Ngeru ki te kurī: Ko tēhea te mōkai toitū rawa atu?

Fox terrier Will, working with DOC and Kiwibank dog handler Miriam Ritchie to identify any rats or mice in school camping gear before it disembarks to Urupukapuka Island.

Pēnei i ngā tini whānau, kua inoi aku tamariki kia whai mōkai.

Like many families my kids have been lobbying for a pet.

Kāore te whānau i te whakaae. Tērā tētahi tamāhine e mate kanehe ana ki ngā ngeru, tērā tētahi ka whai kurī mō te hemo tonu atu (te makuku rānei mēnā he kōwhiringa).

Our family can’t agree. One daughter is obsessed with cats and the other would die for a dog (or a sloth if that was an option).

Ko tēhea te pānga iti rawa atu ki te taiao?

Which one has the lowest environmental impact?

Unsplash Ngeru ki te kurī: Ko tēhea te pānga iti iho ki te taiao? / Cat or dog: Which one has the lowest environmental impact?

Ahakoa te rerekē o ngā tatauranga, e whakaae ana ngā rangahau ā-ao i te inenga o te pānga ā-taiao o te mōkai ki te mea kotahi. He nui te pānga ā-hauropi tō ā tātou hoa mōkai.

While numbers vary, international studies measuring the environmental impact of pets all agree on one point. Our animal companions have a significant ecological footprint.

Me ko ngā ngeru me ngā kurī katoa o te ao te taupori o tētahi whenua, koia te tuarima i te ao mō te kai i te kikokiko, e ai ki tētahi rangahau.

If all the world’s cats and dogs were the population of one country they would rank fifth in the world for meat consumption, one study found.

Ko te pānga waro o te kurī māori he 770kg i ia tau, e ai ki tā Mike Berner-Lee pukapuka The Carbon Footprint of Everything.

An average-sized dog has a carbon footprint of 770kg per year, according to Mike Berner-Lee’s book The Carbon Footprint of Everything.

E ōrite ana tērā ki te rerenga waihapenga i Tāmaki ki Pōneke me te pō kotahi ki te hōtera.

That’s an equivalent to a return flight from Auckland to Wellington and a night in a hotel.

Kia whakataurite atu i tēnā ki te Great Dane, me tōna pānga kaitā e 2,500kg. E ōrite ana tēnā ki te rerenga i Tāmaki ki Perth.

Compare that with a Great Dane, which has a whopping annual footprint of 2,500kg. That’s equal to a flight between Auckland and Perth.

Tērā tonu, ko te pānga o te ngeru māori he 310kg te waro i ia tau. Kua hoki mai tātou ki te rerenga anga-kotahi atu i Tāmaki ki Pōneke.

Meanwhile, an average cat is responsible for 310kg of carbon each year. That gets us back down a one-way flight between Auckland and Wellington.

E whaipānga ana te rahinga | Size does matter

Kia mārama te kōrero, ka nui ana tō mōkai, ka nui hoki te kiko ka kaingia e ia, ka nui hoki tōna pānga ā-waro. He maha ake ngā kai ka matea ake e te rottweiler, i ērā ka matea e te Pomeranian paku. Ka iti iho te pānga ā-waro o te ngeru māori i tō te kurī māori.

To put it simply, the larger your pet and the more meat it gobbles, the bigger its carbon paw print. A rottweiler will always need more food than a pint-sized Pomeranian. The average cat will have a smaller footprint than the average dog.

Whakamātauhia tēnei tātaitai paruhi e kite ai te rahinga pānga ā-waro o tāu kurī.

Try this handy calculator to find out the likely carbon footprint of your pooch.

Ehara i te waro anake | It’s not just carbon

Ina kōrero ana mō te toitū, ko te waro tētahi anake o ngā mata. E iti iho ana te pānga ā-waro o te ngeru i tō te kurī, engari e kino kē atu ana te pānga ki ngā kararehe taketake. Kāti, he raruraru hoki ō ngā kurī.

When we talk about sustainability, carbon is only one of the factors. Cats can have a smaller carbon footprint than dogs, but have a major impact on our native species. However dogs can cause problems as well.

Ahakoa pēhea nei te whakawheti i a Tamaroto, ka kōhuru tonu i ngā momo kararehe māori, tae rā anō ki ngā manu, ngā tarakumukumu, ngā wētā me ngā ngāngara anō.

Regardless of how well they are fed, they kill all kinds of native wildlife, including birds, lizards, wētā and other insects.

E unga ana Te Reo o Te Taiao i ngā tāngata whai ngeru kia poka i te taihemahema, kia meinga tētahi pere, kia puritia hoki o roto hei te pō.

Forest and Bird ask responsible cat owners to get their pets de-sexed, put a bell on them and keep them inside at night.

Kaua e whai mōkai anō? | No more pets?

Me tuku rānei i a Mara, rātou ko Pua ko Ahi kia rere? E kāo! He hua ō ngā mōkai ki te hauora ā-tinana, ā-hinengaro hoki.

Does this mean we should show Doggo and Whiskers the door? No! Pets bring measurable benefits to our physical and mental health.

Chewy/Unsplash E whaipānga ana te rahinga. Ka nui ana tō mōkai, ka nui hoki te kiko ka kaingia e ia, ka nui hoki tōna pānga ā-waro. / Size matters. The larger your pet and the more meat it gobbles, the bigger its carbon paw print.

Ka iti iho te hēmanawa o ngā tāngata whai mōkai, ka au ake te moe, ka hohe ake ā-tinana, ka iti iho ngā mate manawa, ka hakahaka iho te pāpōuri, ka nui ake te kiritau.

People who own pets have less stress, better sleep, more physical activity, fewer heart attacks, lower rates of depression, and increased self-esteem.

Anei ētahi mea e taea ana e tātou kia iti iho te pānga ā-waro:

Here are some things we can do to keep their carbon footprint down:

Whai whakaaro ki te momo iti iho – mēnā koe e tīpako ana i te kurī.

Consider a smaller breed – if choosing a dog.

Hokona ngā kai toitū. Ko te pānga nui rawa atu ko te kiko i ngā kai a ā tātou mōkai. E oti rānei i a tātou te karo katoa, te whāngaitanga iti iho rānei? Ahakoa e taea ana e ētahi kurī te kai i te whiringa kai pare huarehe e ai ki te rōpū aroha i Peretānia Blue Cross, kaua rawa e pēnā ki te ngeru.

Buy sustainably sourced food. The biggest impact comes from the meat in our pet’s diet. Could we cut it out or feed them less? While some dogs can live on a balanced vegan diet according to UK pet charity Blue Cross, it’s a no-no for cats.

Charles Deluvio Kaua e ōatemāka te whāngai i ō mōkai, kaua kē e hoko i ngā kai mā te tangata ake. / Don’t overfeed your pets, or buy them food that is fit for human consumption.

Whakawhiti i te kai mākū ki te kai maroke. E ai ki te rangahau i whakataurite i ngā kai koni atu i te 900 mā te ngeru me te kurī, arā he kai nō te toa, he kai hoki nō te kāinga ake, kua iti rawa atu te pānga o te kai maroke. Me whai whakaaro ki te pouaka o te kai mōkai e pai ai te kōwhiringa.

Switch from wet to dry food. A study comparing more than 900 cat and dog foods, from store-bought packs to homemade meals found dry foods had the lowest impact. Consider the pet-food packaging to pick the best option.

Hokona ngā nō te rohe ake. E tinga ake ana kua hangaia tēnei ki ngā pūngao whakahōu, kua kauparetia hoki ngā parahanga ikiiki o tāwāhi. He iti iho hoki te pānga ā-waro o te mīti kau me te mīti rēme a Aotearoa i ērā mīti nō tāwāhi.

Buy locally-made pet food. This is more likely to be made with energy from renewable sources and cuts out overseas transport emissions. New Zealand beef and lamb also have a lower carbon footprint than globally-sourced meat.

Whai whakaaro kē atu – pēnei i te kai mōkai kua hangaia ki te heihei, te ngāngara rānei (engari e nui ana te utu i tēnei wā tonu).

Consider alternatives – such as chicken or insect-based pet food (it’s currently still costly though).

Kaua e ōatemāka te whāngai. Kaua e hoko i ngā ‘tapahitanga kounga’ e pai nei ki te tangata hei kai mā tō mōkai.

Don’t overfeed them. Don’t buy ‘premium cuts’ that are fit for human consumption for your pets.

Tiakina te taiao i ngā para. Whakamahia te one ngeru pōpopo, me ngā pēke tiko kurī wairākau, ā, ina e oti i a koe, whakaritea tētahi wairākau rerekē mō te para mōkai anake.

Deal with their waste environmentally. Use biodegradable cat litter, compostable dog poo bags, and if you can, set up a separate compost for pet waste.

I ahau e rangahau ana i te pūrongo nei, i kite au i ngā rangahau e whakataurite ana i te pānga ā-waro o te kuri ki tērā o te tamaiti. Kua puta mārika te ihu o te kurī!

While researching this article, I discovered studies comparing the carbon footprint of a dog to that of a child. The dog wins by miles!

Kāore au i te mōhio mēnā taku whānau e rite ana kia whai mōkai. Engari ka puritia tonutia ngā tamariki.

I’m still not sure if our family is ready for a pet. But we’re keeping the kids.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.