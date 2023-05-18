E hapahapai ana te mea o mua o Ngāmotu i te panoni o te ture mō te whakahokinga taonga Māori

E hapahapai ana te mea o mua o Ngāmotu Andrew Judd i te panoni o te ture mō te whakahokinga taonga Māori ki ōna iwi tika. / Former New Plymouth mayor Andrew Judd is calling for a law change to ensure taonga Māori is returned to its rightful iwi owner. (File photo)

Arā te mea o mua o Ngāmotu, te kaihapahapai i te kino o te kaikiri, e whawhai ana kia panoni i te ture e uruhi ai i ngā whare taonga me ngā whare toi o te motu kia whakahoki i ngā taonga Māori ki ōna iwi tūturu ina taea ana.

A former New Plymouth mayor and well known anti-racism activist is lobbying for a law change to force the nation’s museums and galleries to return taonga Māori to their rightful iwi owners wherever possible.

Read this story in English here.

He hua te whawhai a Andrew Judd o tāna whakahē i te noho o te tētahi tahā nō Parihaka ki tētahi whakakitenga. He mea whānako i te Noema 1881 i te urutomokia o te pā i Taranaki e ngā hōia o Peretānia, ā, e kitea ana hei wāhanga o te whakakitenga The Cabinet of Curiosities ki Aratoi, ki Whakaoriori.

Andrew Judd’s lobbying comes after he took exception to a Parihaka tahā, which is a gourd-shaped vessel, taken during the November 1881 raid of the peaceful Taranaki settlement by British troops, being included as part of The Cabinet of Curiosities exhibition at Aratoi Wairarapa Museum of Art and History in Masterton.

Nōna i pōhi tūmatanui mō te take nei i Pukamata, i unuhia te taonga i te whakaaturanga, ka tīmata ai te takahi i te ara e whakahokia ai te taonga ki ngā uri o Parihaka.

Since he publicly posted about the issue on Facebook, the piece had been withdrawn from the display and a process was underway to look at having the taonga repatriated back to the people of Parihaka.

Engari, hei tā Andrew, te mōhiotia ai i tāna hapahapai i te kitenga i te kanohi Māori ki ngā kaunihera, te kīia ai hoki e ia he “tangata kaikiri ia o mua”, e matea tonutia ngā panonitanga whānui.

But for Judd, who is well known for championing the need for Māori representation on councils, and has described himself in the past as a “recovering racist”, a wider change was needed.

Hei tāna, me whakarite tētahi ture e tono ana i ngā wāhi ahurea pēnei i ngā whare taonga kia arotake i ngā kohikohinga, kia whakarārangi ngā taonga e pupuru ana, kia whakamōhio atu ki ngā iwi, kia whakawātea hoki i te huarahi ki a rātou e whakahokia ai te taonga.

He believed a law needed to be established which would mandate cultural institutions like museums to review their collections, catalogue taonga it held, and inform the iwi owners of its existence, as well as provide a pathway for repatriation.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff E ai ki te kaikaunihera o Ngāmotu Dinnie Moeahu, he uri nōna o Parihaka, me whakahoki te taonga i whānakohia i te urutomo o 1881. / New Plymouth councillor Dinnie Moeahu says as a descendant of Parihaka he believes a taonga taken during the 1881 raid of the settlement should be returned. (File photo)

I tautokona katoatia ngā kōrero a Andrew e te kaikaunihera o Ngāmotu, te uri o Parihaka, Dinni Moeahu.

New Plymouth councillor, and Parihaka uri, Dinnie Moeahu, backed Judd’s call wholeheartedly.

Inātata nei a Dinnie mōhio ai ki ngā raruraru o te taonga nō Parihaka, kātahi ia ka whakapā ki te kaihautū o Aratoi kia wānangahia te tukanga whakahokinga i te tahā.

Moeahu recently became aware of the issue involving the Parihaka taonga, and said he got in touch with the Aratoi director personally in order to discuss a repatriation process for the tahā.

E ai ki a Dinnie, kua ngākaupai tā te whare taonga urupare ki ngā kōrero mō te whakahokinga.

Moeahu said the museum’s response to the kōrero around returning the item had been positive.

“E hiahia ana rātou kia tutuki i tēnei.”

“They are willing partners to make this happen.”

He uri a Dinnie o te whakatau, ā, hei tāna, kua “tika mārika” te whakahokinga i te taonga.

As a descendant of the settlement, Moeahu said it was “absolutely appropriate” for the taonga to be returned.

“Hei tāku, koia tērā te ara tika.”

“I think it’s the right thing to do.”

E 8500 ngā taonga e noho nei ki Puke Ariki, i Ngāmotu, e kīia nei he taonga Māori.

New Plymouth’s Puke Ariki holds 8500 items in its collection classified as taonga Māori.

Puke Ariki Āhua 8500 ngā taonga e noho nei ki Puke Ariki, i Ngāmotu, e kīia nei he taonga Māori. / New Plymouth’s Puke Ariki has about 8500 items in its collection classified as taonga Māori. (File photo)

“Heoti, he iti noa iho, karekau rānei ngā mōhiohio mō te ahunga mai o ētahi o ēnei taonga, nā whai anō kua uaua te whakatau i tōna orokohanga,” hei tā Lucy Macfarlane, te kaihautū taupua o ngā kohikohinga me te whakakaonga i Puke Ariki, i tētahi tauāki āna.

“However some of these have no or limited information about where they came from, making it difficult to determine place of origin,” Lucy Macfarlane, Puke Ariki acting collections and curatorial lead, said in a statement.

Hei tāna, kua whakakaongia ngā taonga katoa i tā rātou putu raraunga whakahaere, ki reira kitea ai ngā mōhiohio mō te taonga, tae rā anō ki te iwi, te hapū rānei i ahu mai ai.

She said all items were collated on its management database, which listed information about the piece, including the iwi or hapū it originated from.

“I ia tau ka whakaputa mātou i ngā pūrongo ki Taranaki e āmiki kōrero ana mō ngā taonga i te kohinga i ahu mai i tō rātou rohe.”

“Every year we provide annual reports to Taranaki iwi detailing the taonga in the collection that originate from their rohe.”

Hei tā Lucy, mehemea he taonga hōu kāore i whai hononga ki Taranaki, engari i mōhio tonu ki te ahunga, kua whakahoki ki te tangata nāna i tuku mahi, kua tuku ki te iwi e whai pānga ana, kua tuku rānei ki tētahi whare whai tikanga i te rohe rā.

Macfarlane said new items that were not affiliated with Taranaki, but where the origin was known, were either returned to whoever donated it, or referred to the relevant iwi, or appropriate institution in the area of origin.

E ai ki a ia, kāore he kaupapa here ā Puke Ariki ake mō te whakahokinga o ngā taonga, engari kua whāia tonutia ngā herenga e kitea nei i te Protected Objects Act.

She said Puke Ariki did not have its own policy on repatriating items but followed requirements set out in the Protected Objects Act.

Engari he wā ōna kua whakahokia ngā taonga ki ngā iwi nā te tono a tētahi, nā te arataki rānei a ngā tukanga a te Manatū Taonga, hei tāna.

But it had previously repatriated taonga to iwi by request, or when guided to by Ministry of Culture and Heritage processes, she said.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Ko tētahi o ngā tino tauira o te whakahokinga taonga ki Taranaki ko te Motunui Epa nō te 2015, nō tā te Kāwanatanga o Aotearoa utu i te $4.5 miriona e haumaru ai tana hokinga mai. / One of Taranaki’s most famous examples of repatriation was the return of the Motunui Epa in 2015, after the New Zealand Government paid $4.5 million to secure their safe return. (File photo)

Tērā tētahi o ngā whakahokinga taonga rongonui ki Taranaki, ko te mate ururoa a te Kāwanatanga o Aotearoa e hoki pai mai ai te Motunui Epa.

One of the most famous examples of repatriation in Taranaki was the long fight by the New Zealand Government to secure the return of the Motunui Epa.

He whakairo e whakapae nei nō te takiwā o te 1750 ki te 1820, i hē te hokonga atu ki tētahi kaikohi taonga e noho ana ki Huiterangi, George Ortiz, i te 1972, e US$65,000 te utu, kātahi ka toropuku te kawenga atu i Aotearoa.

The panels, thought to date back to between 1750 and 1820, were illegally sold to a Switzerland-based collector George Ortiz in 1972 for US$65,000, before being smuggled out of the country.

Kāwanatanga atu, kāwanatanga mai, e toru ngahurutau rātou whakapau kaha ai ki te whakahokinga mai o ngā whakairo, engari kāore i whai hua tae noa ki te 2014.

Successive governments made repeated attempts over more than three decades to get the epa back, but it was not until 2014 that progress was made.

Nā wai, nā wai, ka whakatau te whānau Ortiz, mā te kāwanatanga te $4.5 miriona e utu ki a rātou.

A deal was then struck with the Ortiz family, where the government agreed to pay them $4.5 million.

Kua pūmau te whakakitenga atu o ngā taonga nei i Puke Ariki.

The highly prized taonga are on permanent display at Puke Ariki.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.