ki waho i te pāparakāuta o Ruatōria e inu ana i tāna pia, tā te mea e toru tau te roa o tōna rāhui nā tāna eke hōiho ki roto i te pāpara nā – “he kotahi tau te whiunga ki au nā ia hōiho” – ka titi nei ki te ngākau mō ake tonu.

The Pā Boys was a film job unlike any other. It took us to the most beautiful, little-seen places in Te Ika a Māui and introduced us to people who were some of the kindest and funniest I've ever met. The guy who drank his beer outside the Ruatōria tavern, because he had been banned for three years for riding his horses into the public bar – "they gave me a year for each horse" – is going to stay with me forever.

SUPPLIED The Pā Boys is now available to stream on TVNZ+.

He kiriata a Pā Boys tē taea te tōai. Ainī pea i ōatemāka tā Himiona kuhu i ngā ohia katoa ki te kōrero o te pūrākau. Ainī pea kua wawe rawa atu te waihangatia o tētahi kiriata katoa i te ao Māori.

The Pā Boys is an unrepeatable film. Maybe Himiona's script tried to fit too many ideas into one story. Or perhaps a film set so completely in te ao Māori was a few years ahead of its time.

Ka mātaki anō i te rā nei, kua rarawe te Pā Boys. He pūrākau pai, kua ātaahua te kiriatatanga, kua mīharo ngā waiata me ngā whakaaritanga o roto. Te kitenga anō i Ruatōria me Umuariki, te mōhio hoki ki te whakahotunga o ngā wāhi rā i ngā āhuatanga nōnātata nei, he mea pōuriuri, e titi nei ki te ngākau.

Watching it again today, The Pā Boys scrubs up pretty well. It's a solid story, beautifully photographed, with some terrific songs and performances to hold it together. And seeing Ruatōria and Umuariki again, knowing how devastated those places have been by Cyclone Gabrielle, is a sobering, moving experience.

Ko te Pā Boys tētahi kiriata me mōhio whānui e te marea. Mātakina.

The Pā Boys is a film more people should know about. Give it a try.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.