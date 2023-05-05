E aro pū ana a wai ki te reo Māori i te ao pakihi?

Te reo Māori is increasingly commonplace in Aotearoa, but as businesses and government agencies scramble to get on board, some of their efforts fall short.

Ko Taurapa te kaihautū reo Māori ki Puna, ā, kua whai wheako ia hei kaiwhakamāori whaitohu i ngā tini umanga puta noa i Aotearoa.

Taurapa is the kaihautū reo Māori at Stuff, and has had experience as a certified reo Māori translator for many organisations around Aotearoa.

HUATAU: I tēnei ao hōu o te reo Māori, ko te āhua nei, e meinga ana e ia Tame, Tiki me Hare te reo Māori ki tōna anō pakihi, umanga rānei. Engari e aro pū ana a wai?

OPINION: In a new golden era of te reo Māori, every Tame, Tiki and Hare are seemingly adding te reo to their business or organisation. But who really cares?

Ko te ara māori e āpitihia ai te reo Māori ko te whai ingoa reorua. Kāhore pea he tauira o tēnei i tua atu i te Kāwanatanga, kāti kua tapa te nuinga o ōna manatū me ōna tari ki te ingoa Māori.

The most common way to incorporate te reo Māori is to have a bilingual name. The Government are a good example of this, with almost every single ministry and office having its own reo Māori name.

Tērā ētahi ingoa e auaha pai ana, e whakamanahia nei te wairua o te umanga, me te kupu.

Some of these names are quite creative and do manage to encapsulate the wairua of the organisation, as well as the kupu.

He ingoa Māori tō te nuinga o ngā kaunihera paetata huri taiāwhio nei i te motu. Ki Pōneke ko Te Kaunihera o Pōneke, ki Tāmaki ko Te Kaunihera o Tāmaki Makaurau, ā, ki Te Tauihu ko Te Kaunihera o Te Tai o Aorere.

Most local councils around the motu also have their own reo Māori names. Wellington has Te Kaunihera o Pōneke, Auckland has Te Kaunihera o Tāmaki Makaurau, even Tasman has Te Kaunihera o Te Tai o Aorere.

David White / Stuff On September 14, 1972, Rawiri Paratene was among the group that presented the Māori language petition to Parliament. The petition became the starting point for a significant revitalisation of te reo. (First published September 9, 2022.)

Ko te rerekē, kāore i te Christchurch City Council tētahi ingoa Māori. Me pono te kōrero, kāore i te ohorere, he tāmi nō te wairua o te tāone – he 9.9% anake te taupori Māori i te 2018, he 16.5% kē te toharite o te motu.

Strangely though, Christchurch City Council has no te reo Māori name. To be honest, it’s no surprise given the city’s colonial gothic persona – Māori making up 9.9% of the population in 2018, compared with the national average of 16.5%.

Kāore a Ōtautahi i te noho takakau; ina tirohia ngā kaunihera paetata e 78 o Aotearoa, e 23 ērā kāhore he tapanga Māori. Kāore pea he ingoa e roa ake ana i tērā o Te Kaunihera ā-rohe mai ia Ngā Kurī-a-Whārei ki Ōtamarākau ki te Uru. E whakahere ana a CCC i te reo Māori i tā rātou paetukutuku, engari he whakapāhatanga tā te mea he whakamāoritanga nā Google.

Christchurch aren’t alone; of the 78 local councils in Aotearoa, there are 23 without Māori names. Western Bay of Plenty District Council may have the longest reo Māori name ever: Te Kaunihera ā-rohe mai ia Ngā Kurī-a-Whārei ki Ōtamarākau ki te Uru. CCC do offer te reo Māori on their website as a language choice, but provide a disclaimer that it is Google Translate.

Arā tonu ētahi umanga e tohua noatia ana te pouaka mō te kotahitanga te take.

There are however, a few examples of organisations where inclusion seems to be more of a tick-box exercise.

Ko New Zealand Symphony Orchestra tētahi e pēnā ana. I tā rātou paetukutuku me ngā whakatairanga, ko Te Tira Pūoro o Aotearoa te ingoa reorua. Ka tiro ana te tangata, kua paruhi noa pea, engari he taipitopito ōna e mahue nei i te nuinga.

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra are prime example. On their website and marketing materials they have Te Tira Pūoro o Aotearoa as a bilingual title. At first glance, this seems perfectly fine, but there’s a small detail most miss.

Latitude Creative/Supplied Ko te Ringatohu Matua o NZSO Gemma New i te huringa tau 75. / NZSO Artistic Advisor and Principal Conductor Gemma New at the 75th anniversary concert.

Ko tētahi kupu mō te ‘music’ i te reo Māori ko te puoro, engari me uaua ka kite i tōna whanaunga pūoru. Kei te kite rānei i te tohutō ki tētahi, me te korenga ki tētahi atu? Koia tēnei te pūtake o te raru. Kāhore he papakupu e kitea nei te pūoro hei kupu – nā konā, kua hē te whakahua o te puoro ki tō rātou ingoa.

One of the words for ‘music’ in te reo Māori is puoro, very rarely will you see its lesser-known sibling pūoru. Notice how one has a tohutō (macron) and one does not? This is where the problem lies. There is not a single dictionary that lists pūoro as a word - and as such, puoro has been misspelt in their name.

He papakupu rānei tāu me te kupu pūoro? Īmēratia taurapa@stuff.co.nz

Do you have a dictionary with pūoro? Email taurapa@stuff.co.nz

I te uia ki tōna ingoa e mātou, mēnā rānei ka whakatika i te hapa, ka kī mai: “Kei te mahi tahi mātou ko [tētahi kaitohu] e... pai ake ai tā mātou tū hei hoa Tiriti, ā, [kua] marohitia kia waiho tō mātou ingoa kia pēnei tonu.”

When we asked NZSO about the mistake in its name, and whether it would be rectified, they said: “We are working with [a consultant] on… becoming a better partner in Te Tiriti, and [they have] recommended that we leave our name as it is for now.”

Kāore te tangata i whakapeto ngoi i te tuwhera i te papakupu, me te hihira i te whakahua o te kupu.

Opening up a dictionary and double-checking the spelling surely doesn’t require too much effort.

He pae pakanga te huripari, te panoni rānei i te ingoa Māori, ina koa he mea e kīia nei nā te mana whenua, te kaumātua, tētahi atu rānei i takoha.

It’s a political minefield retracting or altering a Māori name, especially when it is supposedly gifted by mana whenua or kaumātua, or some other entity.

Me maumahara tātou, kāore i ngā iwi ngā pouaka e kī pai ana i ngā ingoa hei takoha atu. Ehara i te mea me takoha ngā ingoa, ahakoa te kōrero a ētahi Māori. Ehara tēnei i a Oprah – He ingoa Māori ki a koe, he ingoa Māori hoki ki a koe!

It pays to remember that iwi don’t just have a bunch of names in a box that they choose to give away. Names don’t need to be gifted, despite what some Māori say. This isn’t Oprah - You get a Māori name, and you get a Māori name!

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Taurapa: E ngāwari ana tā te pakihi whakaari engia he hoa koe i te wiki kotahi i te tau. He aha e kore nei e whakanuia te reo Māori i ia wiki? / It’s easy for companies to cosplay as allies for one week of the year. Why not celebrate te reo Māori every week?

Me wānanga ngā ingoa Māori ki te mana whenua – mēnā he pānga ki a rātou – ki tētahi kaitohu Māori rānei e oti i a ia te ārahi i te umanga rā ngā tikanga me ngā hēnga.

Decisions on Māori names ought to be made in consultation with either mana whenua – if it relates to them – or a Māori consultant who can guide and organisation through the dos and don’ts.

He tautohe hoki mō te tawhito rānei o te ingoa Māori o te New Zealand Police – Ngā Pirihimana o Aotearoa.

There is the argument that New Zealand Police also have an outdated reo Māori name – Ngā Pirihimana o Aotearoa.

Kāore au mō te whakahē i te whakamahia o Aotearoa hei whakakapinga i te New Zealand, tino kore nei, e tautokona ana e au – me whakamana ka tika. Mā tēnā tātou e hīkoi ki mua rā anō i a Ahitereiria i Ngā Taumāhekeheke o te Ao, e noho mātāmua ai ki te toi o te rārāngi hokohoko ā-tuihono. E kāo, e tohe ana au i te pirihimana.

I’m not against using Aotearoa in place of New Zealand, in fact, I advocate for it - let’s make it official. Then we’ll walk out ahead of Australia at the Olympics, and appear at the top for online shopping. No, this is about pirihimana.

He kupu hanga māori tonu, engari he orokohanga whakatoihara ā-ira ōna ina whai whakaaro ki te tirohanga o te pāpori o āianei.

It’s a fairly standard word in common use, but its origins are a bit sexist when viewed through the eyes of society today.

Ahakoa tā Te Aka whāki mai hei whakamāoritanga o ngā kupu katoa (e whaimana ana) o te āpiha pirihimana, heoti he kupu mino tonu mō te policeman, he kupu kua roa nei e kore e karawhiua e Ngā Pirihimana.

Despite Te Aka Dictionary listing it as a translation for any (acceptable) word for a police officer, it’s still a phonetic translation of policeman, a word long since discarded by NZ Police.

Engari tonu, i tika tā Ngā Pirihimana mahi, i te uia o rātou e Puna mō tā rātou whai whakaaro ki te whakatikaina o tō rātou ingoa ki tētahi anō tē hāngai ki te ira, e whakaaetia ake nei e te pāpori o te inamata; i kotahi atu rātou ki Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, tonoa ai ā rātou whakamāherehere.

Police did the right thing though, when asked by Stuff about whether they would consider changing their name to something less gendered, and more acceptable in a diverse society like today’s; they went straight to Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori to ask their advice.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff E ai ki Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, kua tika te whakamahia o te pirihimana, kua hāngai ki te katoa. Ko Toihau Rawinia Higgins te whakaahua o runga. / Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori said pirihimana was appropriate to use, and was all-inclusive. Professor Rawinia Higgins, Māori Language Commissioner pictured above.

“E ai ki te whakamāherehere, kua tika te whakamahia o te pirihimana, kua hāngai ki te katoa.... Arā hoki te kōrero kua tawhito te kupu pirīhi, ā, me kaua e whakamahi.”

“Advice received confirmed that pirihimana was appropriate to use, [and] was all-inclusive…. We were also advised that the word pirīhi, is considered obsolete and should not be used.”

E hāngai ana rānei te pirihimana ki te katoa? Ainī pea he wā ōna i pēnā, engari kua kumukumu au i tēnā.

Is pirihimana really all-inclusive? Perhaps it used to be, but I doubt it could be considered so now.

Kua tawhito te pirīhi, engari ehara tēnā anake i te kōwhiringa ki a tātou. Kāti, he kupu hōu te police kāore i a tātou i mua i te taenga mai a te Pākehā ki Aotearoa, engari e hia kē nei ngā kōwhiringa anō ki a tātou. He reo katoa tō tātou e ketuketu ai.

Pirīhi is obsolete, but that isn’t the only option we have for police. Granted, police is a new colonial term that didn’t exist before Pākehā coming to Aotearoa, but there are other options available to us. We have a whole language for inspiration.

Ahakoa pea te whānui o te karawhiua o tētahi kupu, kāpā kua tika tonu taua kupu. He tini ngā tauira pēnei rā ngā tau, ā, me noho te pirihimana ki tērā rārangi kupu. Kāore tātou i te whakamahi tonu i te kupu Hainamana, tā te mea ko te Chinaman tōna tikanga; kua rerekē pēhea nei te pirihimana? E Te Taura Whiri, kua tae te wā kia whai whakaaro anō ki te pirihimana?

Just because a word is widely used, it doesn’t necessarily mean that it is still an acceptable word. There are many examples of these types of words through history, and pirihimana should join that list. We don’t use Hainamana anymore because it means Chinaman; how is pirihimana any different? Te Taura Whiri, a reconsideration of pirihimana is surely overdue.

Kua whāia kētia ngā whakamāherehere e ngā tini umanga, nā whai anō kua whakatikaina ngā hapa Māori a rātou. He kaha nō te whakaatu a te tokomaha, i te 2019, i whakatika a Wētā i tāna tārekunga tohutō, i whakakitea ai hei Weta i ngā tau e 32. Ko te wētā te ngāngara; ko te weta te tiko, tētahi maramara pātītī rānei hei horoi i te tou o te tūpāpaku – kei a koe.

Several companies have taken the advice on-board and fixed their Māori faux pas. After many people bringing it to their attention, in 2019, Wētā fixed its macron massacre after it had read as Weta for 32 years. Wētā is the insect; weta is excrement, or a blade of grass used for cleaning the anus of a corpse - take your pick.

Inātata nei hoki te University of Otago, Te Whare Wānanga o Otāgo, tōna ingoa i whakahōu ki tētahi mea e tika ake ana. Kua kaha te pahupahu āna ko Otāgo te ingoa Māori o te rohe nei – kātahi rā: ko Otago kē te whakapākehā o Ōtākou, te ingoa Māori tūturu – nā whai anō, i huaraina tētahi ingoa hōu.

University of Otago, Te Whare Wānanga o Otāgo, also recently updated its name to something more appropriate. After many years purporting that Otāgo was the Māori name for this region – newsflash: Otago is a butchering of Ōtākou, the actual original Māori name – the university unveiled a new name.

University of Otago/Supplied Ko te tohu hōu a te Whare Wānanga. / The new Māori name and tohu (symbol) for the University of Otago.

Ehara i te whakakapinga noatanga o te Otāgo ki te Ōtākou. I ururoa te okenga, i whakahōungia katoatia te tohu. I te Māehe 2023, i marohi mai te Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka hei ingoa hōu. Me te reka ake hoki ki te taringa i te tangi pea o Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou.

It wasn’t a just simple replacement of Otāgo for Ōtākou. They went the extra mile and rebranded completely. In March 2023, proposing Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka as the new name. Much nicer than Te Whare Wānanga o Ōtākou might have been.

I te nuinga o te wā, e tārake ana te kite i te wairua tūturu o tētahi pakihi i te horopaki o te reo. Heoti, he pakihi anō e hanga kōrehurehu nei.

It’s normally fairly easy to see a company’s true intentions when it comes to te reo Māori. For some companies though, it’s a bit harder to gauge.

Kia tīkina ake te tauira o Whittaker’s me tāna uhi reo Māori mō tāna tiakarete Creamy Milk rorotu.

Take the example of Whittaker’s and its reo Māori wrapper for its beloved Creamy Milk chocolate.

Kāore i tino kitea i te Hepetema 2020 tāna hura ake i te uhi kua reo Māori katoa. Kāore tēnā uhi i hokona, ā, e 50 noa iho ngā paraka i whakaputa.

It flew under the radar in September 2020 when they originally announced a 100% te reo Māori label. That version never actually hit the shelves with only 50 blocks produced.

I te Māehe 2021, i uia a Whittaker’s mō te whakaputanga peatanga o āna paraka reo Māori hei Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2021. Ka urupare rātou: “Ko te pōuri, he whakataetae anake ā mātou paraka Creamy Milk i te reo Māori, e kore e tinga ana ka kitea anō i te tau nei.”

In March 2021, Whittaker’s were asked about whether their reo Māori blocks would be available for sale during Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2021. They replied: “Unfortunately our Creamy Milk blocks in te reo Māori were part of a competition and unlikely to appear again this year.”

Whittaker's I whakamāoritia tā Whittaker’s Creamy Milk ki te Miraka Kirīmi kia whakanuia Te Wiki o te Reo Māori. / Whittaker's limited edition Creamy Milk was translated to Miraka Kirīmi for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

Nā wai, nā wai, i Te Wiki o te Reo Māori i te 2022, i whakaputa a Whittaker’s i tētahi uhi hōu mō te Miraka Kirīmi, ka hokona atu ai te tiakarete reorua i te Hepetema.

Then, for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori in 2022, Whittaker’s released a new wrapper for Miraka Kirīmi and the bilingual chocolate went on sale in September.

Ko te matapae, i rangona e ngā kaikiri ka tahi, ka rua i whakatairangahia te mōwhakiwhaki o rātou ki te marea: “Me whakamā koutou, Whittakers [kua hē], kāore mātou e hoko i ō tiakarete haere ake nei...” me “Me whakamāori ngā mea katoa ki te mari [kua hē].”

Unsurprisingly, the racists caught wind of it and made sure everybody knew about their white fragility: “Shame on you Whittakers [sic] we certainly won't be buying your chocolates anymore...”; and, “Does everything have to be translated into mari [sic].”

I te hokonga o ngā tiakarete, i uaua tā te kiritaki whai haere. He rite tonu te paunga katoatanga o ngā paraka reo Māori, ā, ko ngā mea reo Pākehā anake i tīwekaweka ai ngā pae.

When the blocks did go on sale, it was difficult for customers to get their hands on them. More often than not, the reo Māori blocks would be sold out, with only the English ones left strewn across the shelves.

Tērā ētahi tāngata i kitea ngā uhi mokorea nei, engari ka noho ngū māna ka whai puiaki – i te nuinga o te wā, he tuari i te tiakarete.

There were instances where people found the elusive wrappers but would only cough up the shop details for a price – normally sharing the chocolate.

E tārake ana te kite, kua hiakai te nuinga ki te whakamāoritanga o te reo Māori, me te aha anō, he tokoiti anake ki ā rātou papa patopato, me ngā waea, e patopatohia ana ki ō rātou matimati iti, kia tutū ai te puehu.

It goes to show that the majority want to see te reo Māori normalised, and it’s only a minority behind their keyboards and phone screens, tapping away with their little... fingers, causing the chaos.

E ngāwari ana tā te pakihi whakaari engia he hoa koe i te wiki kotahi i te tau, engari e ū mārika ana rānei a Whittaker’s ki te whakamāoritanga o te reo Māori? He aha e kore nei e hoko i te Miraka Kirīmi rā te katoa o te tau?

It’s easy for companies to cosplay as allies for one week of the year, but are Whittaker’s really interested in normalisation of te reo Māori? Why not sell Miraka Kirīmi all year?

Ka tō ana te rā, ka whāia tonutia e te Pākehā ngā huapūtea. Ainī pea he wāhi tare mōwhakiwhaki e herea nei rātou. He aha e kore nei e whakanui i te reo Māori i ia wiki?

After all, the profits are going to a Pākehā company. Perhaps there is an element of white fragility holding them back. Why not celebrate te reo Māori every week?

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.