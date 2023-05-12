Kua 'kūrakuraku' a ngāi Turi ki Aotearoa i te reo rotarota whakaari i TikTok

Deaf Aotearoa gives a quick lesson on basic sign language greetings for New Zealand Sign Language Week. (First published September 2020.)

Tērā ētahi i TikTok nō te hapori pīkarikari e tuari ana i ngā pūkenga reo rotarota hōu me ngā tokomauri e kitea nei i ngā mahi ā-ringa, nā konā kua hē te whakamāori o ngā kupu.

Tik Tok users from the hearing community are sharing their new signing skills with hiccups often appearing in their gestures and words being mistranslated.

Ahakoa te tautoko o te mahi nei i te whakatairanga, hei tā te hapori Turi i Aotearoa, kua whanaia rātou i ngā kōrero mō tō rātou ake reo.

Although the movement has helped to raise awareness, the Deaf community in NZ says they are being nudged out of conversations surrounding their own language.

E ai ki a Erica Dawson, te kairuruku o te Wiki o te Reo Rotarota i Tāngata Turi, ko te mea kūrakuraku ko te “pāhao ahurea” e hua ake ana i ngā kaiwhakaako ringarapa o te reo rotarota.

Erica Dawson, NZSL Week co-ordinator with Deaf Aotearoa, says the frustration surrounding the amateur sign language teachers is that it is “cultural appropriation”.

“E whakatau ana te hunga tē mātatau, kua ako i ētahi mea ngāwari, mā rātou kē te reo e whakaako, ā, ko te pae pāpori tō rātou waka whakaako,” hei tā Erica.

“People who are not fluent in the language are learning a few basic signs are then deciding that they’re OK to teach our language, and social media is probably a vehicle for that,” Dawson says.

“E kūrakuraku ana, nā whai anō, ko te matū o te kōrero, me ako te tangata i te reo i ngā ringa matatau o te reo rotarota i Aotearoa (NZSL) – koia te mea nui. E kore rawa tētahi tē matatau ki te reo Māori e huri hei pouako, nā reira he aha e pēnā ai ki te NZSL?

“It is frustrating, and our message is that you’ve got to learn the language from fluent Deaf users of NZSL – that’s the most important part. A person who wasn’t fluent in te reo Māori certainly wouldn’t become a teacher, so why do it for NZSL?”

E kōnatunatu ana te ngākau i te whakamahia o te TikTok kia whakatairanga i te reo rotarota – ahakoa e oti i ngā kaiwhakamahi Turi te hapahapai me te tuari i ngā mōhiotanga mā te pae, ko rātou te hunga pīkarikari kē e kaha kitea nei.

TikTok has become something of a catch-22 for the promotion of sign language – although Deaf users are able to raise awareness and share their knowledge on the platform, those who are hearing tend to draw more attention.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Te Kairuruku o te Wiki o te Reo Rotarota ki Aotearoa Erica Dawson. / New Zealand Sign Language Week Coordinator Erica Dawson.

He kaihanga Māori Turi i TikTok a Jon Tai-Rakena, e pōhi ana i ngā akoranga mō ngā mahi ā-ringa me ngā rerenga i te NZSL ki te taupānga tuari kiriata, ā, hei ko tāna, kāpā ko “te reo Pākehā anake mā ngā ringa – he reo motukaha kē.”

Jon Tai-Rakena is a Māori Deaf TikTok creator who posts lessons on signs and phrases in NZSL to the video-sharing app, and says the language is not just “English on the hands – it is a language in its own right”.

“Hei tāku, me whai whakaaro mai ngā tāngata – ka kōrero ana tātou mō te reo Māori me tikanga, kua mōhio te tangata, ina toro atu ki te marae, me unu i ngā hū, me whai i tērā tikanga.” hei tā Jon.

“I think people need to step into our shoes – when we speak about te reo Māori and tikanga, you know when you go into a marae that you need to remove your shoes and respect that protocol,” Tai-Rakena says.

“Kua pēnā hoki i te ahurea Turi, he momo tikanga ā mātou, he momo āhuatanga e mahi ai, ā, me whakaute i ēnā e mana tonu ai.”

“It’s the same thing in Deaf culture, we have particular protocol and ways of doing things that need to be respected to make sure our mana is upheld.”

“Kāore anō au kia kite i [tērā mahi ā-ringa], nā reira i matarukuruku pai au i te kitenga atu i tērā ringa hē e karawhiua nei i te pae pāpori,” hei tā Jon.

“I’d never seen [that sign] before, so I was really disappointed to see that incorrect sign being used on social media,” Tai-Rakena says.

“He mōreareatanga tō tēnā... E tūkino ana i te reo ki tā ngā pononga e kite nei, nā reira, me whai i ngā mātauranga i te mātāpuna, me ngā ringa e matatau nei ki te reo, e whakatauira ana hoki i te reo.”

“I think there’s a danger in that ... It just distorts the language for your followers, so you’ve got to get the information from the source, and people who are fluent users of the language are also the models of the language.”

Stuff Ko Jon Tai-Rakena, he kaihanga Māori Turi i TikTok, rāua ko Erica Dawson, nō Tāngata Turi. / Jon Tai-Rakena, Māori Deaf TikTok creator, and Erica Dawson, of Deaf Aotearoa.

Ahakoa ēnei raru, e akiaki ana a Erica i a ngāi Aotearoa kia “karawhiua te reo”.

Despite these issues, Dawson encourages Kiwis to “give sign language a go”.

“Kaua e mataku, kaua e whakamutu te ākona o mahi ā-ringa – me whakamātau, ka mutu, he hapori tautoko mātou, engari me mahara tonu ki te whakaute i ngā tāngata,” te kupu a Erica.

“Don’t be scared, don’t stop learning to sign – make a go of it, and we’re really supportive as a community, but it’s important to respect each other,” Dawson says.

“E mōhio ana au ki te taiatea o te tangata i te tohu ā-ringa i te, ‘kia ora, kei te pēhea?’, kāti e rata katoa ana mātou ki te tautoko i ngā pia o te reo, me te whakaako i ngā mahi ā-ringa hōu.

“I know it can be nerve-wracking to come up and sign, ‘hi, how are you?’, and we’re really happy to help and give more signs and welcome new learners of the language.

“Te mutunga kē mai o te rawe o te wiki nei – i te kitenga atu i te karawhiunga o te NZSL i ngā pae pāpori me ngā pae anō... Ka hīnawanawa te kiri.”

“This week has been phenomenal – to see the uptake of NZSL on social media and various platforms has been incredible ... It gives me goosebumps.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.