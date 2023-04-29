Further comparison of English and Māori verbs

The first part of the Te Ahu o te Reo Māori programme will see educators go through interactive Māori lessons so they can feel more comfortable using phrases.

COLUMN: It has frequently been asserted in this column that verbs in te reo Māori are much simpler than those of English because there is little of the irregularity found in English verbs.

In English, many verbs are “irregular” in some way. With the verb “to run” as a simple example, it’s found that the base word changes to “runs” in some situations: “I (you, we, or they) run.” but “She (or he) runs.” In a past tense the word may change to “ran”.

There are no changes like these in te reo: Ka oma / au. (“I run.” or “I will run.”) and I oma / au. (“I ran.”). The base word oma (“to run”) doesn’t change.

What is changed is the verb particle which introduces the verb.

Once the function of each of the verb particles is understood they may be used confidently with any verb in one’s vocabulary: Ka haere / au. (“I go.” or “I will go.”) and I haere / au. (“I went.”).

Simple! Well, perhaps not entirely. The fact is, of course, that for native speakers of English, the forms of most common verbs may be so familiar that the changes are hardly noticed as irregularities.

And the verb forms of te reo do present other, quite different, difficulties for learners. For instance, Ka oma / au. is an affirmative statement: “I run.” or “I will run.”.

A negative statement though – “I will not run.” – is rendered: Ka kore / au / e oma. The affirmative past tense statement, I oma / au. (“I ran.”) has a negative form Kīhai / au / i oma. (“I didn’t run.”).

In each example the negative sentence begins with a distinct negating phrase: Ka kore in the first instance, and Kīhai for the past tense.

Also, the other two phrases in each sentence are in reverse sequence to the affirmative. Additionally, in the case of the first example, the particle ka preceding the verb is replaced by e.

In fact, each type of affirmative statement in te reo has its own distinct negative form.

A “Scheme of a Maori Verb” – in affirmative and negative forms – is presented at the end of the introduction in H. W. Williams’ A Dictionary of the Maori Language.

The fact that all the information is provided on a single page may seem heartening if compared to the huge number of pages of irregular verb-forms facing the learner of any European language; but there should be no mistake: there’s a lot to be taken in, and much practice is certainly required.