He rautaki waihanga mōrea nā te Māori kua tutuki i ngā whakamātaunga rū whenua hōu

Architect and researcher Professor Anthony Hoete and his team have conclusively proven that endangered Māori construction techniques can withstand major earthquakes and will use this knowledge to rebuild a historic Bay of Plenty wharenui.

He rautaki waihanga mōrea nā te Māori, kua tapaina ko te mīmiro, e whakamahi ana i ngā pou whakakopa me ngā taura mō te here me te whakaita kua tutuki i ngā whakamātaunga hōu mō te rū whenua.

An endangered Māori construction technique called mīmiro, which uses interlocking structural supports and rope lashing and tightening has passed modern seismic testing.

Read this story in English here.

Nā te kaihoahoa, te kairangahau Ahorangi Anthony Hoete rātou ko tana ope nō Waipapa Taumata Rau tētahi hanganga rākau rahinga tūturu, kātahi ka whakamātau e ai ki ngā paearu rū whenua mō ngā whare hōu.

Architect and researcher Professor Anthony Hoete and his team from the University of Auckland created a full-scale timber structure and tested the prototype against earthquake requirements for modern buildings.

READ MORE:

* Series of shallow earthquakes the 'new normal' for Christchurch

* Support for Kaikōura housing development

* Cyclone-damaged Tangoio Marae needs home for piles of silt

* We need to be smarter about planning where we build



I kī a Anthony, i mātua kitea te mīmiro i Kohika, i te rohe o Ngāti Awa (ki te rāwhiti o te Waiariki) i ngā tau 1700, nā wai, nā wai ka kitea i te waihangatia o te wharenui o Tānewhirinaki i ngā tau 1870.

Hoete said mīmiro first surfaced in Kohika in the Ngāti Awa rohe (Eastern Bay of Plenty) in the 1700s, and later in the construction of the wharenui, Tānewhirinaki, in the 1870s.

Koia tērā anake te wharenui i te motu whānui i whakamahia ai tēnei rautaki whakakopa.

It was the only wharenui in the country that used this interlocking method.

Ka taka mai ko ngā tau āhua 100, ka hinga a Tānewhirinaki i tētahi rūwhenua e 7.8 te kaha i te 1931, nā te koroua me te pirau o ngā rākau.

Almost 100 years later Tānewhirinaki was destroyed in a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 1931 due to the age and deterioration of the timber.

“Nā ā mātou whakamātaunga rū whenua i kitea ai tō te hanga nei tū kaha i ngā rū whenua e kaha mārika ake ana i tērā i kino ai te pakaru o te wharenui o mua i te rū o Ahuriri i te 1931,” hei tā Anthony.

“Our seismic tests have demonstrated the structure can withstand much stronger earthquakes than the one that caused critical damage to the original wharenui in the Napier earthquake in 1931,” said Hoete.

“Ko tā te Māori he whakairo i tētahi kōhao e pai ai te tūhono o ēnei hononga, nā kua taea te whakakopa me te kore e whakapiri, ā, korekore i mōrea haere te mahinga nā.

“Māori who were effectively using carving to notch in, to make these sort of mortise and tenon joints, timbers could be interlocked without fixing, and of course that practice has become increasingly endangered.

Supplied Ko te mīmiro tētahi momo mahi hanga tūturu a te Māori, nō te waihanga rā anō o ngā waka. / Mīmiro, a traditional Māori construction technique, can be traced back to waka construction.

Hei tāna, i ngaro te mahi taketake nā i te taenga mai a Pākehā.

He said that the ancient construction practice was lost with the arrival of the Europeans.

“Ka pohewatia te tangata, i te taenga a te Pākehā, kua kawea mai hoki ngā tīwiri me ngā nēra.”

“You can imagine when the Europeans arrived, screws and nails turned up.”

E ai ki a Anthony, e taea ana te tātai i te orokohanga o te mīmiro ki ngā herenga me ngā waka te whakaterea ai te Moana Nui a Kiwa e ōna tūpuna.

Hoete said the origins of mīmiro can be traced back to the ships and strong sail lashing his ancestors used to travel across the Pacific.

“He tino mōhiotanga ō rātou mō te waihanga, waihoki te whakakaha me te renarena i ngā hanganga, nā reira kua whakarauoratia e mātou ēnā rautaki i ngaro, kua whakamahia e kaha ai te tū o tō mātou wharenui i ngā rū whenua,” te kōrero a Anthony.

“They had a deep knowledge of building and creating strength and tension in structures, so we have recreated those techniques that have been lost and use them to give our wharenui greater seismic resilience,” Hoete said.

Nā te ahorangi, te pūkenga rangahau hoahoa Māori Tākuta Jeremy Treadwell i whakahoahoa, i hanga ngā tīrewa rākau mā te hononga whakakopa pēhi, kīhai kē mā te whaowiri. Tērā hoki tāna whakamahi i ngā taura kia kume i te tarāwaho ki te papa, ānō he tēneti.

Auckland professor and Māori architectonic researcher Dr. Jeremy Treadwell designed and built the timber portals by using interlocking compression joints, instead of bolting parts together. At the same time, ropes were used to pull the structure to the ground like a tent.

I te wīkene kua taha ake, i mahi tahi te tīma o Anthony ki te Kura Pūkaha e kumea ai ngā tīrewa poutū ki te taka, kia whakamātau hoki i te kaha huapae o te hanganga, nā te tauru o tētahi Jeep, ā, nā ngā taumaha wai i whakamātau ai te kaha poutū.

During the past weekend, Hoete’s team collaborated with the School of Engineering to pull the vertical portals sideways and test the horizontal strength of the structure, using a winch off a Jeep, while the vertical strength was tested using water weights.

Supplied Kua whakaatu mārika te kaihoahoa, te kairangahau Ahorangi Anthonu Hoete rātou ko tōna ope i te pai o te rautaki hanga o mua a te Māori ki ngā rū whenua. / Architect and researcher Professor Anthony Hoete and his team have conclusively proven that endangered Māori construction techniques can withstand major earthquakes.

Kua āta mahi tahi te tīma ki Ngāti Ira o Waioweka, he uri o rātou i whakatūria tuatahitia a Tānewhirinaki, ā, mā ēnei mātauranga e toko ai te hanganga o te wharenui.

The team has been working closely with Ngāti lra o Waioweka, descendents of those who built the original Tānewhirinaki, and will use this knowledge to rebuild the wharenui.

I tiakina ngā whakairo hirahira rawa atu a ngā tūpuna o te iwi i te pākarukaru, me te aha i whakarapangia ki tētahi wharau i te marae i ngā tau e 90 kua taha ake.

The most important carvings representing the iwi’s ancestors were saved from the wreckage and remarkably stored in a shed at the marae for 90 years.

“Mā mātou tētahi hanga hōu e whakahoahoa, ka noho tēnā hei whare ā-waho, ka āta whakairi i ngā whakairo tūturu ki te taha whakaroto o tēnei hanga hōu.”

“We will design a new structure that will act like an outer whare to which we will sensitively attach the original carvings to the inside of this new structure.”

Ko Riki Kurei te kaihautū whakahaumanu kaupapa a te hapū, ā, e ai ki a ia e whakawhetai ana a Ngāti Ira i te tautoko a Waipapa Taumata Rau me Toka Tū Ake, i ā rātou tautoko i te hapori kia whakatū anō i tō rātou wharenui.

Riki Kurei, restoration project leader for the hapū, says Ngāti Ira is grateful for the support by the University of Auckland and Toka Tū Ake EQC for helping his community restore their wharenui.

Kua tata tae te hapū ki te whāinga kohinga pūtea e whakarauoratia katoatia te wharenui.

The hapū have nearly reached their funding goal to fully restore the wharenui.

“Ko te whāinga matua ki a mātou ko te tū anō ōna hei ngā tau e toru, e rima pea. Koia tērā te manako o ō mātou kaumātua nōna i poro, ā, ka whakatinanahia e mātou, mō te hapū te take,” te kī mai a Riki.

“The ultimate goal for us it to have it standing again in three to five years. That was the dream of our kaumātua since it was pulled down, and we will make it a reality for our hapū,” Kurei said.

I whakatūria a Tānewhirinaki i muri i ngā pakanga o Te Tai Rāwhiti kia whakahoki i te mana o Ngāti Ira, i tūkinotia e ngā raupatu whenua, me ngā kaupapa here whānako whenua a te kāwanatanga i taua wā, e ai ki a Anthony.

Tānewhirinaki was built after the East Coast wars to restore the mana of Ngāti Ira which had been devastated through raupatu, or land confiscation, and but also the government’s scorched earth policies at the time, said Hoete.

“He rangahau tēnei e auaha ana, e ārahi ana, ā, e pēnei ana ki tētahi marae, ki Ōpōtiki, ki te Tai Rāwhiti o te Waiariki.”

“This was innovative, world-leading research happening in a marae, in Ōpotiki, in the East Coast of the Bay of Plenty.”

Nā te tīma o te kaupapa i whaiwāhi atu ai te hapū katoa ki te whakahaumanutanga, nā ngā kaupapa toronga ki ngā kura o te rohe, ki te hapori hoki.

The project team have involved the entire hapū in the restoration project, through outreach events with local schools and the community.

“Ka hia nei ngā wāhi ka whai hua i te whakamahia o te mīmiro” tā Anthony. “Ehara noa i te whare tupu, te whare nui Māori rānei,” hei tāna.

“All kinds of spaces could benefit from the use of mīmiro”, said Hoete. “We’re talking beyond whare tipuna or traditional Māori houses,” Hoete said

SUPPLIED E ai ki a Tākuta Anthony Hoete, ka hia nei ngā wāhi ka whai hua i te whakamahia o te mīmiro. / Dr Anthony Hoete says all kinds of spaces could benefit from the use of mīmiro.

I whai pūtea te kaupapa i a Toka Tū Ake me QuakeCoRE, te Centre of Research Excellence mō te aumangea ā-rū whenua, me te kaupapa Endangered Wooden Architecture ki Oxford Brookes University.

The project was awarded funding from Toka Tū Ake EQC and QuakeCoRE, the Centre of Research Excellence for seismic resilience, and the Endangered Wooden Architecture Programme at Oxford Brookes University.

Ko Hema Wihongi te kaitohutohu matua mō te rangahau Māori ki Toka Tū Ake, ā, e mea ana, i ia tau kua whakamahia te $19 miriona kia whāngai i ngā rangahau e tautiaki nei i ngā hapori i ngā matepā o te taiao.

Hema Wihongi, senior Māori research advisor at Toka Tū Ake EQC, says $19 million is annually funded to research that protects communities from natural hazards.

“E hirahira ana tēnei kaupapa tā te mea ko tētahi o ngā marae i hinga i ngā rū whenua o Ahuriri, nā tēnā i hāngai pū ki ngā whāinga a Toka Tū Ake e toko ai i te Māori e whakatupu ana i te kaha ā-hapori”.

“This project is important because it was one of the marae that was destroyed during the Napier earthquakes, and it also aligns with Toka Tū Ake’s objectives of supporting Māori and building their community resilience”.

Arā te Āpiha Matua o te Aumangea me te Rangahau, Tākuta Jo Horrocks e mea ana, “E hiahia ana a Toka Tū Ake kia whāngai i te aumangea ki ngā hapori mā te whakahoahoa me te waihanga i ngā whare e kaha ake ana, nā reira e hāngai pai ana ngā mahi a Ahorangi Hoete ki tā mātou whāinga kia whakawhanake i te aumangea o Aotearoa i ngā matepā o te taiao.

Chief Resilience and Research Officer Dr Jo Horrocks says, “Toka Tū Ake EQC wants to create more resilient communities through the design and construction of stronger buildings, so Professor Hoete’s work aligns well with our goal to improve Aotearoa New Zealand’s resilience to natural hazards.

“Ko te haumi atu ki ngā kairangahau me ngā mātauranga Māori tētahi aronga matua o ngā takuhe ā-rua tau o te tau nei, nā reira e uma kūkupa ana mātou i te whai wāhi atu ki tēnei kaupapa mīharo.”

“Investing in Māori researchers and mātauranga Maōri has been a key focus of this year’s biennial grants, so we are proud to be able to support this amazing project.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.