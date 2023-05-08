Ngā akoranga i hua mai i ngā hapa reo Māori a Toi o Tāmaki

E kitea nei ngā tini hapa reo Māori i ngā uhi e karapotia nei a Toi o Tāmaki. / Construction hoarding around the Auckland Art Gallery shows several errors in the reo Māori copy.

Nā tētahi hapa nui i ngā whakamāramatanga o te whakahōutanga o tō Toi o Tāmaki tuanui 135-tau te tawhito i kite ai te hiranga o te hihira i te kounga o ngā whakawhitinga reo.

A typo in large type explaining the Auckland Art Gallery heritage restoration of its 135-year-old building's roof has emphasised the importance of quality control in language translations.

Nō te hiku o Māehe i te tau nei, kua korowaitia te whare ki ngā uhi e whakamārama ana i ngā whakahaerenga huna i te reo Pākehā me te reo Māori.

Since the end of March this year, the building has been jacketed with construction hoardings explaining the action behind it in English and te reo Māori.

Tērā tetahi o ngā uhi e anga atu ana ki ngā huarahi toritori o Wellesley Street me Mayoral Drive e pēnei ana te kupu, “E tūwehra tonu ana te toa o te whare toi?” .

One of the panels facing the busy intersection of Wellesley Street and Mayoral Drive reads “E tūwehra tonu ana te toa o te whare toi?” The phrase, meaning “is the gallery shop still open?”.

I tōna tikanga, ko te “tūwehra” te kupu “tuwhera”. Kāhore hoki he take mō te tohutō e taupokina nei te u. He wā ōna ka tino rerekē te tikanga o te kupu ina meinga te tohutō.

The word “tūwehra” is supposed to be ‘tuwhera’ meaning to be open. The word also carries a redundant tohutō (macron) on the u. The use of a macron can, in some cases, change the meaning of a word.

Kīhai te whare toi i mōhio ki te hapa i te whakamōhio atu ki a ia i tērā wiki.

The gallery was not aware of the error when it was brought to their attention last week.

E ai ki tētahi māngai nō Toi o Tāmaki, he mea whakamāori e tētahi kaiwhakamāori motuhake, he rite tonu te tonoa ōna e te whare toi kia whakamāori.

A spokesperson from the Auckland Art Gallery said the translations were completed by an independent contractor who the gallery frequently used for translations.

I utua te $250 ki te kaiwhakamāori i āna mahi ki ngā uhi, nō te tahua whakahaumanu a te whare toi nā Te Kaunihera o Tāmaki Makaurau.

The contractor was paid $250 for the hoardings project from the gallery’s heritage restoration project budget funded by Auckland Council.

He kaiwhakamāori, he kaiwhakaako, he kaihapahapai hoki a Hēmi Kelly, ā, hei tāna, e rawe ana te kite i ngā tini pakihi me ngā umanga e āta takahi ana i te ara kia māori ai te reo Māori.

Hēmi Kelly, a te reo Māori translator, educator and advocate, said it was great to see more businesses and organisations actively taking it upon themselves to include te reo more.

“Me aha tātou e tika ai te mahi, e kore ai e hapa, e kitea ai ngā whakamāoritanga me ngā tohu kounga puta noa i te motu?” tā Hēmi.

“How do we go about doing it in a way that’s correct and avoids mistakes so that we start seeing good quality translations and signage throughout the country?” Kelly said.

“I te ao o te whakawhiti reo, me ū mātou ki te kounga.

“In the world of translation, we must uphold a standard of high quality.

“Engari, he tangata tonu tātou.

“But we are only human.

“He hapa pea nā te kaiwhakamāori, nā te kaihoahoa rānei, engari e tika ana kia kitea ēnā hapa, e kore ai e pēnā anō haere ake nei.”

“It might be the error of the translator or the designer, but it’s good to identify those errors, so they don’t occur again in the future.”

Supplied E hiahia ana a Hēmi Kelly kia akiākina te tukunga o te reo i ngā wāhi tūmatanui. / Hēmi Kelly, reo Māori educator, translator and author wants to encourage the continued use of te reo in public spaces in a way that ensures good quality translations and signage.

I kī a Hēmi, ahakoa i hihiratia te hoahoatanga e ngā tini kaiārahi me ngā tari i mua i te whakairinga, i matea tonutia te hihiratanga kounga e tae rā anō ana ki tērā nā tētahi kaiwhakamāori kua whai tohu i Te Taura Whiri.

Kelly said, although the design was reviewed by multiple leaders and departments before it was erected, it needed a quality control process that involved another translator registered with Te Taura Whiri (Māori Language Commission).

“Ki te hiahia tātou ki te tautoko i kaupapa kē atu, kua kotahi atu ki te pūkenga. Nā reira, me toro atu ki te pūkenga – ki ngā tāngata kua ū mārika ki tēnei mahi, me whakawātea hoki ngā pūtea,” hei tāna.

“If we’re going to seek guidance and support in any other area in business, we go to the professionals. And so we need to reach out to the professionals – the people who have committed themselves to this profession, and also allocate the budget to it,” he said.

“Kāore e oti i a tātou te whirinaki atu ki a Google, te toro rānei ki tētahi hoa, ki tērā kaimahi rānei a te pakihi he paku reo pea tōna.

“We cannot rely on Google, or go to a mate or that one employee in the company who might have a bit of reo.

He mea nui te hihiratanga ki ngā mahi a mātou te hunga whakamāori,” te kī a Hēmi. “He kore nō ngā mōhiotanga o te nuinga o ngā pakihi, nō te kaiwhakamāori kē te haepapa kia whakarite, kia whakaoti hoki i te tukanga hihiratanga me tētahi kaimahi whai tohu.”

Quality control is an important part of our job as translators,” Kelly said. “And because most companies don’t have that know-how, it’s the responsibility of the translator to facilitate and complete the QC process with a licenced colleague.”

I āna mahi, ko tā Hēmi he whakawātea i tētahi wāhi pūtea ki tētahi atu kaiwhakamāori e hihiratia ai te kounga o āna mahi.

In his practice, Kelly would allocate part of his fee to another licenced translator to quality control his work.

“Me ōrite, me pai ake rānei te matatau o tērā tangata e kitea ai ngā hapa, ā-kārawarawa mai, ā-wetereo mai rānei,” tāna i kī ai.

“That person needs to have the same knowledge as me or better in order to spot any mistakes, whether it be punctuation or grammar,” he said.

Eda Tang/Stuff I tētahi atu taiapa, kua kitea anō te kupu ‘tuwhera’, kua tika te whakahua, engari he tohutō koretake tōna. / On another panel of the hoarding, ‘tuwhera’ is used again with the letters in the correct order, but with a redundant macron.

I mea mai tētahi māngai o te whare toi, kīhai te kaiwhakamāori i whai tohu i Te Taura Whiri, engari i marohitia e te mana whenua.

A gallery spokesperson said the translator who worked on the wording was not registered with Te Taura Whiri but recommended by mana whenua.

“He tikanga hihiratanga kē ā ngā kaiwhakamāori ā mātou, engari nā mātou hoki te whakamāoritanga i hihira i mua i te whakaputanga, ā, i mahue te hapa i a mātou,” hei tā te māngai.

“Our translators have their own quality control measures in place, but we also reviewed the translation internally before publication, and in this case the error was missed,” the spokesperson said.

“He kaiwhakamāori tā mātou ki te whare toi, kua whai tohu i Te Taura Whiri, nāna ngā kupu i hihira.”

“Within the gallery, we do have a translator registered with Te Taura Whiri that reviewed the copy.”

I whai wāhi ngā utunga taiapa ki te tahua katoa o te kaupapa, e tae rā anō ana ki te whakatānga anō mō te whakahōutanga hoahoatanga, me te mukunga tūkinotanga. E $500 te whakapaenga utunga e whakakapia ai tētahi wāhi uhi, ā, e whakarite ana te whare toi kia whakatika i te hapa hei ngā wiki e kainamu ana.

The costs of the hoardings were factored into the overall project budget, which includes reprinting for updated design and removing graffiti. The cost of replacing a section was approximately $500 and the gallery was working to get the error fixed in the coming weeks.

Hei tā tētahi māngai nō Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori i kī mai, e whakapono ana ia “nō ngāi Aotearoa whānui te mana kia tukuna te reo kia rere.

A spokesperson from Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori said that they believe “New Zealanders from all walks of life have the right to use the language.

“Engari, he haepapa tonu tō te marea kia whakamana ki tōna puhikaioreore.

“Still, there is a responsibility in the public forum to uphold the mana (integrity) to the best it can be.

“E mārama ana, kāhore he tangata e paruhi katia ana, ā, ka hapa tonu ngā tāngata,” tā rātou i āpiti atu. “E taea ana te reo hē te whakatika, engari tē taea te reo ngū te whakatika.”

“There is an understanding that no one is perfect and people make mistakes,” they added. “Te reo that is incorrect can be rectified, but te reo that isn't spoken cannot be fixed.

