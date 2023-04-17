Arotahinga ā-Rohe: Te nōhanga o te Waiariki e rorotu haere ana, me tōna takutai e kounga ake ana pea i tō Mauao

This stretch of coast is home to some of the country's best hidden gems.

He nui kē atu te kiko o te tāone i tōna pokapū anake. Ko te ara e huraina ai ōna kura huna ko te toro atu ki ōna papa ki ngā pito. I tēnei terenga, ka arotahingia ētahi o ō Aotearoa takiwā me toro e te tangata, tirohia ai ngā wāhi e kai ai, e inu ai, e tākaro ai hoki ngā kiritata.

There’s so much more to a city than its centre. The best way to uncover a destination’s hidden gems is to hit the suburbs. In this series, we shine a spotlight on some of New Zealand’s must-visit neighbourhoods, looking at where the locals eat, drink, and play.

Nikā te nōhanga takutai o Ōmokoroa, he tapanga mō “te roa o te mokomoko”, e pēnā ana tōna waiwaiā i tērā o Mauao, engari kāhore e toritori ana i te tini makiu, kāhore hoki e pēnā ana ngā āhuatanga eke ngaru.

The sleepy coastal settlement of Ōmokoroa, meaning “the long lizard”, has all the natural beauty of Mt Maunganui without the overwhelming foot traffic and surf conditions.

Te Wāpu ki Ōmokoroa. / Ōmokoroa Wharf.

E kawatau ana ka tauruatia te rahi o te tāone i te uru o te Waiariki hei ngā tau e kainamu ana, he whakakapi nō ōna uru rahopūru ki ngā nōhanga kiritata hōu, ngā kura hōu e rua, me tētahi whare hokohoko.

The Western Bay of Plenty town is expected to double in size in the next few years with former avocado orchards being replaced by new residential developments, two new schools and a shopping complex.

Mā hea atu: Atu i te pokapū o Tauranga, he 20 mēneti te hautūtanga waka ki te uru-mā-raki mā SH2. Atu i Tāmaki, ka 2.5 hāora e tae atu ai ki te peka ki Ōmokoroa. Whāia te huarahi matua i a ia e āmio haere ana i ngā takiwā hōu, tae noa atu ki te moana.

How to get there: From Tauranga CBD it’s a 20-minute drive northwest along SH2. From Auckland, it takes 2.5 hours to reach the Ōmokoroa turn-off. Follow the main road as it winds through new and established suburbs all the way to the water.

I rongonui ai: Me motika atu ngā whānau ki te pito o te raenga kūiti. Kāore he painga i te noho ki Ōmokoroa Domain i ngā rangi paki, ki reira marumaru ai te takutahi i te motu roa, papatahi hoki nei o Matakana, nā konā kua ngāwari te kaukau.

Best known for: Families should head straight for the tip of the peninsula. Hot sunny days are best spent at the Ōmokoroa Domain, where the harbour beach sheltered by the long and flat Matakana Island makes for carefree splashing.

Ina hiahia ana ki te maru o te rākau, ka hāneanea i te noho ki raro i te pōhutukawa, ā, e oti i ngā mātua te hōmiromiro i ngā tamariki i a rātou e tākaro ana ki te papa tākaro hōu o tātahi, i te mahau o Alma Eatery. He rawe hei kōwhiringa kē atu i Mauao.

Those seeking shade will find comfort under pōhutukawa, while parents can keep a watchful eye over their children on the brand-new beachside playground from the deck at Alma Eatery. It’s a brilliant alternative to the Mount.

Tohu whenua: He hīkoi rorotu ki te Gerald Crapp Historic Reserve e kaihora ana i te pito o te raenga kūiti, e hipa ana i ngā kāinga kei ngā pari.

Local landmark: The Gerald Crapp Historic Reserve is a popular walk around the headland of the peninsula past cliff-top homes.

Hei āpitihanga hoki ki te tirohanga atu ki Tauranga Moana, Matakana, Motuhoa me Rangiwaea, e oti i te manuhiri te toro ki te pā o Wai-Huri, kua karapotia ki ngā rākau taketake, me tētahi timutimu kua whakairo ki te āhua o te Pākehā tuatahi i tau ki Ōmokoroa.

As well as taking in views across Tauranga Harbour and Matakana, Motuhoa and Rangiwaea Islands, visitors can see the historic Wai-Huri pā site surrounded by native trees and a tree stump which has been carved into the likeness of Ōmokoroa’s first European settler.

Caroline Boyle Te tawhio o Te Awakanui nā Te Ara Tourism. / Te Ara Tourism’s Te Awanui tour.

Hanga 40 mēneti te roa o te hīkoi, ā, e tūhono ana ki te hīkoitanga porohita e 9km o te Raenga Kūiti, he ara takutai kei te taha o te Karapu Hahaupōro o Ōmokoroa.

The walk takes around 40 minutes and links with the 9km Peninsula Loop walk, a coastal trail alongside the Ōmokoroa Golf Club.

Me aha: Me kua matekai ki te mātātoa, ripoia te Ara Paihikara atu i Ōmokoroa ki Tauranga kia 19 km rā te takutai, ka huri tuawhenua ai ki Te Puna. E tae rā anō ana te ara nei ki ngā huanui matakirikiri, ngā ara papa rākau, me ngā huarahi taiwhenua kua hōu, nō mua rā anō hoki.

What to do: For more adventure follow the Ōmokoroa to Tauranga Cycle Trail for 19 scenic kilometres along the coast and then inland to Te Puna. The trail comprises new and existing off-road gravel pathways, boardwalks and local country roads.

Ko tā Paula Beilby he whakahaere i ngā tawhio paihikara-hiko i tāna pakihi, Te Ara Tourism, nā konā kua toutou i ngā kōrero a te tangata whenua. E toro ana ngā tawhio a Te Awanui atu i Ōmokoroa ki te Cider Factorie rongonui ki Te Puna.

Paula Beilby runs e-bike tours through her company, Te Ara Tourism, offering insight into tangata whenua. The Te Awanui tour runs from Ōmokoroa to the award-winning The Cider Factorie in Te Puna.

Atu i te Esplanade, ekengia ai te waka tere ki Matakana, hīkoi haere ai, eke ai hoki i ōna ngaru. He papa hahaupōro 18-kōhao ki te pito raki o te raenga kūiti, waihoki tētahi papa retireti kua whai tohu.

From The Esplanade, catch the car ferry to Matakana Island for a day trip and its beach surf break. There’s also a scenic 18-hole golf course along the northern base of the peninsula and an award-winning skate park.

Ki hea kai ai: Hei te taenga atu, te putanga atu rānei, me tau te tangata ki te waka kai Outta the Blue, kei tua o Prole Road, ki reira kai ai te ika mohou, te kūtai whakapaoa, me te ika mata.

Where to eat: On the way in, or out, stop at the Outta the Blue truck opposite Prole Road for fresh fish, smoked mussels and raw fish salad.

Atu i Alma Eatery. / The view from Alma Eatery.

Ko tā te Ōmokoroa Beach Store he koko i ngā aihikirīmi o ngā rā o maro mahue, ka mutu, me kua mate a Tamaroto, kei te taha o te herenga waka a Skippers Restaurant, ā, kāore he painga i tēnei wāhi e tau ai te ahiahi.

The Ōmokoroa Beach Store scoops old-fashioned ice creams and, if lunch is in order, Skippers Restaurant at the edge of the marina is the perfect place to while away an afternoon.

Ko Alma Eatery te tino whare kai i te tāone, koia hoki te wāhi mō te kawhe, te tunumana parāoa, me te parehe. Kātahi tonu nei tō te whare kai ihu ka puta i te tohu mō te wero Plates of Plenty, nā āna parāoa rimurapa kua kī i ngā harore me te rikota, kua ūhia ki te pata truffle.

Alma Eatery is the hottest restaurant in town and your go-to for coffee, baking and pizza. The restaurant recently took out the Judge’s Choice award in the Plates of Plenty Challenge for its pyramid-shaped pasta filled with mushrooms and ricotta and doused in truffle butter.

Ki hea noho ai: He nōhanga rūma kotahi, rua, toru hoki ki te Ōmokoroa Kiwi Holiday Park, waihoki ngā nōhanga whai hiko. E toru ngā puna wai māori wera ki te wāhi rā, he rorerore utu kore hoki. Ki tāwahi o SH2 te whare whai rawa o French Country House e noho ana ki ngā papa e 40 eka, ānō he papa tākaro.

Where to stay: The Ōmokoroa Kiwi Holiday Park has one-, two- and three-bedroom motel units as well as powered sites. There are three mineral hot pools onsite and free-to-use barbecues. On the other side of SH2, The French Country House is a luxury farmhouse nestled on 40 acres of park-like grounds.

Supplied Te French Country House, ki te Waiariki. / The French Country House, Bay of Plenty.

Kaupapa: Ora ana te Mākete ā-Hapori o Ōmokoroa hei te Hātarei whakamutunga o ia marama ki te Ōmokoroa Settlers Hall. Toroa atu e kitea ai ngā kākahu pēpi nā te ringa ake, ngā hopi me ngā kānara, ngā hua whenua o te rohe, me tētahi hokonga tōtiti.

Events: The Ōmokoroa Community Market takes place on the last Saturday of each month at the Ōmokoroa Settlers Hall. Visit for handmade baby clothing, soaps and candles, locally grown produce, and the sausage sizzle.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.