Ngā kauranga tio, me ngā tiripou kōpaka: E whai hua rānei ana te hauora ā-hinengaro?

He wāhi tare tēnei pūrongo o tā Puna hinonga hihira-meka, Te Tikanga Katoa – The Whole Truth. E oti i a koe te pānui i te roanga atu o ā mātou hihiratanga-meka ki konei.

This reporting is part of Stuff’s fact-checking project, The Whole Truth – Te Tikanga Katoa. You can read the rest of our fact-checks here.

He aha te raru? | What’s the issue?

Kua roa nei te rumakanga wai-mātao mō te hauora o te tangata e karawhiua ana. Engari i ngā tautata, kua pupū ake i ngā pae pāpori.

Cold-water immersion for therapeutic purposes has been around for a long time. But in recent years, the subject has made a splash on social media.

Ī āianei, kua kitea ngā kauranga tio i ngā puna korohuhū, ngā whare kori tinana, me ngā kāinga o ngā kaiwhakaaweawe. He momo kaupapa kohi pūtea rorotu ngā tiripou kōpaka.

Now, ice baths can be found at spas, gyms and in influencers’ backyards. Polar plunges are popular fundraising events.

E ai ki te hunga whakapono, mā te rumakanga wai-mātao e whakaora ai te wairua, e pai ake ai te mahea o ngā here, e whakawhāiti ai hoki te hēmanawa me te pāpōuri.

Devotees claim cold-water immersion leaves them feeling invigorated, better able to deal with stress and even helps reduce anxiety and depression.

Ko tōna mata anō? Tērā ētahi kua whakatūpato i tōna mōrearea.

The flip side? Some have warned it can be dangerous.

Ngā kitenga | What we found

He kaihapahapai o te kauranga tio te kaikōrero akiaki nō Hōrana, te tino kaiaka Wim Hof, kua tapaina ia ko “The Iceman”. E hapahapai ana a Wim i te whakahaumanutanga mātao, waihoki ngā whakangungu whai hā me te whakatau hinengaro “e pai tonu ai te āhuatanga o tō tinana me tō hinengaro”.

Dutch motivational speaker and extreme athlete Wim Hof, also known as “The Iceman”, is a well-known proponent of ice baths. Hof advocates cold therapy along with breathing exercises and meditation to “keep your body and mind in its optimal natural state”.

Engari, kāore te whakamahinga o te wai mātao mō te painga ake o te hauora i tētahi mea hōu. I te wā ki a Hippocrates, i whakamahia ngā kauranga wai wera, wai mātao hoki mō te horoi, me te hauora ngā take.

But using cold water to promote health isn’t new. During the time of Hippocrates, both cold and hot water baths were used for cleansing as well as medicinal purposes.

Kāti, kua roa nei hoki ngā whenua Nordic e takahi ana i te ara haumanu mā te kauranga-tio.

And so-called ice-bathing has long been a therapeutic practice in Nordic countries.

Ahakoa ngā hītori, kāore tonu e tārake nei te kite i ngā take he pānga ō te wai mātao ki te hauora hinengaro, ina koa mēnā he pānga ki te pāpōuritanga.

Despite this history, the science behind how or why cold water affects mental health, and particularly whether it’s effective against depression, remains unclear.

Ko tētahi o ngā raru, e ai ki a Jim Cotter, tētahi ahorangi i Te Kura Koiri o Ōtākou Whakaihuwaka, he tini ngā rangahau kāore e whakarerekē nei i te tanuku mātao (ngā kauranga mātao) me te whakangungu tinana (te kaukau wai-mātao).

Part of the problem, according to Jim Cotter, a professor at Otago University’s School of Physical Education, Sport and Exercise Sciences, is that a lot of studies don’t differentiate between the cold stress (ice baths) and the exercise (cold-water swimming).

Ko te mātāmuri nei e whai pānga ana ki te whanaketanga o te waiaro me te hauora – ainī pea hoki he mātao nō te wai i pēnā ai.

The latter has been associated with improved mood and wellbeing – which could have something to do with the cold water itself.

Tērā pea, hei tā Jim, mā te noho ki te wai mātao e pai ake ai te waiaro me te mataara.

It’s possible, Cotter says, the act of sitting in cold water helps improve mood and alertness.

Hei tā tētahi rangahau nō te 2022 i Peretānia, i “hohe ake, i mataara ke, i poho kererū, i whakaawetia hoki” ngā pakeke e 33 i noho ki tētahi kauranga wai mātao (20C) kia rima mēneti. He hononga ō ngā aurongo ngākaupai ki te hohenga roro i ngā wāhi ōna mō te mataaratanga, te aurongo, me te waiaro.

A 2022 study conducted in Britain found 33 healthy adults who took a five-minute bath in cool water (20C) afterwards felt “more active, alert, attentive, proud and inspired”. The positive emotions were associated with brain activity in areas involved in attention control, emotion and self-regulation.

He pūkenga a Jim o te mātai whaiaroaro taiao me te kori, ā, hei tāna, ka rumaki ana te tangata ki te wai mātao, makariri rānei, ka pāngia e tēnei mea e kīia nei ko te “whētuki mātao”.

Cotter, who specialises in environmental physiology and exercise, says when someone is immersed in cool or cold water, they experience what’s known as “cold shock”.

Ko te matū o te kōrero, ka heke ana te paemahana o te kiri, ka “tōtika te taunga o te hāhā me te mate hauhau”. Kua kino kē atu te whūtuki ina hakahaka iho ana te paemahana o te wai i te 15C.

Essentially, the rapid drop in skin temperature initiates “the immediate response of gasping and hyperventilating”. The shock is most intense in water temperatures below 15C.

Kua kitea i ngā rangahau, mā te auau o te whai wāhi atu ki te wai mātao – mā te kauranga tio, te kaukau i te moana, te hīrere makariri rānei pea – e pūnuki ai te whētuki, ā, he “wāriu oranga” tō tēnā, e ai ki a Jim.

Studies have shown regular exposure to cold water – via an ice bath, a sea swim, or even a cold shower – can help blunt this stress response and there’s “survival value” in that, Cotter says.

Tērā hoki a Ahorangi Chris Button nō Te Kura Koiri o Ōtākou Whakaihuwaka e mea ana, ko te nuinga o ngā toromitanga nā te whētuki, ehara i te hauhauaitu.

Professor Chris Button, also at Otago University’s School of Physical Education, says most drownings don’t occur because of hypothermia but because of the cold shock response.

“Ka hāhā ngā tāngata, ka mate hauhau, ka mauri rere.”

“People gasp, hyperventilate and panic.”

Mā te auau o te pānga ki te wai mātao e whakawhāiti ai pea te kino o te whētuki ki te mātao mā te haurua, te kī a Chris.

Repeated exposure to cold water can reduce the severity of cold shock response by half, Button says.

Nā tēnā, e whakanuia ana e ia hei wāhanga o ngā akoranga haumarutanga wai.

For this reason, he promotes it as part of water safety lessons.

Engari mō te hāngai ōna ki ngā momo hēmanawa, me te aumangea whānui, hei tā Chris: “Kāore mātou i te tino mōhio.”

But as for whether this tolerance extends to other kinds of stress or boosts resilience generally, Cotter says: “We just don’t know.”

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff He tini ngā hua hauora ā-hinengaro ō te kaukau ki te wai mātao. Engari mō te noho ki te kauranga tio, kāore e tino mārama ki ngā pūtaiao. / Swimming in cold water is associated with a range of mental health benefits. But when it comes to simply sitting in an ice bath, the science is less clear.

He mōreareatanga hoki hei whakaaro māu.

And there are some dangers to consider.

Ina kūtia tō manawa i te rumakanga o tō kanohi ki te wai mātao, ka pupū ake te uruparenga ā-tinana e kīia nei ko te “kahuki ruku”. He tauaro tēnei ki te kahuki whētuki mātao.

Holding your breath while immersing your face in cold water triggers a physiological response known as the “diving reflex”. This works in opposition to the cold shock response.

Hei whakarāpopoto: kotahi te pūnaha – ko te pūnaha ioio whakamahuru – e tohua ana tō manawa kia āta haere. Ā, tērā tētahi atu pūnaha – te pūnaha ohiti – e tohua ana kia kakama.

In short: one system – the parasympathetic nervous system – tells your heart to slow down. While the other – the sympathetic system – tells it to speed up.

Ko te tukinga aunoa te hua, ā, mā tēnā pea te kakapa hē o te manawa e hua, ka mutu, i ētahi wā, ka mate te tangata.

The resulting autonomic conflict can cause heart arrhythmias and, in some cases, death.

E whakawhāitihia ai ngā tūraru, me āta ruku koe ki te wai mātao. (Me noho rānei tō upoko ki runga i te wai.)

To minimise the risks, ease into cold water slowly. (Or, keep your head above it.)

Hei whakatepe | In summary

He hua hoki ō te kaukau i te taiao ki te hinengaro me te hauora, engari kāore e tino mōhio mēnā rānei e ōrite ana te whai pānga o te rumakanga wai-mātao.

Open-water swimming can be beneficial for mental health and wellbeing, but it’s less clear if cold-water immersion alone has similar effects.

“Korekore, mā te kaukau e whai hua ai te hauora manawa, me te hauora uaua kōiwi,” te mea mai a Chris.

“Swimming will inevitably provide additional benefits for cardiometabolic and musculoskeletal health,” Cotter points out.

Heoti, e ai ki ngā rangahau, mā te auau o te pānga ki te wai mātau, me tā te tangata kuku i te hā, me te rewarewa, e pai ake ai te tūponotanga oranga ina raru koe. Mā te rumakanga tūao hoki pea tō waiaro, to mataara rānei e pai ake ai.

However, repeated exposure to cold water, along with the ability to control your breathing and tread water, has been shown to improve your chances of survival if you get into trouble. Short-term immersion may also improve your mood or alertness.

He tūraru ō te tiripou ki te wai mātao. Me mātua whai i te whakaaetanga i tō tākuta, ā, kaua e takitahi te karawhiunga.

Plunging into cold water can be risky. Get the all-clear from your doctor first and don’t do it alone.

He tauākī whakamōhio ā-pūrongo: Kua tuhia tēnei kōrero nā runga anō i ngā whakamāherehere mātanga a Ahorangi Chris Button rāua ko Ahorangi Jim Cotter, nō Te Kura Koiri o Ōtākou Whakaihuwaka. He pūmanawa rangahau ō rāua mō te rumakanga wai-mātao.

Reporting disclosure statement: The post was written with expert advice from Professor Chris Button and Professor Jim Cotter, both at Otago University’s School of Physical Education, Sport and Exercise Sciences. Both have research interests relating to the subject of cold-water immersion.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.