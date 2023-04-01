Ngā hokonga-wawe e tīmata ai ngā whanaketanga whare ā-iwi ki Ngāmotu

Ngā hokonga-wawe o te whanaketanga Pukekura-The Parade, te whakatū ai ki tēnei wāhi whenua wātea ki Liardet St, Ngāmotu, ka tīmata hei tērā marama. / Pre-sales for Pukekura -The Parade development, which will be built on this empty section on New Plymouth's Liardet St, begin for uri of Te Atiawa next month.

Hei tērā marama tīmata ai ngā whanaketanga mō ngā nōhanga a te iwi ki Ngāmotu.

Pre-sales for the first of a series of iwi-led residential developments in New Plymouth begin next month.

Read this story in English here.

Nā Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa i mātua whakapuaki i tāna kaupapa hirahira, te Pukekura – The Parade, i te 2021, rā tōna peka pakihi.

Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa, through its commercial arm, first announced its flagship Pukekura – The Parade project in 2021.

READ MORE:

* Te Atiawa reveal new name, facade for its New Plymouth business hub

* E tinga ana tētahi mahere mō te 'wāhi hirahira ki te motu' hei te 2024

* New Plymouth Barrett St hospital site demolition resumes



Ka 35 ngā kāinga ka whakatū ki tō Ngāmotu Liardet St, ki tētahi wāhi whenua kounga e kīia nei ko te ‘dress circle’.

It will see 35 homes built on New Plymouth’s Liardet St on a section of prime real estate known as the ‘dress circle’.

Kua āhua 450 mita te tawhiti atu ōna i te pokapū tāone, e 250m atu i te tomokanga o Pukekura.

The site is about 450 metres from the central city, and 350m metres from the entrance to popular Pukekura Park.

I puta te ihu o Livingstone Building hei kaihanga o ngā whare, ā, e tohea nei te rangi otinga hei te puku o 2025.

Livingstone Building has won the contract to build the houses, with a final completion date of mid-2025 mooted.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff E tae rā anō ana tēnei wāhi whenua i Barrett St, i Westown, ki te rautaki nōhanga kiritata a Te Atiawa. / This site on Barrett St in Westown is included in the residential property strategy Te Atiawa has, with eight townhouses to be built as part of the Papa Pounamu development.

Ka hokona ngā whare ki ngā utunga ā-mākete.

The houses will be sold at market prices.

E oti i ngā uri o Te Atiawa te tono i ngā hokonga-wawe a te whanaketanga e-hia-miriona-tāra hei weanga i te 14 o Āperira me te 5 o Mei, kātahi ka tukuna ki te mākete whānui.

Te Atiawa uri (descendants) can apply for pre-sales for the multimillion-dollar development between April 14 and May 5, before the offer hits the open market.

E tae rā anō ana ētahi atu whanaketanga nōhanga ki Papa Pounamu, te whakatūria ai ngā whare-tāone e waru i tētahi papa wātea i Barrett St, i Westown ā mua i te hiku o 2024.

Other residential developments in the pipeline include Papa Pounamu, which will see a total of eight townhouses built on a currently vacant Barrett St section in Westown by late 2024.

E rua tekau ngā kāinga i tōna tikanga ka whaiwāhi atu ki te whanaketanga Tūkāpō, e tūponotia nei ka oti hei te ihu o 2025.

Twenty homes are planned as part of the Tūkāpō development, with a completion date of early 2025.

Ko Tūkāpō te ingoa taketake o Tukapa St, ki Westown, te whakatūria ai ngā whare.

Tūkāpō is the original name of Tukapa St, in Westown, where the houses will be built.

Robin Martin of RNZ E mea ana te tumu o Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa Dion Tuuta, e hiamo pai ana te iwi. / Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa chief executive Dion Tuuta says it is an exciting time for the iwi to see some of its strategy coming to fruition around property development, but it was only one strand of its mahi. (File photo)

Ko Rungapiko hoki, ki tō Ngāmotu Weymouth St, tētahi atu hinonga, te whakatūria ai ngā nōhanga rūma-moe-kotahi e waru mō te kaumātua, me ngā whare-tāone e ono ā mua i te 2025.

Rungapiko, on New Plymouth’s Weymouth St, is another project on the books, which will see eight one-bedroom kaumātua flats and six town houses constructed by 2025.

E ai ki te tumu o Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa Dion Tuuta, kua āhua $25-30 miriona o ngā rawa $130m āna e hāngai ana ki ngā wawata nōhanga ā-pakihi, ā-kiritata hoki.

Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa chief executive Dion Tuuta said about $25-30 million of its $130m asset base applied to its commercial and residential property interests.

I whakahoatia te rautaki nōhanga a te iwi kia “pōturi”, me te whakaaro ka toitū hei te tautītoki, me te aha, mā tēnā anō ngā pūtea e whāngai.

The iwi property strategy was designed to be “slow” as the idea was for it to be sustainable and self-financing over time.

Hei tā Dion, he “pihinga” tonu te āhua o te umanga ā-iwi, ā, ko tā ngā tau e rua kua hori he whakawhanake i āna pūnaha whakahaere, me ngā kaimahi.

Tuuta said the iwi entity was essentially still in “start-up” mode and the last two years had been about building up its administration systems and staff.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Ko te whāinga, kia whakatūria ngā kāinga e 20 ā mua i te 2025 ki Tukapa St, ki Ngāmotu. Kua tapaina te hinonga ko Tūkāpō, te ingoa taketake o Tukapa St. / By 2025, the plan is to build 20 homes on this Tukapa St site in New Plymouth. The development will be called Tūkāpō, which was the original name of Tukapa St.

Hei tāna, ko te whāinga nui a te iwi kia whanake i te tuakiri o Te Atiawa, kia para i ngā huarahi e tutuki ai ngā hiahia o nāianei me ngā ino kei te whare tamariki.

He said all the work the iwi entity was involved in was focussed on growing Te Atiawa identity, and providing pathways to ensure the needs of current and future generations of its people could be met.

“Ko ngā nōhanga te ara ki te whanaketanga o ngā tāngata.”

“Property is a means for people development.”

Ko te whakaaro, kua manako tonu te iwi kia whanake i te hōhipera o mua i Barrett St, kua tapaina ko Ōtumaikuku, engari e wānanga tonu mō te whakawāteatanga o te whenua e 7.6 heketea e mā ai.

It is understood the iwi still hopes to develop the former Barrett St hospital site, known as Ōtumaikuku, but discussions were ongoing about the need to ensure the 7.6 hectare property was clear of contamination first.

Tērā hoki tētahi wāhi 13.5 heketea, ko Okoare te ingoa ki Tukapa St, e whanaketia peatia ana, ā, he whakamaheretanga hoki kia whanakehia tētahi papa e 60 ngā wāwāhitanga i tō Waitara Bayly St, te whakatūria ai ngā kāinga e 25, kātahi tonu nei ka whakapuakina.

A 13.5 hectare site, known as Okoare on Tukapa St, is another on the radar for potential development, while plans to develop a 60-section subdivision on Waitara’s Bayly St, which would see 25 homes built, had been previously announced.

Supplied Arā te Atkinson Building o mua ka tapaina ko Ngāmotu House. He whakaahuatanga ā-rorohiko tēnei nā te kaitoi o te āhua o waho. / The former Atkinson Building will now be known as Ngāmotu House. This artistic rendering shows what the exterior of the building will look like.

Inātata nei, i whakatūturu te iwi i te tapanga hōu o te Atkinson Building o mua, i Devon St West, tae rā anō ki te āhua o tōna mata hei te ununga o te kiri uhi hei te Hune.

Recently, the iwi confirmed the new name for the former Atkinson Building, on Devon St West, along with what its facade will look like once the construction wrap comes off in June.

Kua tapaina te pokapū pakihi hōu ko Ngāmotu House.

The renovated business hub is now called Ngāmotu House.

I tērā tau, i koke hoki te iwi kia poroa te Education House o mua, i te kokonga o Eliot me Courtenay St, te rīhi atu hei tūnga waka hei te pae tata.

Last year, the iwi also pushed ahead with the demolition of the old Education House building, on the corner of Eliot and Courtenay Sts, which will be leased out as car parks in the interim.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.