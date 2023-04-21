Nā te patuitanga hōu i whakanui ai te pūio huhua hei painga ki te wāhi mahi

Kua pāngia a Javier Vasquez e te takiwātanga, ā, i whai mahi ia nā tētahi patuitanga a Fidelity Life ki auticon. / Javier Vasquez has autism and got a job at Fidelity Life through a partnership with auticon.

Kua rerekē te whakataunga o ngā raruraru e te hinengaro o Javier Vasquez i ērā o ētahi atu.

Javier Vasquez’s mind solves problems in a way that others might not think of.

“Mōku ake, e āhua rangirua ana i te whakawhitinga kōrero ā-waha,” hei tāna.

“I find that verbal communication can be ambiguous,” he said.

Heoti, mō te wāhi mahi, kua whai ia i āna ake whakataunga ki ngā mea e whakapae nei te hunga pūio auraki he raru.

So when it comes to the workplace, he’s figured out his own solutions to what neurotypical people may see as problems.

“Kua ako au ki te whakawhanake i ngā tātauira mō ngā whakawhitinga kōrero e tautoko ana i taku mārama ki te whakatakotoranga o te mōhiohio, e āwhina ana i ahau kia mārama pū ai.”

“I have learned to develop flow charts about conversations that help me to understand the logical order of information and can help me to overcome a lot of these ambiguities.”

CHRIS SKELTON Thomas Bernard wasn't diagnosed with autism until he was 18 years of age. Now 27, he has his first paid full time job, and it's getting businesses to join a scheme that helps businesses become more accessible to people with disabilities like himself.

He pūio huhua a Javier, kua rua marama ia e mahi ana hei kaitātari utunga ki tētahi umanga rīanga Fidelity Life.

Vasquez, who is neurodivergent, is two months into his role as a pricing analyst at insurance company Fidelity Life.

I whakapāngia a Fidelity Life, nā konā i tūhono atu ki auticon, tētahi umanga takitini-takiwātanga e hono ana i ngā mātanga hangarau matihiko, te nuinga hoki o rātou kua pāngia e te takiwātanga, ki ngā umanga pēnei i a Fidelity Life, ka mutu, ka whakarato ana hoki i te whakangungu ā-pūio huhua ki te wāhi mahi.

Fidelity Life was approached by and has partnered with auticon​, an autistic-majority company that partner IT professionals, many who have autism, with companies like Fidelity Life while providing neurodivergent training in the workplace.

Hei wāhanga ake o te kaupapa paerata, kua whakawhiwhi a Fidelity Life i te mahi ki tētahi tokorua pūio huhua, ka ono marama te nōhanga, ā, e whakarato ana i te whakangungu ā-pūio huhua e tae rā anō hoki ki ngā awheawhe kaimahi.

As part of a pilot programme, Fidelity Life has employed two neurodigvergent people for a 6-month period, and were providing neuro-inclusion training which include staff workshops.

He tohu paetahi tā Javier mō te pūkaha hiko, me te aha anō i tūponotia te mahi nei i LinkedIn, ā, e manako ana ka noho tonu ki Fidelity Life ā muri rā anō i te 6 marama.

Vasquez has an electronic engineering degree and came across the job through LinkedIn and hopes to stay with Fidelity Life beyond 6 months.

Ko te tino mahi ki a ia ko te whai i ngā whakatau e pai ake ai ngā pūnaha, nā whai anō kua tino tokona ia e ōna kaiarotake, e noho tahi ana e tutuki ai āna whāinga.

His favourite part of his job is finding solutions to make systems more efficient, and he’s had a lot of guidance from his supervisors, sitting alongside him to help reach his goals.

E ai ki te āpiha matua o te hokonga me te ratonga ki Fidelity Life Bronwyn Kirwan, he tino pūkenga te pūio huhua i te wāhi mahi.

Fidelity Life chief sales and service officer Bronwyn Kirwan said neurodiversity can be a strength in the workplace.

Supplied E whai ana te āpiha matua o te hokonga me te ratonga ki Fidelity Life Bronwyn Kirwan i te ara kia māramatia ai tōna anō pūiotanga huhuatanga. / Fidelity Life chief sales and service officer Bronwyn Kirwan is on a journey of understanding her own neurodiversity.

“Ko te mea, me tika te taiao e poipoia ai tērā pito mata,” hei ko tāna.

“But it requires the right kind of environment to foster that potential,” she said.

E whai ana a Bronwyn i te ara kia māramatia ai tōna anō pūiotanga huhuatanga, me “te wero hoki o tēnā wheako”.

Kirwan herself is on a journey of understanding her own neurodiversity which is “quite a challenging experience”.

I roa tana whakapae kua pāngia ia e te pūio huhua, engari “i tino rangona” i tērā tau, i tētahi kaupapa i rongo ai ia i te “kino o te hiahia kia whakatahi, waihoki te hēmanawa ā-pāpori me te hōhonu o te mānukanuka”.

She said being neurodiverse was something she’d suspected for a while, but it only “came to a head” last year at an event where she felt a “desperate feeling of needing to withdraw and a deep, deep social discomfort and anxiety”.

Ahakoa kāhore anō ia kia whakataungia ōkawatia, kua mahi tahi ia ki ngā mātanga aromātai hinengaro “e tino mārama ai ki te pānga ōku e tēnei”.

While she hasn’t been officially diagnosed, she has been working with psychologists “to really unpack what this means for me”.

“Me he toa wahine ia i tētahi umanga ratonga pūtea, kua roa te wā kia tino tau ai te ohia kua tini ngā tau ia e rangona ana te manene ōna, ina koa i te āhuatanga pāpori i te wāhi mahi.”

“As a successful, high performing female in a corporate career in financial services, it's taken some time to really confront the fact that actually for many, many years I've felt, particularly in a social sense in the workplace, something of an outlier.”

Ahakoa ngā taumahatanga o te pūnaha, kua tau tōna wairua, kua mārama hoki ki te pupū ake o te pūio huhua i te wāhi mahi, ka mutu, he aha hoki e taea nei e ngā kaihautū kia poipoi i tēnā.

While the process has been challenging, it’s given her a sense of comfort and a deeper understanding of how neurodiversity manifests in the workplace and what leaders can do to embrace it.

Nā tōna ake ara, kua tino whai take tāna rāhiri i ngā kaimahi pūio huhua ki te pakihi, ā, ehara noa i te tohu i te pouaka.

And because of her own journey, bringing in more neurodiverse staff into the business is even more meaningful and it’s not just a tick box exercise.

“Ka noho tahi ana tēnei hei hoa haere mō te wheako matawhaiaro o tētahi o ngā kaihautū, he wāhi motuhake ōna, he wāhi hāngai hoki.”

“When this is accompanied by the personal experience of one of its executives, it adds that extra level of both authenticity, but I think also relatability.”

Supplied He pūio huhua a Javier Vasquez, kua rua marama ia e mahi ana hei kaitātari utunga ki tētahi umanga rīanga Fidelity Life. / Javier Vasquez, who is neurodivergent, is two months into his role as a pricing analyst at insurance company Fidelity Life.

I mea mai ia, kua tino whai hua te pakihi i a Javier.

She said Vasquez has contributed a lot of value to the business.

“Anō hoki tōna mīharo, kua hōu tana titiro ki ngā aunoatanga o ētahi o ngā mahi hongehongeā a mātou,” hei tāna. “Kua paruhi katoa tāna whakapai ake i tā mātou tātai i ētahi mea, me te pūrongotanga whānui.”

“He's been just incredible, bringing a fresh set of eyes on how we automate some of our occasionally analog processes,” she said. “He's been amazing in streamlining some of the ways we calculate things and generally report things.”

Ahakoa e tīmata ana te patuitanga a auticon me Fidelity Life ki te tokorua anake me te kaupapa e 6 marama te roa, i kī a Bronwyn ka whaiwhakaaro hoki rātou ki te whanaketanga ki ngā kaitono auticon anō mēnā ngā whaiwāhitanga tika e kitea ana.

Although the partnership between auticon and Fidelity Life is starting with a two people on a 6-month programme, Kirwan said they would be open to expanding it with other auticon candidates should the right opportunities arise.

Ko tā Javier ki ngā tāngata pūio huhua e whai haere ana i te mahi, kaua e mate wheke.

To other people who are neurodivergent and looking for a job, Vasquez said don’t give up.

“Kāore, engari he wāhi e kitea ai ngā tāngata ngākaupai e tautokona ai koe.”

“It’s not easy, but there’ll always be a place where you can find kind and patient people to help you and support you.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.