Nā te noho ki ngā papa o taku tama kua taea te tāoki, mōketi-kore - kāhore he pire hiko hoki

E noho ana a Jane Sutton ki tētahi whare riki tata nei ki Tauranga, ki ngā papa o tāna tama. / Jane Sutton lives in a tiny home near Tauranga on her son's land.

Kua ohorere. Koia tā te nuinga i te kitenga atu i te whare riki o Jane Sutton.

Surprised. That’s what most people are when they see Jane Sutton’s tiny house.

“Kāore ngā tāngata e whakapono ana ki te whānui ōna, me te hōu,” te kupu ana Jane mō tana whare riki, kua āhua 15 mēneti atu i te pokapū o Tauranga.

“People can’t believe how spacious and how modern it is,” says Sutton of her tiny house about 15 minutes drive from Tauranga’s CBD.

I tāoki te wahine e 67 tau i āna mahi whakapaipai waka i te Pēpuere, ā, hei tā tāna whāki, kāhore i paku whai whakaaro ki ngā whare riki.

The 67-year-old, who retired as a car groomer in February, admits tiny houses had never been on her radar.

I roa te wā noho ai rāua ko tōna hoa rangatira o mua, mahi ai ki te SPCA. Nā tēnā i hikipapa i Ōtākou ki Te Matau a Māui, ki Ōtautahi rā anō. I a rāua e whāngai ana i ā rāua tama tokorua kua pakeke i āianei, e rima ngā kāinga i tō rāua ara nōhanga, tae rā anō ki tētahi toa taiwhenua te noho ai rātou ki muri i te toa.

She and her former husband spent a large chunk of their careers working for the SPCA. That took them from Otago to Hawke’s Bay and eventually Christchurch. While raising their two now adult sons, their property journey involved owning five homes, including a rural store where they lived behind the shop.

Engari i te motunga o te taukaea aroha i te 2009, i hokona atu te kāinga o te whānau i Otu Mātua, ā, nā Jane tētahi kāinga e rua ōna rūma moe, i hoko i Hato Ōpane.

But when the marriage broke down in 2009, the family home in Halswell was sold and Sutton bought a two-bedroom house in St Albans.

I te 2019, i toko ake te marohitanga i tāna mātāmua Blair, i hokona ai tētahi pāmu e 2 eka ki tāwāhi i Tauranga, kia haumi atu ki tētahi whare riki e taea nei e ia te whakatū ki ōna papa.

In 2019 her eldest son Blair, who’d purchased a 2ha farm outside Tauranga, suggested Sutton invest in a tiny house that she could park on his land.

“I ripoi atu au ki ngā papa, ka kaingākautia. I kotahi tau te waihangatia o te whare riki.”

“I came up to see the property and loved it. It took me a year to have the tiny house built.”

I toro atu ia ki Tiny House Builders NZ, i Katikati, ā, ko te whakatau ko tētahi whare kotahi tōna rūma moe, kotahi te papa, kua 11m mā te 2m te tūāpapa.

She visited Tiny House Builders NZ in Katikati and settled on a one-bedroom, one-storey tiny house with an 11m by 2m footprint.

“Kāore au i hiahia ki tētahi papa huarewa, me ngā arawhata hei piki māku ā muri i tētahi wāina!”

“I didn’t want a mezzanine level and stairs I had to climb after I’ve had a wine!”

I te noho a Jane ki tētahi whare noa i Hato Ōpane, i Ōtautahi, i mua i te kokenga atu ki tētahi whare riki i ngā papa o tāna tama. / Sutton was living in a regular house in St Albans, Christchurch, before making the move to go tiny on her son’s land.

Arā ētahi atu rawa tē taea e Jane te whakataha, ko te mīhini horoi maitai, tētahi kāuta e ō ai tāna mīhini kawhe, me tētahi kūaha ngeru mō tana poti Bella, kua toru tau.

Other items on Sutton’s non-negotiable list included a dishwasher, enough room on the bench for her coffee machine, and a cat door for her three-year-old cat, Bella.

I $120,000 tōna whare riki, ā, ka tāpiri i ngā tukanga whakaaetanga kaunihera $13,000, me te puoto wai e 15,000 rita kua āhua $4,000. Ko te āpitihanga i pau katoa ai te tahua ko te meinga o te hiko ā-hihi rā, i taea ai e Jane te noho ki tua o te whatunga hiko.

Her tiny house cost $120,000, with the council consent process adding another $13,000 and the 15,000-litre water tank clocking in at around $4,000. What really blew out the budget was adding solar power which allowed Sutton to be totally off-grid.

“I $35k te utu o tēnā ki au, engari kua nui ake te utu kia whai i te hiko matua ki te whare, me te aha hoki, kua kore āku pire hiko. I tōku whare o mua, i Ōtautahi, i āhua $140 i ia marama, kua nui ake i ētahi wā i te hōtoke.”

“That cost me $35K but it would have cost more to get mains power to the house and I don’t have any power bills any more. In my last house in Christchurch, they used to be around $140 a month sometimes in the winter.”

Hei tā Jane, kua mate ia ki te “whakataha i ngā tini rawa” i mua i te hūnuku ki tōna whare riki. / Sutton says she had to “clear out a lot of stuff” before moving into her tiny home.

He whakatakotoranga tuwhera tō te whare kānapanapa, he kīhini ki tētahi pito, he rūma horoi/rūma kākahu ki tērā atu.

The sleek dark green house features an open-plan layout, bookended by a kitchen at one end, and a bathroom/laundry at the other.

“Kua pērā te rahi o te kīhini e ō nei tētahi pouaka tio māori te rahi. He tō takirua tāku, ā, he mīhini kākahu ki te taha o te hīrere.”

STUFF The home, called Whare Mārama, won "most creative design" at the 2022 Tiny House Awards.

“The kitchen is big enough to have a regular-sized fridge/freezer. I have a two-hob gas stove and a washing machine next to the shower.”

Kua rawaka te rahi o te rūma moe e ō nei tētahi moenga takirua, me ngā kāpata kākahu e toru, ka mutu, he heketua onepōpopo tō te rūma horoi ki tōna tata.

The bedroom is large enough to fit a double bed and three wardrobes, and the adjacent bathroom includes a composting toilet.

He pouaka tio rahinga māori ki te kīhini, he tō takirua tōna hoki. / The kitchen has a regular-sized fridge/freezer, and a two hob gas burner stove.

Tērā te kōrero a Jane, me he toroa ngungunu ia, engari kua whā, kua rima pea nō te whakareatanga itinga iho o tōna kāinga i ōna o mua, kua mate ia ki te āta whai whakaaro.

Sutton admits she’s always been very tidy but says living in a space four to five times smaller than her previous home means she’s had to be more mindful about items.

“He Portacom tōku ki te taha e noho nei ētahi rawa āku nō taku kāinga o mua kāore anō kia whakatahangia. I takoha atu hoki ētahi rawa pēnei i ngā karāehe me ngā puoto tioata, he mea homai nā taku Kuia, kāore e ō ki konei. I tangi au i tēnā.”

“I’ve got a Portacom next door which stores a few items such as things from my previous home I haven’t got rid of yet. I also had to give away things like crystal glasses and vases from my Nana which I don’t have the room for. That caused a few tears.”

E kī ana a Jane, kua “waimarie pai” ia i te noho pēnei i tāna e noho nei.

Sutton acknowledges she’s “extremely lucky” to be able to live the way she does.

Kotahi te rūma moe ō te whare ki te papa o raro: kāore a Jane i pīranga ki te eke i ngā arawhata. / The tiny house has one bedroom on the ground floor: Sutton didn’t want to have to negotiate stairs.

“Me kore ake ko ngā papa nei o tāku tama, e tinga ana kua noho tonu au ki Ōtautahi, kua whai mōketi, kua mahi tonu. Engari kē, engia au e hararei ana i ia rā. Nā te hūnuku mai āku ki te whare riki nei, kua mōketi-kore, kua puta i tāku mahinga, kāore i tino hāngai ki au.”

“If my son didn’t have this land, then I would probably still be in Christchurch with a mortgage and still working. Instead, I feel like I’m on holiday every day. Moving into this tiny house meant I was able to be mortgage-free and give up my job which wasn’t working for me any more.”

Nā tēnā hoki i taea ai e ia te noho taratahi, kei whāia kētia ngā hoa noho.

It also meant she could finally live on her own, instead of having flatmates.

E taea ana e Jane, i whakataetae ai ki ngā tini hākinatoru me ngā oma taumano-haurua, te ū ki te oma, te eke paihikaha, me te hīkoi.

Sutton, who’s completed several triathlons and half-marathons, is able to dedicate her days to running, biking and walking.

E oti i a ia te kuhu i tētahi mīhini horoi uta ā-mua ki te rūma horoi. / She is able to fit a front-loading washing machine in the bathroom.

“Nā te whai i tētahi whare riki kua whai wā au ki te pānui me te whakarongo ki ngā puoro, kaua kē ia te tapitapi, te keri rānei i te māra nui. Kāore pea te whare riki e pai nei ki te katoa, engari e akiaki ana au i a koutou katoa e whai whakaaro ana ki te momo nei kia rukutia. Kia takatū noa ki te whakawāteatanga o ngā tini rawa ā mua i tāu hūnuku!”

“Having a tiny house means I also have time to read and listen to music instead of having to do maintenance or look after a massive garden. A tiny house might not be for everyone but I would encourage anyone who’s thinking about one to go for it. Just be prepared to clear out a lot of stuff before you move in!”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.