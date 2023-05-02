Te koro e 69-tau e noho ana ki tōna waka he kore nōna e taea te whai i tētahi wāhi kia rēti

E tū ana a Stuart Escolme ki waho i tōna waka, te nōhia ai e ia i ngā marama e rua kua taha ake i a ia e rapu ana i tētahi whare rēti. / Stuart Escolme stands with his ute he's been sleeping in for the past two months while he searches for a rental property.

E kāinga kore ana i Waiheke, he kore nō te pūkoro e taea te rēti, e whakawhetai ana a Stuart Escolme i tōna waka.

Homeless on Waiheke Island because he cannot find a rental, Stuart Escolme is grateful he owns a ute.

E matea ana te kaihautū pahi, te kaikeri māra e 69-tau te wāhi katoa e taea nei e ia e toroa ai ngā waewae.

The 69-year-old bus driver and landscape gardener needs all the legroom he can get.

Kua 41 tau a Stuart e noho ana ki te motu o Tāmaki Makaurau, ā, i ngā marama e rua kua taha ake, kua noho ia ki tōna taraka, hei hoa mō āna mīhini tapahi pātītī nō āna mahi.

Escolme, who has lived on the Auckland island for 41 years, has been living and sleeping in his truck for the past two months, among the mowers and weedeaters he uses for work.

“Ka whakatū au i te waka ki ngā wāhi katoa.”

“I park anywhere and everywhere.”

Ahakoa te pāngia ōna e te pāpōuri i ngā wiki e waru kua hori, e puritia tonutia ana e ia te ngākau hari mō tōna tūāhuatanga.

While he has had depressive periods in the past eight weeks, he keeps a sense of humour about his situation.

E ai ki a ia, i ngā ngahurutau e whā kua noho ia ki Waiheke, kāore i kino kē atu ngā nōhanga i tēnei wā tonu.

He said housing on Waiheke was in the worst shape he’d seen it in the four decades it’d been home.

I te Kautetanga o 2018, e 3780 ngā nōhanga tūmataiti ki te motu, ā, kua 2079 ngā nōhanga tē nōhia ai e te tangata.

At the 2018 Census, there were 3780 occupied private dwellings on the island and 2079 unoccupied dwellings.

I te 2021, i heke te tapeke whakatairangatanga whare rēti mā te 47%.

In 2021, the number of rentals listed dropped by 47%.

Engari he rau nōhanga kua tāpui hei nōhanga hararei, hei kāinga hararei rānei, pēnei i te Airbnb. E whakatairanga ana te paetukutuku i te āhua 200 ngā nōhanga raro-pōtehetehe i te wā kotahi.

But there are hundreds of properties reserved for holiday accommodation or holiday homes, like Airbnb. The website boasts about 200 short-term stays at any one time.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Long-term Waiheke residents are finding it harder to cope with rising prices and a lack of affordable housing on the island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf.

E 24 noa iho ngā nōhanga rēti ki Waiheke i Tauhoko i te Mane.

TradeMe had just 24 rental property listings on Waiheke on Monday.

Hei tā te kaitakawaenga o Waiheke Best Rentals & Property Management Nelly Toia, ko te nōhanga hararei tētahi o ngā āhuatanga i uaua haere ai te whainga whare rēti i te motu.

Waiheke Best Rentals & Property Management broker Nelly Toia said holiday accommodation was a factor in making it increasingly difficult to find rentals on the island.

“Kāhore he whakapoapoa ki ngā rangatira kia ū ki ngā rēti karioi, kāhore he tāokinga tāke nō te kāwanatanga, kāore he āwhina kē atu rānei.

“There is no incentive for owners to do long-term rents, no tax breaks from the government or any other help.

“Kei te unu ngā rangatira i ēnā i te mākete rēti karioi, kei te tuku kē hei rēti raro-pōtehetehe ki ngā hoa me te whānau, kei te rēti rānei hei nōhanga hararei.”

“Owners are taking them out of the long-term rental market and doing short-term rentals to friends and family or for holiday rentals.”

Mark Smith He pātītī whaitohu tō Mawhiti ki Waihere. E wātea ana te whare hei rētitanga hararei i Airbnb. / Mawhiti on Waiheke Island features an award-winning pavilion. The house is available as an Airbnb holiday rental.

Hei tāna, he tokomaha hoki ngāi Aotearoa ki tāwāhi e hoko ana i ngā kāinga, engari kua waiho pōaha i a rātou e whakaoti ana i ngā mahi i tāwāhi.

She said many expat Kiwis were also buying homes, but leaving them empty while finishing off jobs overseas.

“E hanga pōuri ana te kite i ngā kiritata, ngā hoa rānei e hūnuku atu ana i te motu kia whai whare hei nōhanga mō rātou.”

“It’s kind of sad seeing local or friends having to move off island to find a house to live in.”

Ko te rēti o te kāinga toharite e āhua $700 i ia wiki ki Waiheke, engari e oti i ngā rangatira te whai i waenga i te $200 me te $500 i ia pō mā Airbnb.

The average home for rent sits about $700 a week on Waiheke, but homeowners can make between $200 and $500 a night on Airbnb.

Kua āhua rua tau a Stuart e rēti ana. I mate tōna makau Michelle McRae i te 2020, ā, i wehe ia i te kāinga i nōhia ai e rāua tahi.

Escolme has been renting for about two years now. His partner Michelle McRae died in 2020 and he left the home they were both living in.

Nō taua wā, kua noho tahi ia ki ētahi atu, me te pai hoki o tēnā tae noa ki te waihapenga o tā rāua tama ki te kāinga, ka whānakohia ai tōna rūma.

He’s since flatted with others, which was going fine until they had a son move home and take his room.

Kua rapu ia ā-tuihono, ā-waha hoki, i tētahi wāhi hei noho mōna, engari kāore anō kia paku whai hua.

He has been searching online and through word of mouth for a place to stay and hasn’t had one bite.

I kī ia, nā tana kaumātuatanga kua uaua te tūāhuatanga, arā me uaua ka kite i tētahi koro e 69-tau e rēti ana ki Waiheke.

He said his age made things difficult as it was rare to have a 69-year-old flatting on Waiheke.

He kaihautū pahi a Stuart ki Fullers, ki reira ia hīrere ai. Ka kai ia ki ngā wharekai i te nuinga o ngā pō, me tāna pukuhohe hoki mō te kounga o ngā kai ki Waiheke.

Escolme, who drives for Fullers buses, showers at work. He eats out most nights and jokes Waiheke has some fine cuisine.

./Stuff I te wā nei, kua noho a Stuart Escolme ki tōna waka. / Stuart Escolme is living out of his ute for the time being.

“Ahakoa ngā uauatanga katoa, he wairua hapori tonu ki konei, e pai ana hoki ngā tāngata.

“In spite of all the troubles there here there is still a community feel and people are good.

“E whai whakaaro ana rātou katoa, ka mutu, tērā hoki ētahi i ētahi wā, ka whakaherea te hīrere me tētahi rūma hei noho i taua pō.”

“They are all empathetic and some are so kind to offer a shower and a room for a night from time to time.”

Ehara te taea o te pūkoro te raru ki a ia, ahakoa tāna mea mai kua tino piki haere ngā utunga rēti i ngā tau tata.

Affordability wasn’t the issue for him, although he said rent prices had crept up a lot over the last few years.

Anā tāna tama, he whānau hoki tōna, e nonoke ana i te whainga whare rēti ki te motu.

His son, who has a young family, is also struggling to find a rental on the island.

I mate tāna irāmutu kia hūnuku ki te tāone o Tāmaki, atu i Waiheke, te wāhi i kīia ai e ia ko tōna kāinga nōna e nohinohi ana.

His niece had to move into Auckland city, away from Waiheke, which she had called home her entire life.

I kī a Stuart i kaniawhea ia i te hoko i te kāinga ōna i te motu i te 2008, he $300,000 te utu.

Escolme said he regretted selling a home he once owned on the island for $300,000 in 2008.

“Kua pōrangi ētahi whakataunga āku i tōku ao.”

“I have made some crazy decisions in my life.”

E manako tonu ana ia ka kitea tētahi mea, engari kua tino whakamātauhia tōna hauora ā-hinengaro e tāna noho ki tōna taraka i ngā marama e rua kua taha ake.

While he holds hope something will come up for him, the last two months living in his truck have tested him mentally.

“Kāore i te mōhio ki āku anō mahi. Ānō kei te āmio noa i ētahi wā.”

“I don’t know what I am doing. I feel like a pied piper at times.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.