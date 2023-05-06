He rakahinonga e whāia ana te ara hangarau mō te muka harakeke

Supplied Ngā kaiwhakatū o KiwiFibre, ko Ben Scales, mauī, rāua ko William Murrell e tū ana ki mua i te taupū muka. / KiwiFibre co-founders Ben Scales, left, and William Murrell pose with a mound of harakeke fibre behind them.

Kua kohia e ngā tāne e 23-tau te $1.5 miriona kia whanake i te muka hei whakamahi mā ngā ahumahi hangarau.

Two 23-year-olds have raised $1.5 million to develop harakeke​ fibre for hi-tech industrial uses.

I whakapōtaehia a Ben Scales​ rāua ko William Murrell​ (Ngāi Tahu) i te Tīhema ki ngā tohu paetahi mō te whakahoahoa hua ahumahi i Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha. Kua raweke rāua i te harakeke rā te nuinga o ngā tau whare wānanga, nā whai anō i puta hei kaiwhakatū o KiwiFibre Innovations Ltd.

Ben Scales​ and William Murrell​ (Ngāi Tahu) both graduated in December with industrial product design degrees from the University of Canterbury. They’d been working on harakeke (NZ flax) for most of their university years and emerged as the founders of KiwiFibre Innovations Ltd.

I kī a Ben, i tuhi ia i tāna aromatawai whare wānanga whakamutunga, i kohi hoki i te pūtea i te wiki kotahi.

Scales said he wrote his last university exam and raised the money in the same week.

“Ko tā mātou rawa hiato harakeke, KiwiComp, tētahi whakakapinga pū o te kaka kōata me te kaka waro i ngā momo rautaki hanganga hiato, ā, e iti iho ana tāna whakaputanga CO2,” hei tāna.

“Our harakeke-based composite material, KiwiComp,​ is a direct swap for fibreglass and carbon fibre in any composite manufacturing method, and is far less CO2 intensive to produce,” he said.

E hia piriona tāra US te wāriu ā-tau o te mākete kaka waro ā-ao (kei tēnā, kei tēnā pūrongo ngā piriona rerekē). I tōna wā, i whakamahia i ngā tini ahumahi ā-ao, tae rā anō ki te hākinakina, te moana, ngā waka, me ngā whakawhitinga kōrero.

The global carbon fibre market is worth several billion US dollars annually (reports on how many billions vary). It’s used in a broad range of global industries including sport, marine, automotive, and telecommunications.

Nā ēnā huinga i mau ai a Icehouse Ventures, tētahi pakihi whai hua i Tāmaki i tautoko i ngā pakihi anō pēnei i a Dawn Aerospace,​ Ethique​ me Sharesies. I tautoko mai hoki ētahi kaiwhāngai pūtea.

Those combinations caught the attention of Icehouse Ventures, an Auckland-based venture capital firm that had previously backed companies such as Dawn Aerospace,​ Ethique​ and Sharesies.​ Other investors joined as well.

“E whai ana mātou kia haumi atu ki ngā pakihi e pai nei te whakatika i ngā raruraru nui... pēnei i te toitū,” hei tā te tumu o Icehouse Mason Bleakley.

“We seek to invest in companies that are good at solving big problems … like sustainability,” Icehouse principal​ Mason Bleakley said.

Monique Ford/Stuff E hia nei ngā whakamahinga taketake, hangarau hoki o te harakeke. / Harakeke has numerous traditional and hi-tech uses.

E ai ki te mātai tupu, ehara te harakeke i te momo flax, ahakoa tōna tapanga reo Pākehā. I kuneroa anake i Aotearoa, i te motu o Norfolk hoki pea. I mua i te taenga a te Pākehā, he mea whakamahi e te Māori kia hanga i te kākāhu, te whāriki, te taura, te kupenga, me ngā mea anō. Nā tōna waihonga i reka ake ai ngā kai me ngā inu. He tini hoki ōna whakamahinga rongoā.

Harakeke is not botanically a flax, despite the English name. It evolved only on Aotearoa-New Zealand and perhaps Norfolk Island. Before European arrival, it was used by Māori for clothing, mats, baskets, ropes, nets and other products. Its nectar sweetened food and beverages. It also had many medicinal uses.

I muri i te taenga a te Pākehā, i nui haere te ahumahi o te huti me te whakarite harakeke. I whakamahia ngā muka hei uhinga papa, hei āraitanga, hei taura, hei aha atu anō. I te ihu o te Pakanga Tuatahi o te Ao i toritori mārika te whakaritenga harakeke, ka mimiti haere i muri mai.

After European arrival, harakeke harvesting and preparation became a significant industry. The fibres were used in floor coverings, insulation, rope and similar products. Large-scale milling of harakeke peaked during World War I and dwindled thereafter.

Engari kāore ngā mātauranga i ngaro, ā, he tokomaha ngā ringa rehe, he tokomaha rātou he Māori, i whakamahi tonu i te tupu nei.

But the knowledge was not entirely lost and artisans, many of them Māori, have kept working with the plant.

Kua toutou a Ben rāua ko William i tēnei puna rawa i ngā tau tata, ka mutu kua tūhono atu ki te huinga hoū He Hononga Ahumahi Harakeke e ako tonu ai.

Scales and Murrell have been tapping into this resource for years and have joined the newly formed He Hononga Ahumahi Harakeke​ (the Harakeke Industry Alliance)​ to keep learning.

Ko te whāinga o te huinga o ngā iwi, ngā whare wānanga, ngā umanga rangahau, Te Papa Atawhai me ētahi atu ko te whakarauoratanga o te ahumahi harakeke, te kī a te māngai matua Mark Henderson (Ngāti Ruapani).

The alliance among iwi, universities, research institutes, the Department of Conservation and many others aimed to revitalise the harakeke industry, chairperson Mark Henderson​ (Ngāti Ruapani) said.​

Mā te hutinga harakeke toitū e whanake ai te taiao, e patu ai te panonitanga āhuarangi, e tuhono ai te Māori ki ōna whakapapa, e whakawhiwhi ai ngā mahi, e poipoi ai hoki ngā rakahinonga pakihi, hei tāna. E matapae ana ia i tētahi tōpūtanga pēnā i a Fonterra, a Zerspri rānei.

A sustainable harakeke harvest would improve the environment and fight climate change, reconnect Māori with their heritage, and provide jobs and create commercial enterprises, he said. He foresaw a co-operative akin to Fonterra or Zespri.

Ahakoa te horapa o te tupuranga harakeke puta noa i Aotearoa, kāore e whai wāhi atu ki te nuinga, hei tā Mark. Kei ngā rohe kōreporepo tē taea te raweke, kei ngā whenua tūmataiti, kei ngā tahatika, kei hea atu rānei. Kāore te hutinga “mohoao” e tinga ana.

Although harakeke grew across New Zealand, much of it was not accessible, Henderson said. It was in wetlands that could not be disturbed, on private land, next to roads and so forth. A “wild” harvest was not likely.

Supplied Ko Mark Henderson te māngai matua o He Hononga Ahumahi Harakeke. / Mark Henderson is the chairperson of the new Harakeke Industry Alliance.

Ko te whāinga kē ia, kia whakatupua tahitia te harakeke i ngā uru, i te ururuatanga o ngā tupu taketake anō, me te whai whakaaro hoki ki te urunga tarakihana, hei tā Mark.

Instead, harakeke should be farmed in “clumps” amid other native species, with tractor access factored in, Henderson said.

Kua whakatō kē a KiwiFibre i ētahi harakeke tata nei ki Te Waihora.

KiwiFibre had already planted some flax near Te Waihora-Lake Ellesmere.​

“He taonga te harakeke, ā, me pēnā te whakamanatia ōna,” hei tā William.

“Harakeke is a taonga​ and should be regarded as such,” Murrell said.

“E mahi tahi ana mātou ko ngā kaiwhakatupu, ko ngā rangatira o ngā whenua e tika ai, e whakaute ai hoki te hutinga.”

“We work alongside growers and landowners to ensure harvest is done correctly and respectfully.”

