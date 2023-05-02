Kua pakirehuatia te oati piriporo ki a Kīngi Tiare i te hui kirirarau o Aotearoa

The King presents Maundy money for the first time since acceding to the throne, during the Royal Maundy Service at York Minster.

Hei tā tētahi wahine i whakamanahia hei kirirarau o Aotearoa inātata nei, tē whai whakaaro te kaupapa i te herenga o te tangata ki te oati i te piripono ki te Kīngi o Ingarangi.

A woman who recently became a New Zealand citizen feels it is insensitive the ceremony requires people to pledge allegiance to the King of England.

I hikipapa te kainoho o Pōneke Heather Bryne, 34, ki Aotearoa i Airangi e iwa tau ki muri, ā, i te 17 o Āperira i ōkawa te whakamanatia ōna hei kirirarau.

Wellington resident Heather Byrne, 34, immigrated to New Zealand from Ireland nine years ago and officially became a citizen on April 17.

"Me he wahine ngāi Airangi, te tāmitia ai hoki ōku whenua e te Ingarihi, kua whanokē rawa te uia ōku kia pēnā,” hei tāna mō te oati piripono.

“As an Irish person whose country was also colonised by the English, it was a very strange thing to be asked to do,” she said of the pledge of allegiance.

“Nā ngā hītori tāmitanga o Aotearoa me te ūnga ki Te Tiriti, e āhua whanokē ana te whakataunga kia pēnā.”

“Given New Zealand’s history of colonisation and its commitment to Te Tiriti, it seems an odd choice to have to do this.”

E matea ana e te whakanuitanga kirirarau tā te tangata kupu i tētahi oati, tētahi tauākī whakatūturu rānei e kīia nei kua tōmau ki Aotearoa.

The citizenship ceremony requires a person to make an oath or affirmation statement to say they are loyal to New Zealand.

Ko tā ngā tauākī e rua he tono i te tangata kia kupu i tēnei: Ko ahau, ko [meinga tō ingoa] e kī taurangi ana ka pirihonga ahau, ka piripono ki Te Arikinui Kīngi Tiare te Tuatoru, te Kīngi o Aotearoa, me ōna uri ake me ōna whakakapi e ai ki te ture.

Both statements require the person to say the following: I [say your name] affirm that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles the Third, King of New Zealand, his heirs and successors according to law.

E ai ki te Heather, kāore te oati o te piripono ki te Kīngi o Ingarangi “i noho tau” ki a ia, hei tini nō ngā iwi i tūkinotia e te whānau ariki o Peretānia.

Byrne said pledging allegiance to the King of England “didn't feel right” to her as a lot of cultures have been negatively impacted by the British royal family.

Supplied E ai ki a Tākuta Carwyn Jones, mā te oati ki te whakamana i te Te Tiriti e koke whakamua ai. / Dr Carwyn Jones says pledging to honour Te Tiriti instead of the King of England would be one small step in recentring Te Tiriti in New Zealand’s constitutional relationships.

“He kōwhiringa kia kōrerohia tēnei i te reo, engari me kī taurangi tonu ki te kīngi. Ki tētahi whenua e uma kūkupa ana i te tini o ngā uara ahurea, me te hanumitanga o ngā iwi, kua āhua mōrihariha te tono i te tangata kia kī taurangi i te piripono ki tētahi o te whare ariki,” tāna i mea mai.

“There is the option to say it in te reo, but you still must swear to the king. In a country that boasts its multicultural values and smorgasbord of cultures, asking people to swear allegiance to a royal seems a little stale,” she said.

“Kua hiahia kē au ki te kī taurangi i te oati kia whakamanahia te Tiriti.”

“I would rather swear an oath to uphold the Treaty.”

I whakaae hoki a Tākuta Carwyn Jones, tētahi mātanga hautū i ngā ture Māori me te rapunga whakaaro i Te Wānanga o Raukawa, kua pai ake kia whakamanahia Te Tiriti.

Dr Carwyn Jones, a lead academic in Māori laws and philosophy at Te Wānanga o Raukawa, agreed that it would be preferable to pledge to honour Te Tiriti.

“Ehara i te mea me pēnei mārika nā te hītori o te Karauna me te whare ariki hei kanohi o te tāmitanga, engari he take tonu tēnā e hēmanawa ai ngā tāngata i te kī taurangi ka piripono atu ki a Kīngi Tiare,” hei tāna.

“This is not specifically because of the history of the Crown and the royal family as the face of colonial oppression, though this certainly adds to why people might feel uncomfortable about making a statement of allegiance to King Charles,” he said.

“Heoti, mōku ake, ko te tino wāhanga ko tāna whakanui i tētahi taha o te patuitanga i whakatakotohia i Te Tiriti, e whakakaha ana i te pōhēhē ko tā te kāwanatanga he whakatinana i te mana motuhake me te tino rangatiratanga.”

“However, the more significant aspect for me is that it prioritises one side of the relationship set out in Te Tiriti, reinforcing the perception that kāwanatanga exercises exclusive and absolute sovereignty.”

I kī a Carwyn, mā te oati ki te whakamana i Te Tiriti e whaiwāhi ai te whakamana i te Kāwanatanga, me te tino rangatiratanga, me te hononga i waenga i ēnei mana e rua.

Jones said pledging to honour Te Tiriti would create space for acknowledging kāwanatanga (the Government) and tino rangatiratanga and the relationship between those two spheres of authority.

“He kokenga iti i te whakanuia o Te Tiriti kia mātāmua i ā mātou hononga ā-ture kāwanatanga,” hei tāna.

“It would be one small step to recentring Te Tiriti in our constitutional relationships,” he said.

I te 2020, nā Te Pāti Māori i unga i te panonitanga o te oati a ia MP ki te Kuīni, kia whakamanahia kētia Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

In 2020, Te Pāti Māori pushed for the pledge every MP had to make to the Queen to be changed to acknowledge the Treaty of Waitangi.

Hei tā te perehetini o Te Pāti Māori John Tamihere, me kaua te tangata e kī taurangi i te piripono ki tētahi “kua kore he paku pānga ki ō tātou ao”.

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere said people shouldn't have to swear allegiance to somebody who has “no bearing on our lives whatsoever”.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Hei tā te perehetini o Te Pāti Māori John Tamihere, me kaua te tangata e kī taurangi i te piripono ki “tētahi whara kua 12,000 maero te tawhiti atu”. / Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere says people shouldn’t have to pledge allegiance to “some bloke 12,000 miles away”.

“Ki Aotearoa tonu, e tohea ana te kaupapa o te noho a Tiare hei tumu o te motu,” hei tāna.

“Here in New Zealand, the issue of Charles being appointed as the head of our state is up for debate,” he said.

“[Hei aha] te uruhi i te tokomaha tāngata e haramai nei kia kī taurangi i te piripono ki tētahi whara kua 12,000 maero te tawhiti atu, e kore e mōhio, kāore mātou hoki i te mōhio... kei te ngahau kē ake te marea i ngā mahi a Harry rāua ko Ms Markle.

“To force a whole bunch of people that are coming here to swear allegiance to some bloke 12,000 miles away who they'll never know, we don't know... everyone's more interested in what Harry and Ms Markle are up to.

“Me noho mātou hei motu motuhake. Uia te pātai, he aha e whaipānga tonu nei te whare ariki?”

“We should be a sovereign nation. You gotta ask yourself, why is it that the monarchy is still relevant?”

Engari e ai ki te māngai matua o te Whare Ariki ki Aotearoa Sean Palmer, e hirahira ana te whakamana i te Kīngi, i tētahi motu whare ariki ā-ture pēnei i Aotearoa, hei tumu motu herenga-kore.

But Monarchy New Zealand chairperson Sean Palmer said it was important to recognise that the King, in a modern constitutional monarchy like Aotearoa, is a non-partisan head of state.

“Ko tāna he whakatinana i te kokenga tonutanga, te taunga, te ture, me te tūāpapa o te ture kāwanatanga. Koia ēnei ētahi o ngā tino take ka hikipapa mai ngā tāngata ki Aoteatoa,” hei tāna.

“He represents continuity, stability, the rule of law, and is the bedrock of our constitution. These are some of the very reasons why many people move to New Zealand,” he said.

“Ko Te Tiriti o Waitangi tētahi tuhinga tūāpapa, ā, he whakaaetanga i waenga i te Māori me te Karauna. Ko te Kīngi te tohu o tēnei hononga tonutanga.”

“The Treaty of Waitangi is a foundational document and is an agreement between Māori and the Crown. The King is the symbol of this enduring relationship.”

I kī a Sean, mā te kī taurangi i te piripono ki te whare ariki e tohu tā te tangata ūnga ki ngā mātāpono e whakamanahia nei i te Tiriti.

Palmer said pledging allegiance to the monarch signifies one's commitment to the principles enshrined in the Treaty.

“E whakanui ana hoki i tā tātou tautoko i ngā mātāpono kāwanatanga hirahira anō, pēnei i te Bill of Rights, me te tōkeke, te herekore hoki o ngā pōtitanga manapori, i kī taurangi ai te Kīngi ka whakamanahia e ia,” tāna i kī mai.

“It also symbolises our support for other import constitutional principles, such as the Bill of Rights and for free and fair democratic elections, which the King has promised to uphold,” he said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff E ai ki tētahi māngai, kua ngākau tuwhera te Minita Taiwhenua Barbara Edmonds ki ngā wānanga mō te whakamanahia o te Tiriti i ēnei momo kaupapa. / A spokesperson said Minister of Internal Affairs Barbara Edmonds is open to having conversations about how to further honour the Treaty and represent diverse communities at such occasions.

E ai ki tētahi māngai mō te Minita Taiwhenua Barbara Edmonds, he whainga hua te kirirarautanga o Aotearoa.

A spokesperson for Minister of Internal Affairs Barbara Edmonds said New Zealand citizenship was a privilege.

“Kua kōrerohia te Oati me te Kī Taurangi o te Kirirarau he here nō te Citizenship Act, te oati ai ngā kirirarau hōu i te piripono ki te Kīngi o Aotearoa, Kīngi Tiare te Tuatoru, me ōna whakakapi e ai ki te ture o Aotearoa,” hei tāna.

“The Oath and Affirmation of Citizenship are recited as a requirement of the Citizenship Act, whereby new citizens pledge loyalty to the King of New Zealand, Charles III, and to faithfully observe New Zealand laws,” they said.

“Kua ngākau tuwhera te minita ki ngā wānanga mō te whakamanahia ake o te Tiriti, me te whakatinanahia o ō tātou ake hapori kanorau i ēnei momo kaupapa.”

“The minister is open to having conversations about how we can further honour the Treaty and represent our diverse communities during these occasions.”

Hei tā te māngai, kua whāia e Te Tari Taiwhenua ngā ture i āmiki whakatakotohia ki te Citizenship Act 1977, e tono nei i te Oati me te Kī Taurangi o te Piripono.

A spokesperson said the Department of Internal Affairs follows laws detailed in the Citizenship Act 1977 which prescribes the Oath or Affirmation of Allegiance.

“E kōrero ana tēnei oati, tēnei kī taurangi rānei mō te whare ariki o nāianei, ā, i te wā nei ko Te Arikinui Kīngi Tiare te Tuatoru. Kāore te tari i mōhio mēnā rānei he whakaritenga kia panonitia te ture.”

“This oath or affirmation references the current sovereign, which presently is His Majesty King Charles III. The department is not aware of any current plans to change the legislation.”

