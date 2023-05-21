Te hā pūmau: Te hura i te tikanga o te karakia me te noho hei Māori

He minita Mihinare te mātanga ture o Te Herenga Waka Māmari Stephens, ā, e takahi ana i te ara o te ‘karakia tawhito’. / Victoria university law academic Māmari Stephens is an Anglican priest and on a learning journey about ‘karakia tawhito’.

Kua panaia ia ngā rūma kaunihera, kāore i māramatia, engari i te takahia o te ara o te tātari, te huatau – me te tūhura ake – kua whai te kairīpoata Joel Maxwell i ngā kōrero mō te karakia.

They’ve been ejected from council chambers, misunderstood, but in a blend of analysis, opinion – and a touch of self-discovery – reporter Joel Maxwell finds out about karakia.

Read this story in English here.

He tokomaha ngā tāngata e kōrero ana mō te whakaute i ngā meka, te whai tikanga, me te pūtaiao. Ko te raru, ka mataku pai pea te nuinga o ēnei tāngata i te pūtaiao tūturu.

Many people talk about respecting facts, rationality and good-old science. Unfortunately, good-old science would probably scare the bejesus out of many of these same people.

Nā ngā marohitanga pūtaiao te kōrero he ahunga āpiti i pupū ake i te Pahū Nui, kua kopakopa, kua iti mārika, kua noho ki te pūkoro o tō tātou ao tukupū.

Good-old science suggests that multiple extra dimensions were snapped off in the Big Bang, and are now scrunched up, infinitesimally small, inside the pocket of our universe.

OPOTIKI DISTRICT COUNCIL Nā te kaikaunihere o mua o Ōpōtiki Louis Rapihana te hui tuatahi o te Kaunihera ā-Rohe o Ōpōtiki i tuwhera ki te karakia i te Oketopa 2022. / Former Ōpōtiki councillor Louis Rapihana opened the inaugural meeting of the new Ōpōtiki District Council with a karakia and blessing in October 2022.

Nā te pūtaiao tūturu te panpsychism – te tikanga e mea ana kua whai wairua ngā mea katoa: tae rā anō hoki ki ngā aho.

Good-old science brought us panpsychism - the theory that everything is conscious: even light particles have the feels.

Nā te pūtaiao te kōrero, ka whiua ana tētahi pōro nui rawa atu – tētahi aorangi, tētahi whetū rānei – ki tuarangi, ka kume i te wā ānō he towhi.

Good-old science tells us that if you drop a big enough bowling ball - or planet, or star - into space, it stretches time like toffee.

Nā reira, i whakarērea te taha wairua, i waiho mā te ihumanea te ao tukupū, ka pōhēhē ai mātou mā rātou te whakamāramatanga ngāwari e kīia nei he hangarau māmā kua waihangatia ki te whakaaro ā-marea: Te Taiao nā Steve Jobs. Te pukuhohe hoki. Ka pīroiroi haere te ao tukupū i te takanga o te tau.

So we dumped spirituality and let the nerds deal with the universe, and we thought they’d explain it as a simple and intuitive device, a bit of user-friendly technology, fashioned by commonsense: Nature by Steve Jobs. That’s hilarious. The universe only gets more complicated by the year.

Ko tā te pāpori o te Uru he tuku i te kaupapa o te oranga ki te pūtaiao, i a tātou e kōpipiri ana ki tētahi ana hāhi-kore, engari ahakoa pēhea nei tāu titiro atu ki te ao tukupū, ā tōna wā, me whai whakaaro ki te wehi me te wana.

Western society outsources dealing with existence to science, while we huddle in a secular cave, but whatever way you look at the universe, you’re gonna have to deal with awe and wonder at some point.

Nā reira, nau mai ki tēnei whakamahukitanga o te karakia.

So, welcome to this explainer on karakia.

E ai ki te pūkenga tūhono i Te Pūtahi a Toi, Te Rā Moriarty, hei tāna, ko te karakia “tētahi kohinga kupu ka tākina, ka tukuna rānei, mō tētahi take tautuhi”. Ka tawhito pea, ka hōu rānei pea te titonga. Ka mutu, e taea ana te taki i te karakia ahakoa te wā: Te tīmatanga, te mutunga rānei o tētahi hui; te poroporoaki i te mate; “te whakamana i te ngahere ina tae atu ki te ngahere, te whakamana i te moana ina tae atu ki te moana”; te whakatau rānei i te wairua.

Te Pūtahi a Toi (Massey University) assistant lecturer Te Rā Moriarty says, to him, karakia “are a formula of words recited, or delivered, for a specific purpose”. They may be ancient, or they may be composed recently. Also, karakia can be recited in any circumstances we want: Starting or finishing a meeting; farewelling the dead; “to acknowledge the forest when in the forest, to acknowledge the ocean when in the ocean”; or simply find internal balance.

Te Karere Pera Paniora says the issues against tikanga Māori during the first council meeting could only be the tip of the iceberg.

Mōku ake, hei kaituhi o te whakamahuki nei, e āpitihia ana ētahi kōrero o mua: 19 ngā pōtitanga mea Tāmaki ki mua, i whānau mai au ki Tāmaki Makaurau, kotahi marama i mua i te putanga o tō Dove-Meyer Robinson ihu i te pōtitanga anō. He Māori au – he Te Rarawa – he ihumanea hoki pea.

Personally, as the author of this explainer, I include some life history: I was born 19 Auckland mayoral elections ago in Tāmaki Makaurau, a month before Dove-Meyer Robinson won re-election. I am Māori – Te Rarawa – and also, myself, a nerd.

E whai take ana te whakawhitinga nei o te mātauranga, te ahurea me te hoihoi o ngā mekameka mea tā te mea, ka peka mai ki te 2023, ki te kaupeka o ngā pakanga ahurea o te wā nei, kua tito ahau i ētahi pūrongo mō te karakia e whakarērea nei i ngā hui kaunihera.

This crossover of knowledge, culture and the clatter of mayoral chains is pertinent because fast-forward to 2023, the current term of the culture wars, and I wrote several columns about karakia being rejected in council meetings.

I muri i te pūrongo tuarua, i tae mai tētahi īmēra me tōna pātai māmā, engari whai hua: He aha te karakia?

After the second column, we received an email with a simple but useful question: What are karakia?

Anei tā Te Rā: “Mā te karakia mātou e whai ai ngā tikanga mō te whakamana ā-waha i te ao wairua e māramatia ai e mātou, e te Māori, te taiao. E kīia nei he atua ēnei. Nā reira, he ara kia tūhono mā ngā kupu o ō mātou tūpuna ki te ao e nōhia nei e tātou.”

Moriarty says this: “Karakia allow us to continue an ancestral practice of acknowledging orally the divine forces that we, as Māori, understand as the sources of our natural environment. We call these forces atua. So, it is a way to connect through the words of our tūpuna to the world that we live.”

Kua raru pea te karakia i te whakapākehātanga, hei tāna, engari he taonga tonu te karakia, he wāhi hirahira hoki o ngā ao o te Māori o nāianei.

Colonisation might have disrupted karakia, he says, but karakia persists as a taonga, and an important part of the lives of Māori people today.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff E ui ana te pūkenga tuakana o Te Herenga Waka Mike Ross mō te take ka hāhi-kore ngā umanga pēnei i ngā kaunihera. / Victoria University senior lecturer Mike Ross asks why institutions like councils would be secular. (File photo)

“Mā tēnā mātou e tūhono ki ngā mahi a ngā tūpuna, ngā tikanga, te taiao, me mātou ake hei kanohi ora o rātou o mua.”

“It is a way we can connect culturally to our ancestral ways, our tikanga, to our environment and to ourselves as the living faces of those that have come before.”

E tino whai mana ana, e tau ana – ko te karakia tētahi wāhi tare i te puna o te onamata.

I think this is profound, beautiful – karakia are a drop in the ocean of time.

E ai ki te pūkenga tuakana o Te Herenga Waka Tākuta Mike Ross, ko tā te karakia he whakakupu “i ērā mātāpono, ērā whakapono, me ērā uara e whakaponotia nei e te tangata”.

Victoria University senior lecturer Dr Mike Ross says karakia put into words “those core values, beliefs and principles that a people might believe”.

“Hei tāku, he wāhi o te whakautu i ērā pātai nui a te hunga tangata. Nō hea tātou, he pēhea nei te huri o te ao, he aha te hiringa i te ao.”

“I think they are a part of answering those big human questions. Where did we come from, how does the world work and what are the powers that be?”

I mua i te tiritiri o te kai, i mua i te whānautanga o te tamaiti – me te “mīharo” hoki kua mau te wehi – i mua i te pakanga, i mua rānei i te tomo ki te moana, tētahi wāhi rānei e taea nei te whakamate i a koe i te raro pōtehetehe, mā te karakia koe e mārama ai koe ki tō taiao, e tau ai te whakataunga, te kī a Mike.

Before cultivating crops, before the birth of a child – so “miraculous” it leaves you in awe – before battle, or before entering the ocean, a place powerful enough to kill you in minutes, the karakia makes you aware of your surroundings, conscious of decision-making, Ross says.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Joel Maxwell: “Me ko te karakia tētahi wāhanga o te noho Māori, ka whakahē koe i tā te tangata whakatinana i te Māoritanga ina aukatia tāna whakapuaki.” / “If using karakia is part of being Māori, then to stop someone expressing that is to attempt to deny their Māori-hood.”

I tētahi hui kaunihera, kua wānangahia e rātou ngā momo mea e whai pānga ana hoki ki ngā ao o ngā tāngata. “He whakataunga hirahira ki te hapori. Kei pōrangi tātou i ērā wāhi, me whai whakaaro kē, me āta whakaaro.”

At a council meeting, they’re discussing things that affect people’s lives too. “These are important community decisions. Let’s not go willy-nilly into that space, let’s be considerate and think those things through.”

Nā reira, ka whai hua i te “paku tatari”, me te whakaaro mō ā rātou mahi, me te ara e pēnā whai hua ai.

So logically it makes sense “to pause for a second” and think about what they’re doing and how they’re going to get things done.

I ui au i a Mike mō te kōrero e mea nei kua hē te karakia i tētahi wāhi hāhi-kore.

I asked Ross what he made of the idea that karakia are inappropriate for secular institutions.

“Ina mea mai he umanga hāhi-kore, kāore e whai tikanga. Ko tērā anake e pai nei ki a koe ko te waihanga i ngā piriti, tērā momo. Kei te hiahia mātou ki ngā hapori taurikura, e haumaru nei te rongo a ngā tāngata... ki tā te Māori titiro, he take wairua tēnei.”

“Making a statement that you’re a secular organisation, that doesn’t make sense. That all you’re interested in is building better bridges, that sort of thing. We want communities that are prosperous, that people feel safe … from a Māori perspective then, it’s a spiritual issue.”

Maxine Jacobs/Stuff Te Matatini 2023 at Ngā Ana Wai Eden Park officially begins as Ngāti Wātua Ōrākei gives the opening karakia.

E hia rautau i mua i te whakawāteahia o Te Tapere Nui a Whātonga e ngā manene nō Scandinavia kia whakatū ai i ngā pāmu i te ngahurutau 1870, i ripoia e tētahi waewae āmio, Tarāwhata, me tāna kurī, Mahurangi, ngā whenua, kaihoratia ai te nuinga o ngā papa e kīia nei ko Te Matau a Māui me te Wairarapa i āianei.

Hundreds of years before Scandinavian migrants cleared Te Tapere Nui a Whātonga – Seventy Mile Bush – for farmland in the 1870s, a traveller, Tarāwhata, and his pet dog, Mahurangi, passed through this forest covering swaths of what would become Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa.

E ai ki te kōrero, he rite tonu te ngaro o Mahurangi.

Mahurangi, it is said, got lost a lot.

E ai ki te ahorangi tūhono o Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Hone Morris, tērā ētahi kupu Pākehā mō te karakia: ko te incantation, te chant, te charm, “te kupu ‘spell’ hoki”.

Massey University associate professor Hone Morris says there are various English words used to describe karakia: an incantation, a chant, a charm “or even the word ‘spell’”.

“Mā te karakia e tuwhera ai te whakawhitinga ki ngā wairua, ngā atua, me ngā tipua kia whakamanahia, kia patipati, kia tonotono hoki kia mahia tētahi momo tikanga.”

“The karakia opens the communication to energies, gods, supernatural beings to be recognised, appealed to, or even commanded to enact some action to effect certain rituals.”

E ai ki a ia, nā Tarāwhata tētahi karakia i taki i tāna whaiwhai i a Mahurangi, i oma ai ki mua, ngaro atu ai i Te Tapere Nui a Whātonga.

Tarāwhata, he says, used a karakia when pursuing Mahurangi who kept running ahead, getting lost, in Te Tapere Nui a Whātonga.

“Ko te momo karakia nei he ‘hiki tapuwae’, i tākina e tere ake ai tāna hīkoi, nā whai anō i kitea ai tāna mōkai i Te Waha o te Kurī, me Rākautātahi i ngā papa o Takapau.

“This karakia was called a ‘hiki tapuwae’ which he chanted to quicken his gait and in so doing reconnected with his pet at Te Waha o te Kurī [which roughly translates to the ‘voice of the dog’, near the Manawatū Gorge entrance] and at Rākautātahi on the Takapau Plains.”

Stuff He mea motuhake te karakia ki te Māori. / Karakia are an integral part of what it means to be Māori.

He mea tuku iho ngā karakia e ngā tūpuna, te kī a Hone – i tukuna e ngā tohunga.

Karakia, Morris says, were passed down through generations – delivered by specialist people with knowledge of the natural and supernatural energies.

“He wā ōna i hīkoi tahi te Māori me ōna atua, ā, he wā tonu e pēnā ana.”

“There was a time when Māori walked side by side with their gods and, in many cases, still do.”

Hei tā te kaipānui ture i Te Herenga Waka, Māmari Stephens (nō Te Rarawa hoki), “e kore e oti i te tangata te whakapouaka i te karakia”.

Law reader at Victoria, Māmari Stephens (also of Te Rarawa) says, you “can’t put karakia in a box”.

I kī mai ia kua whakawahi ia hei piriti Mihinare, “engari ehara i te mea he tohunga karakia ia”.

She tells me she is an ordained Anglican priest, “but that does not make me an exponent of karakia”.

“Kāti, kei te āhua hoki o tāu whakamārama i te karakia... ina kōrero mō te karakia tawhito, kei te takahi tonu au i tērā ara akoranga.”

“By the same token that all depends on how you define karakia … in terms of karakia tawhito [older traditional karakia], I’m still on a learning journey there.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff He whānau e karakia tahi ana i te wāhi i mate ai tētahi tānei i te huarahi matua o Te Awakairangi i te 2019. / Family members attend a karakia at the scene where a man died on Upper Hutt’s Main Street in 2019.

Hei tā Māmari, ka tīmata, ka oti hoki tētahi o ngā kaupapa ture tau-tuatahi a te whare wānanga ki te karakia, he mea tito e ngā kaimahi, tae rā anō ki a Mike Ross. “Ko te mea noa, he karakia poto e mea ana kia ‘mahea ngā raru, kia ū ki te mahi, kia tapatahi ngā whakaaro... kia koke tahi’.”

Stephens said a first-year law paper at the university begins and ends with a karakia, composed by faculty members including Mike Ross. “It’s basically a little karakia that says to people ‘leave everything aside, let us concentrate on this task, let's pool our resources, pool our thinking … and get on with it’.”

Kāhore he kupu e karanga ana i tētahi atua, hei tāna.

There’s nothing about the words that call upon any god, any atua, she says.

“Engari ka kawea mai tōu ake āhua ki te karakia. Nā reira, ki te tangata hāhi-kore, ainī pea he whakatūturutanga hāhi-kore o tētahi tūmanako te karawhiunga. Engari, kāore taku tūponotanga i pēnā.”

“But you bring who you are to the karakia. So for the secular person, it can be a secular affirmation of shared endeavour. But that’s not how I came to it.”

I ngā wāhi pēnei i ngā kaunihera, mēnā rānei koe e pīrangi ana ki te karakia, ko te mea nui ko te whakawhitinga, hei tā Māmari.

In places like councils, whether you want karakia or not, the important thing is communication, Stephens says.

“Mōku ake, e pai ana tā te tangata ui mō te A, E, me te I. Ko te mea nui, kua mōhio ia ki tāna whaiwāhi ki te tēpu, me te korenga o te karakia e whakakorengia ana, e takahia ana rānei ōna whakaaro, te wairua rānei.”

“I think it’s OK for people to ask why we do X, Y and Z. As long as they know they have a place at the table and that the karakia is not excluding or diminishing their whakaaro [thoughts, opinion] or their spiritual context.”

Hei tā ētahi ko te inoi tētahi atu kupu e hāngai ana ki te prayer, ā, e rerekē ana i te karakia – hei tā Māmari, he nui ngā mata o te karakia, ā, ko ētahi he mea nā te hāhi, engari a “Māori tūturu” tonu ana.”

Some believe that inoi, a word more closely aligned with prayer, remains separate from karakia – Stephens thinks karakia have many different forms, and some of those are Christian-based, but still “tūturu [authentically] Māori”.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF He tamariki i Te Kura Pokapū o Whakatū e whakanui ana i te ihu o Te Wiki o te Reo Māori i te 2020 ki te karakia me te haka. / Nelson Central School children celebrate the start of Maori Language Week in 2020 with karakia and haka.

Ahakoa tēnā, e “tino whai take” ana ngā karakia ki te ao Māori, engari me tuku ki ngā whakareanga e ora tonu ai, e ai ki a ia. Nā konā, ka whakaotia tā māua kōrero ki te pātai.

Regardless, karakia are an “absolutely integral” part of Māori life, but must be intergenerational to survive, she says. So she finishes our kōrero with a question.

“He aha te mea kia ākona e ā mātou tamariki mō tēnei mea te karakia, mō te tū hei Māori, me te tuku i te karakia?”

“What is it that we want our children to learn about the phenomenon of karakia, and what it means to be Māori and to karakia?”

Ka whakaaro ake au ki a Tarāwhata me Mahurangi, kāpā ko te tupuna me tāna mōkai, me te karakia anake. Kua kūkua au e te ngahere whānui i poroa e ngāi Scandinavia. I ēnei rā, he tāone iti, he huarahi roa, tōtika hoki e tāmokotia nei ēnā papa. Kua hia kē nei ngā taraiwatanga āku ki reira, tē mōhio ki ōna āhua o mua.

When I think of Tarāwhata and Mahurangi, I don’t think of just the ancestor and his pet, and karakia. I am haunted by the vast forest cut down by the Scandinavians. Nowadays, there are small towns and long, straight roads criss-crossing those plains. I’ve driven through so many times and never knew what was there before.

Anei taku whakamahukitanga o te karakia: Mēnā e whai pānga ana te karakia ki te tū a te Māori, ka takahia tōna mana Māori e te whakakorenga o tāna whakaputa i tēnā. He aha e pahika i tāu mahi pēnā?

My personal explanation of karakia is this: If using karakia is part of being Māori, then to stop someone expressing that is to attempt to deny their Māori-hood. Why would you want to do that?

Nā reira, hei wāhi uruparenga ki tā Māmari pātai, i tito ahau i tētahi karakia. E hanga pōhara ana te auahatanga, engari ka puta ngā kupu i ngā ngutu, ka whakapono au. Hei aha rā te pūtaiao.

So partly in answer to Stephens’ question, I wrote a karakia for myself. It is a somewhat impoverished creative endeavour, but I’ll say the words and I’ll believe. Good-old science be damned.

Hīkoikoi ai, hīkoikoi ai

Keep marching

Kia whai tonu te hā pūmau, te karakia

To keep the perpetual breath, the karakia

kia raranga mai ki runga, kia raranga mai ki raro

Weaving from above, weaving from below

Hei whakakotahi ai te marea

To unite the many

Mai i te ao kōhatu

From the ancient times

ki tēnei wā tonu

to now

Mai i te iwi Māori

From the original people

ki te kanorau, ki te anamata

to the many, to the future

Tihei, mauri ora!

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.