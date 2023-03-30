Ka mokoa te whakaaetanga mō Taranaki ā mua i te pōti a te iwi

Ka kīia ko ngā tihi o Taranaki ko Te Kāhui Tupua. / The peaks of Taranaki Maunga will be known as Te Kāhui Tupua. (File photo)

Hei ā Paraire, ka nui te kokenga whakamua o te whakataunga mō te whānakotanga o Taranaki Maunga i ngā tau 158 ki muri, ā, ka mokoa tētahi whakaaetanga puretumu e te Karauna me ngā iwi.

A settlement deal for the confiscation of Taranaki Maunga 158 years ago will take a huge step closer on Friday with the initialling of a deed of redress by iwi and the Crown.

Read this story in English here.

Ka mokoa Te Whakaaetanga Tiriti nā te Karauna me Ngā Iwi o Taranaki i whakariterite ai i ngā tau e ono kua hori, kātahi ka tukuna te whakaaetanga puretumu ki ngā iwi e waru o te rohe hei wāhi ake o te whakatikahanga ōkawa.

The Treaty of Settlement deal negotiated over six years between the Crown and Ngā Iwi o Taranaki will be inked, before the deed of redress is put before members of the region’s eight iwi to vote on as part of a formal ratification process.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki Maunga agreement to be initialled on Friday

* Taranaki Maunga talks close to result

* Final Taranaki iwi completes its Treaty of Waitangi settlement



E tae rā anō ana te whakaaetanga ki tētahi whakaritenga kāwanatanga-tahitanga mō Te Papakura O Taranaki, i tōna wā ko Egmont National Park.

The agreed deal includes a co-governance arrangement regarding Te Papakura O Taranaki, formerly known as Egmont National Park.

Mā tēnā hoki e whakamanahia ngā tihi o Taranaki Maunga hei tangata, ka tapaina ai ko Te Kāhui Tupua.

It will also see the peaks of Taranaki Maunga taken on legal personhood under the name Te Kāhui Tupua.

E tae ana ētahi anō āhuatanga o te whakaaetanga peretumu ki: tētahi kōrero mō ngā hītori, tētahi whakapāha nā te Karauna, te whakarewanga o Ngā Pou Whakatupua, arā, ngā uara o te maunga; me ngā panonitanga ōkawa o ngā ingoa o te whenua.

Other elements of the negotiated redress include: a historical account, a Crown apology, the introduction of Ngā Pou Whakatupua or maunga values; and official geographic name changes.

Ka tū te kaupapa ki Aotearoa Marae, ki Okaiawa, ki te tonga o Taranaki, ka tīmata te pōhiri hei te 11am.

The ceremony will be held at Aotearoa Marae in Okaiawa, South Taranaki with the pōwhiri starting at 11am.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Mā te Minita Take Tiriti Andrew Little e tū hei māngai mō te Karauna i te mokoa o te whakaaetanga e rātou ko ngā iwi e waru o Taranaki mō te maunga. / Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little will represent the Crown when it initials a treaty deal struck with the eight iwi of Taranaki over the maunga. (File photo)

Mā te Minita Take Tiriti Andrew Little rāua ko te Minita Toitū Willow-Jean Prime e tū hei māngai mō te Karauna.

The Crown will be represented by Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little and Minister of Conservation Willow-Jean Prime.

E kawatau nei ka ruarua ngā marama e oti ai te tukanga peretumu, ā, ka tū ngā hui puta noa i Taranaki me te motu whānui, ā-tuihono hoki.

It is expected the ratification process will take a few months to complete, with hui to be held at venues across Taranaki and the rest of the country, as well as online.

E ai ki Te Pūrongo Taranaki a Te Rōpū Whakamana i Te Tiriti o Waitangi nō te 1996, e “hirahira pai” ana te maunga ki te Māori.

The Waitangi Tribunal's Taranaki Report, released in 1996, said the maunga had "extraordinary significance" to Māori.

I mātua whānakotia te maunga i te 1865 hei wāhanga o ngā raupatu whenua Māori he “nanakia” nō rātou i ngā Pakanga o Taranaki.

The mountain was first taken in 1865 as part of the confiscation of Māori land for "rebellion" in the Taranaki Wars.

E ai ki te Mount Egmont Vesting Act 1978, i whakahokia te tino tohu whenua o te takiwā ki te Taranaki Māori Trust Board, ka motika ai te tukunga ki te Kāwanatanga hei “takohatanga ki te motu”.

Under the Mount Egmont Vesting Act 1978, the region’s most notable landmark was returned to the Taranaki Māori Trust Board, before it immediately gave it back to the Government as a "gift to the nation".

Heoti, e ai ki te taraipiunara, kua iti noa ngā taunakitanga e whakatūturu ana i tētahi whakaaetanga nā Taranaki Iwi kia pēnei.

However, the tribunal said there had been little evidence provided which verified there had been agreement from Taranaki iwi to do this.

Kua iti noa iho hoki ngā take whaimana i raupatuhia ai a Taranaki Maunga, hei tā rātou.

There had also been no valid basis for the confiscation of Taranaki Maunga in the first place, it ruled.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Ko Taranaki Maunga te tino tohu whenua i te takiwā, ā, mā te whakaaetanga tiriti e mana ai ia ānō he tupuna ki te Māori. / Taranaki Maunga is the most notable landmark in the region, and a treaty deal will see it gain legal protections in recognition of its tupuna status to Māori. (File photo)

Ka tū Te Tōpuni Kōkōrangi hei kanohi, hei māngai hoki mō Te Kāhui Tupua, ā, e rōpū tēnā kua hangaia ki te whakawhenumitanga taurite o ngā māngai Karauna, iwi hoki, ka mutu, mā rātou ngā maheretanga whakahaere whenua e whanake.

Along with being the face and voice of Te Kāhui Tupua, Te Tōpuni Kōkōrangi, a group made up of an equal mix of Crown and iwi appointees, will develop park management plans.

Me whakaae ēnei mahi e te Minita Toitū rātou ko tētahi rōpū māngai ā-iwi nō Taranaki.

This work will require approval from both the Minister of Conservation and a group of iwi representatives from Taranaki.

Hei te ata Paraira, ā mua i te hui moko, e rite ana a Minita Andrew Little kia tae atu ki tētahi hui, he mea whakahaere e te Taranaki Chamber of Commerce e wānangahia ai te mōki peretumu.

On Friday morning, before the initialling ceremony, Minister Little is due to attend an event hosted by the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce to discuss the redress package.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.