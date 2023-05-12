Ko 'Val Smith' ehara i a Valynce Te Whare: Te taurikura o te kaikiri i te NRL

Te pokapū o ngā Dolphins, Valynce Te Whare e miere ana i te hoariri. / Dolphins centre and fan favourite Valynce Te Whare breaks through the defence to score a try during his side’s round 10 NRL win over the Cronulla Sharks.

He Kairīpoata ā-Motu a Dana Johannsen ki Puna, he pūmanawa hākinakina tōna.

Dana Johannsen is a National Correspondent for Stuff, specialising in sport.

Read this story in English here.

HUATAU: I te mutunga wiki tata nei, i kite mātou i te ekenga a te tuahanga hōu a te NRL.

OPINION: Over the weekend we witnessed the rise of the NRL’s newest cult hero.

He kōrero whakapoapoa. Ko Valynce Te Whare, he pūkenga whutupōro i te kura i Aotearoa, i kapohia e te kaiwhakaako o te kapa rīki Dolphins Wayne Bennett.

It is an irresistible tale. Valynce Te Whare​, a schoolboy rugby prodigy in New Zealand, recruited by the Dolphins rugby league club master coach Wayne Bennett.

I tērā tau, hei kaitapitapi whenua a Valynce i Te Papa Tākaro o Kayo – te wā kāinga o ngā Dolphins, i te takiwā Redcliffe o Piripane – i a ia e whanake ana i ngā pūkenga o te whutupōro rīki i te Ipu o Queensland.

Last year Te Whare worked as a groundsman at Kayo Stadium - the Dolphins home ground in the Brisbane suburb of Redcliffe - while he learned the finer arts of rugby league playing in the Queensland Cup.

Nō te Hanarei te ngāi Aotearoa kitea tuahitia ai i te NRL, me te pai hoki o tana whakaaturanga, e rua āna piro i te putanga o te ihu o ngā Dolphins 36-16 ki a Cronulla, ā, koia tērā te whakataetae 900 a Wayne.

On Sunday the Kiwi youngster made his NRL debut, putting in a star turn with two tries in the Dolphins’ 36-16 win over Cronulla, in what was Bennett’s 900th premiership match.

Arā te tangata e 20-tau, kua tapaina e ngā ngākau whiwhita ko ‘Val Meninga’ he kaitā, he tere hoki nō tōna āhua, ā, he hokinga mahara ki te tuahangata nō ngā Kangarū me Queensland, Mal Meninga, me te kino hoki ōna i te kawenga o te pōro.

The 20-year-old, known by fans as ‘Val Meninga’ on account of his devastating size and speed being reminiscent of the Kangaroos and Queensland great Mal Meninga, proved dangerous with ball in hand.

I muri i te kēmu, i whakakuene ngā kaipāpāho i te marea kia maumahara tonu ki te ingoa o Valynce Te Whare, tā te mea hei te tau tītoki ia eke ai ki te karamatamata.

After the match the commentators implored us to remember the name Valynce Te Whare, for he will be a star for years to come.

Ainī pea ka whai hua i te mahara ki taua ingoa, engari e ai ki tōna kaiwhakaako, he moumou wā te ako i te whakahua tika.

It might be a name worth remembering, but it is not, according to his coach at least, worth bothering to learn how to say.

I te kanamutanga o tā Valynce whakakanohitanga tuatahi, arā hoki a Wayne, e mōhio nei hoki ki te ekenga ki te karamatamata, i tuari i āna tirohanga mō te ekenga tere a te kaitākaro whutupōro uniana ki ngā taumata o te rīki.

In the lead-up to Te Whare’s debut, Bennett, who knows a thing or two about reaching cult status, shared some insights into the rugby union convert’s rapid rise through the league ranks.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images E whakapeto ngoi ana a Valynce Te Whare i tētahi whakangungu Dophins i te Papa Tākaro Kayo i te Hānuere. / Valynce Te Whare is put through his paces during a Dolphins NRL training session at Kayo Stadium in January.

Nā Wayne hoki te huranga ake i te kōrero, kua mōhiotia nei a Vaylnce ko “Val Smith” i te puni o ngā Dolphins, he uaua nō te whakahua i tōna ingoa.

Bennett also revealed Te Whare is known in the Dolphins camp as “Val Smith”, on account of his actual name apparently being too hard to pronounce.

“Kua mate au ki te tapa anō i a ia. Kāore e paku taea e te tangata te whakahua i tērā ingoa whānau te te kōrerotanga kotahi, nā reira ko Val Smith kē ia i konei,” tā Wayne i kī atu ai ki ngā arapāho i tērā wiki.

"I've had to rename him. There’s no way you can get that surname out in one mouthful, so he is known as Val Smith around here," Bennett told media last week.

I pāpāhotia whānui te tākupu nei engia he mea ngahau, he kōrero paki, ehara kē i tōna āhuatanga tūturu – he kaikiri noa.

The comment, which was widely reported, was presented as a fun, charming anecdote, rather than what it was - a display of casual racism.

Kua mōhiotia a Wayne nā ōna āhuatanga tanguru, ao-tawhito. Engari, e tika ana kia whakahē i tōna waiaro mōnehu.

Bennett is known and often celebrated for his gruff, old-school sensibilities. But this time, his outdated attitude needed to be called out.

Ka nakunaku a runga i te mōhio kua ahu mai ēnei tākupu pōrangi i te ūnga a te NRL kia poipoi i tētahi ao tapatahi mō ngā kaitākaro Māori, ngāi Moana hoki.

That these unchecked comments came after a concerted effort by the NRL to foster a more inclusive environment for Māori and Pasifika players is even more bewildering.

Tērā hoki ētahi karapu kua whanake ki te whakaako i ngā aropāho me te marea mō te whakahua tika o ngā ingoa kaitākari, he hua o ngā kōrero a ngā kaitākaro tuākana mō te riri i pupū ake ai i te hē o ā ngā kaipāpāho whakahua i ō rātou ingoa.

Several clubs have also moved to educate the media and public on the correct pronunciation of player names, after senior players spoke out about their frustrations of commentators butchering their names.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images He wā ōna kua raru te hononga o te kaiwhaako, te ika a Whiro NRL Wayne Bennett ki ngā arapāho. / Veteran NRL coach Wayne Bennett has often had a prickly relationship with media.

Hei tā Tākuta Dion Enari, tētahi pūkenga i te kura hākinakina o Te Wānanga Aronui o Tāmaki Makaurau, he waiaro “māngere, whakaparahako” hoki tō Wayne.

Dr Dion Enari​, a lecturer at the Auckland University of Technology’s school of sport and recreation, says Bennett’s attitude is “lazy and insulting”.

“He momo rautaki ēnei nā ngā kaiwhakaako kūare i karawhiu ki ahau i ōna wa, e kiritahi ai te oranga o ngā iwi Māori me te ngāi Moana,” hei tā te Tākuta nei, kua tini āna rangahau mō te hauora o te kaiaka ngāi Māori, ngāi Moana hoki.

“These were tactics used on me back in the day by ignorant teachers to whitewash our existence as Māori and Pacific people,” says Dr Enari, who has done extensive research in the space of Māori and Pasifika athlete wellbeing.

“Pēnei au kua waiho kē ki te ngahurutau 90. E whakarihariha ana te rongo i te oranga tonutanga i te ao ngaio o te hākinakina i te 2023.

“I thought we left it back in the 90s. To hear that it is still happening in a professional sporting space in 2023 is disgusting.

“Mā te tapa i te tangata ki tētahi atu ingoa, he kore nōu e pīrangi ki te whakapau wā kia ako i tōna ingoa ake, e muru ai tōna tuakiri, e whakakore ai hoki ōna hononga ki ōna tūpuna me tōna whānau.”

“By giving a person another name because you can’t be bothered learning how to say their name is somewhat erasing their identity and erasing their relationship they have with their ancestors and their extended family.”

I te uia ki tō Valynce ingoa hōu e tētahi i muri i te kēmu, ka mea mai ia, kāore he tino aha ki a ia te tapanga hōu.

For his part, Te Whare, when asked of his coach’s renaming of him in a post-match interview, said he didn’t mind the new moniker.

“Mēnā ia e harikoa ana, kua hari hoki au,” te urupare a Valynce.

“If he’s happy, I’m happy,” Te Whare responded.

Engari, kāore e oti i te tangata 20-tau i tāna kaupeka NRL tuatahi, e tauhōu nei ki te hākinakina, te whakahē i tētahi kaiwhakaako e pēnei ana te pūrākautanga ōna.

But a 20-year-old in his first NRL season and a newcomer to the sport is hardly in a position to push back against a coach whose legend has reached mythological status.

Hei tāku, kīhai a Wayne i tae ki ngā kēmu e 900, me tēnei karamatamata, me te korenga ōna i urutau.

I’m sure Bennett hasn’t made it to 900 premiership games, and reached the heights he has, without being adaptable.

Mā te whakapau kaha ki te whakahua tika i ngā ingoa o āna kaitākaro e hōhonu ake ai te whakaute, ā, he wā hoki ka pai ake te tākarohanga ki te whīra, e ai ki te Tākuta.

Making an effort to get pronounce his players names correctly could lead to a deeper mutual respect, and, in some cases, better performances on the field, according to Dr Enari.

“E ai ki te rangahau mō te kaiaka ngāi Māori, ngāi Moana hoki, mēnā ngā kaiwhakaako e poipoi i tērā hononga, e whakapau kaha ki te mōhio ki a rātou, ō rātou ahurea me ngā wheako, e tinga ana ka pai ake te hononga, nā whai anō, ka whai pānga tōtika ki te hauora o te kaitākaro.”

“The research shows with Māori and Pasifika athletes, if coaches foster that relationship and put in that effort to get to know them and their culture and their lived experience, you tend to have a better relationship with them, and it has a direct impact on player wellbeing.”

Ehara i te wā tuatahi kua rongo kōrero mō tēnei āhuatanga kiritahi i te hākinakina.

It isn’t the first time we’ve heard of this kind of whitewashing occurring in sport.

Hei tā ngā tauākī wheako o Azeem Rafiq, tētahi kaikirikiti o mua ki Ingarangi, mō te “kaikiri ā-pūnaha” i Yorkshire Cricket, he rite tonu te tapa i ngā kaitākaro ngāi Īnia, ngāi Pakitāne hoki, ko “Kevin”, ko “Steve” rānei hei kupu whakahohe i te tīma.

Among the many shocking revelations in former English county cricketer Azeem Rafiq’s​ testimony of his experiences of “institutionalised racism” in Yorkshire Cricket, was that players of Indian or Pakistani heritage were referred to as “Kevin” or “Steve” as an in-joke among the team.

“Katoa ngā kaitākaro ngāi Āhia (rātou me ngā ingoa ehara i te reo Pākehā) i tapa ki te ingoa Pākehā ōrite,” te tauākī a Azeem i āna taunakitanga ki tā Peretānia komiti motuhake mō te matihiko, te ahurea, te arapāho, me te hākinakina i te 2021.

"All Asian players (with non-English names) were referred to by the same, generic English name," Rafiq said in evidence submitted to the UK’s digital, culture, media and sport select committee in 2021.

AP E tuku ana te kaikirikiti o mua Azeem Rafiq i ngā taunakitanga ki te hui pāremata a te komiti motuhake mō te matihiko, te ahurea, te arapāho, me te hākinakina i te 2021. / Former cricketer Azeem Rafiq gives evidence during a parliamentary hearing at the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee on sport governance in London in November 2021.

Nā Azeem te kōrero, i tere karawhiua te ingoa Steve hei tapanga mō te kaipatu o mua a Yorkshire, Cheteshwar Pujara, nā te tokomaha puta noa i ngā taumata o te kēmu.

Rafiq added that Steve quickly became a term that was associated with former Yorkshire batsman Cheteshwar Pujara​ by people across all levels of the game.

Kei noho tātou ka pōhēhē kāore i te pēnei i Aotearoa, me tērā whakapae kua whanake ake tātou. I paku tohe te pūkenga kaikōrero pāpāho Keith Quinn i te Kaiwhakaako o mua o Te Kapa Ō Pango Steve Hansen i te 2018 nōna i tapa i te kairau Te Toiora Tahuriorangi ko “triple T” i tētahi pāhotanga arapāho.

Nor should we kid ourselves that this doesn’t happen in New Zealand, where we like to consider ourselves more enlightened. Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen received a mild rebuke from veteran commentator Keith Quinn in 2018 after referring to Chiefs halfback Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi​ as “triple T” in a televised press conference.

“E ngāwari ake ana te whakahua i te triple T,” te kōrero a Steve hei uruparenga ki tētahi pātai mō te noho a te kairau ki te puni Ō Pango i taua tau.

“It’s a lot easier to say triple T,” Hansen said in response to a question about the young halfback’s inclusion in the All Blacks camp that year.

Engari tonu, kāore i te taumaha te whakahuanga tika o te ingoa o tētahi.

But really, it isn’t that hard to get someone’s name right.

Me ngana anake te tangata. Ā, ki te kore te kaiwhakaako e hiahia ana kia pēnā, ainī pea me ui te kaiaka i a ia anō mō te whaihua rānei o tāna ake whakapaunga kaha.

All you have to do is make an effort. And if a coach isn’t willing to, maybe they should ask themselves why their athletes should bother making an effort for them.

Pānuitia te roanga ake o ngā kōrero mō tā Puna whakatau i te rerenga kētanga o ngā huatau me ngā pūrongo a āna kairīpoata.

Read more about how Stuff manages the distinction between opinion and reporting by its journalists.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.