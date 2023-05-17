Ka mahue te kore i hoatu ngā kauae parāoa ki ngā iwi, te whakatau a te Kōti Tiketike

Autopsy before burial reveals squid beaks and fish bones in dead whale's stomach, but no plastics. (Video first published July 2018).

Nā Te Papa Atawhai ngā wheua i tuku ki tētahi iwi, tē whāki atu ai ki tērā ānō, anā, e ai ki te Kōti Tiketike, kua takahi i te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Whale jawbones held in safekeeping before being delivered to one iwi without telling another was a breach of the Treaty of Waitangi, a High Court decision has ruled.

I tōna tikanga kua tiakina ngā wheua e Te Papa Atawhai, tā te mea kua whai pānga ngā iwi e rua hei kaitiaki, engari i whakaae mā ia o ngā iwi ia e kuhu.

The Department of Conservation was meant to be looking after the bones as both iwi claimed they were entitled to them as kaitiaki, but agreed to decide amongst themselves what to do with them.

Nā reira, i tā Te Rūnanga a Rangitāne o Wairau rongo “i te aka kūmara” kua hahū Te Papa Atawhai i ngā wheua i tō rātou takiwā, kua tukuna ki Ngāti Kurī/Ngāi Tahu, i takoto te mānuka i te Kōti Tiketike.

So when Te Rūnanga a Rangitāne o Wairau heard through the “kūmara vine” DOC had dug up the bones from their takiwā and handed them to Ngāti Kurī/Ngāi Tahu, they challenged the move in the High Court.

He kauae nō ngā parāoa e rua i pae i te takutai o Te Tauihu, ko tētahi e tata ana ki te pūau o Awatere i te Noema 2009, ko tētahi ki Marfells i te Hūrae 2018. I te takiwā whakateraki o Ngāi Tahu ēnei mea e rua, ā, i tata ki te pae whakatetonga o Rangitāne, ka mutu, he wāhi e whai pānga ana ā-ahurea ki ngā iwi e rua.

The jawbones were from two sperm whales that were stranded on the south Marlborough coast, one near the Awatere River mouth in November 2009, and one at Marfells Beach in July 2018. Both were in the northern end of Ngāi Tahu’s takiwā, and near the southern boundary of Rangitāne’s takiwā, an area both iwi had cultural associations with.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF He parāoa kua mate i tātahi ki Marfells Beach i te Hūrae 2018. / A dead sperm whale washed up at Marfells Beach in July 2018.

He māngai ō ngā iwi e rua i tae atu ki ngā paenga, he hononga ā-ahurea nō ngā iwi e rua ki ngā parāoa, ā, e ai ki ngā iwi e rua, kua mana tā rātou whai i ngā taonga parāoa, tae rā anō ki ōna kauae me ōna niho.

Both iwi had representatives attend the strandings, as they both had cultural associations with whales, and both claimed to be entitled to taonga recovered from the whales, including the jawbones and teeth.

I whakaae Te Papa Atawhai, Rangitāne, me Ngāti Kurī ki ngā wāhi e tanumia ai ngā parāoa, me te whakawehenga o ngā kauae kia manaakitia tonutia e Te Papa Atawhai kia whakaae rā anō ngā iwi e rua ki te iwi whaimana.

DOC, Rangitāne and Ngāti Kurī agreed on both occasions the whales would be buried, while the jawbones would be separated and remain with DOC until the iwi agreed who was entitled to them.

I tanumia e Te Papa Atawhai ngā kauae i ngā papa tāpui i te takiwā o Rangitāne, e “whakautengia” tonutia ai te mana o ngā parāoa.

The jawbones were buried by DOC on nearby conservation land in Rangitāne’s takiwā, to ensure the mana of the whales was “respected”.

I te āhua nei, kāhore he “wānanga whaimana” i waenga i a Rangitāne me Ngāti Kurī mō ngā kauae i muri i tēnā, e ai ki te whakataunga a te Kōti Tiketike.

There did not appear to be any “meaningful discussions” between Rangitāne and Ngāti Kurī about the jawbones after that time, the High Court decision said.

I te 11 o Pēpuere, 2021, i tuku kōrero tētahi māngai o Ngāti Kurī ki Te Papa Atawhai e mea ana ka whakatūria tētahi whare taonga e rātou i Kaikōura, ki reira whakakitea ai ngā kauae.

On February 11, 2021, a representative of Ngāti Kurī wrote to DOC saying they were establishing a whare taonga (treasure house) at Kaikōura, where the jawbones could be displayed.

Ka taha ake ngā rangi e rua, ka tae atu te Minita Whāomoomo Kiritapu Allen ki tētahi pōhiri, i “whakatau ai [a Ngāti Kurī] i te mana” o ngā kauae. Kātahi ka mea atu te minita ki te kaihautū matua o Te Papa Atawhai kia “whakatau i te tukunga”.

Two days later, the Minister of Conservation Kiritapu Allan attended a pōwhiri where Ngāti Kurī “asserted an entitlement” for the jawbones. The minister then told the director-general of DOC to make an “allocation decision”.

Mea rawa ake, i te Āperira, ka whakatū te kaihautū matua o Te Papa Atawhai i ngā hui ki tēnā, ki tēnā iwi.

Then in April, the deputy director-general of DOC held a hui separately with the two iwi.

I “hōhā” a Ngāti Kurī i te korenga o tā rātou tono whai taonga kia whakamanahia.

Ngāti Kurī expressed “frustration” that their request for release had not yet been granted.

I tae rā anō te hui o Rangitāne ki te “wānanga whānui” mō ngā hononga o Rangitāne, Te Papa Atawhai, me Ngāti Kurī. Kīhai te iwi i mōhio ki tā Te Papa Atawhai whai whakaaro ki te tukunga o ngā kauae ki Ngāti Kurī.

The hui with Rangitāne involved a “broader discussion” of the relationships between Rangitāne, DOC, and Ngāti Kurī. The iwi was not aware DOC was considering giving the jawbones to Ngāti Kurī.

Department of Conservation/Supplied He parāoa i pae ki te pūau o Awatere i te 2009. / A sperm whale washes up on a beach near the Awatere River mouth in 2009.

Ka tae mai te Ākuhata 2021, ka mea atu Te Papa Atawhai ki a Ngāti Kurī, kua rite rātou kia tuku i ngā kauae ki a rātou, engari ka whakatūria tētahi tohu e whakamana i te hononga o Rangitāne.

By August 2021, DOC told Ngāti Kurī they planned to give them the whale jawbones, but a plaque needed to be installed to recognise Rangitāne’s association.

I urupare a Ngāti Kurī, me te “tōkeke” o tā rātou kī mai “nō rātou te mana motuhake” o ngā kauae, ā, kāore e whakaae ki te whakatūnga o te tohu. Ka whakatau ai Te Papa Atawhai kia tuku i ngā kauae ki a Ngāti Kurī/Ngāi Tahu, me te kore e here ki te tohu.

Ngāti Kurī responded and were “adamant” they had the “dominant exclusive interest” in the jawbones and were not prepared to display a plaque. DOC then decided to give the jawbones to Ngāti Kurī/Ngāi Tahu without the plaque requirement.

I te Māehe 2022, i hahū Te Papa Atawhai i ngā kauae, i kawe ake ki tō rātou tari i Kaikōura mā te waka tō, i “hēmanawa” ai ētahi o ā rātou kaimahi, e ai ki te whakataunga a te Kōti Tiketike. Kāhore hoki tēnei i “noho tau” ki a Ngāti Kurī, me tā rātou kī mai i mua atu, kua kawatau ka tika tā Te Papa Atawhai whai i ngā tikanga i te hūnuku o ngā wheua.

In March 2022, DOC dug up the jawbones and transported them to their Kaikōura office on a trailer, which caused "discomfort” to some of their staff, the High Court decision said. This move also did not “sit right” with Ngāti Kuri who had earlier said they expected DOC to use appropriate tikanga when moving the bones.

Ka hī ake te rā, kua tīkina ake ngā wheua parāoa e Ngāti Kuri i Te Papa Atawhai.

The next day, Ngāti Kurī took the whale bones from DOC.

I te hiku o Āperira, ka tuku kōrero te kaiwhakahaere matua o Rangitāne ki Te Papa Atawhai e mea ana kua rongo rātou “rā te aka kūmara” kua hahū ake ngā kauae i te wāhi i tanumia ai.

In late April, Rangitāne’s general manager wrote to DOC to say they had heard through the “kūmara vine” the jawbones had been uplifted from where they were buried.

I urupare Te Papa Atawhai i taua rangi tonu, me te kī atu, i te whakarite uruparenga kē rātou.

DOC responded the same day, saying they were in the process of writing to tell them.

Kātahi ka werohia tā te kaihautū matua whakataunga e Rangitāne i te Kōti Tiketike.

Rangitāne then challenged the director-general’s decision in the High Court.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF E tanu ana i te parāoa i pae ki te takutai o Marfells, e mātaki ana te iwi. / The sperm whale that was washed up on Marfells Beach is buried as iwi members watch on.

Nā te Kaiwhakawā Cooke i whakatau kua takahi te kaihautū matua i te ture. I tukituki te whakataunga kia hoatu i ngā wheua ki a Ngāti Kurī i te Marine Mammals Protection Act, e kīia nei me whai whakaaetanga a Ngāti Kurī kia pupuru ki ngā wheua parāoa.

Justice Cooke concluded the director-general had acted unlawfully. The decision to give the bones to Ngāti Kurī conflicted with the Marine Mammals Protection Act, which said Ngāti Kurī needed a permit to possess whale bones.

Kua takahi hoki Te Papa Atawhai i Te Tiriti o Waitangi, me te wāhanga tuawhā o te Conservation Act he kore nō rātou i whakamōhio atu i a Rangitāne, hei tā te whakataunga.

DOC had also breached the Treaty of Waitangi and section four of the Conservation Act by not informing Rangitāne, the decision said.

“I takahi i te herenga ngākaupai a te Karauna ki a Rangitāne, he kore nō te mahi nei i hāngai ki te whakaaetanga o mua, ā, kāhore he tukanga tikanga i whāia e whakatau ai i ngā kerēme mō te mana, e ai ki ngā mātāpono o te tiriti.”

“It breached the Crown’s obligation of good faith to Rangitāne given that its conduct was inconsistent with the agreement earlier reached, and no tikanga consistent processes had been followed for resolving the claims to entitlement as required by treaty principles.”

E ai ki te whakatau, ko te māramatanga e noho nei “ki te pito” o tā Te Papa Atawhai herenga “ngākaupai”.

The decision said “at the heart” of DOC’s obligation of “good faith” was transparency.

Engari i whakaae hoki te Kaiwhakawā Cooke, “kāore e kore” kua “tino whai hononga” ā-ahurea a Ngāi Tahu ki ngā parāoa, engari kāore e oti i a ia te whakamahuki i ēnā kupu.

But Justice Cook also accepted there was “no doubt” Ngāi Tahu had “very close” cultural associations with whales, though he was not in a position to evaluate the extent of this.

“Engari kāore au i te mōhio mēnā e āhuatanga tēnei o ngā hiahiatanga whānui ā-ahurea, o ngā āheinga hapahapai whānui rānei.”

“But I do not know whether this is a reflection of greater cultural interests, or greater advocacy abilities.”

Hei tā te whakatau, me whakatau ngā tukunga wheua parāoa mā tētahi tukanga “iwi-ki-te-iwi”.

The decision said any allocation of the whale bones needed to be resolved by an “iwi-to-iwi” process.

Nā te Kaiwhakawā Cooke te whakatau me noho ngā kauae ki a Ngāti Kurī/Ngāi Tahu, kei hūnuku anō, e whai mana tonu ai, kei te āhua o ngā tukunga kōrero a ngā iwi e rua e tau ai te mauri.

Justice Cooke concluded the jawbones were to stay with Ngāti Kurī/Ngāi Tahu, and should not be moved, in order to preserve their mana, pending further submissions from both iwi to find a resolution.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Te parāoa i pae ki te takutai o Marfells i te 2018. / The stranded sperm whale at Marfells Beach in 2018.

E ai ki te kaiwhakahaere matua o Rangitāne o Wairau Corey Hebberd, e whakaae ana ki te whakatau a te Kaiwhakawā Cooke mō tēnei “kaupapa hirahira”.

Rangitāne o Wairau general manager Corey Hebberd said they welcomed the decision of Justice Cooke in relation to this “significant kaupapa”.

“E koke tonu ana ngā tukanga mō te tikanga me te ture, ā, ka hohe tonu tā mātou nōhanga ngākaupau ki ēnei tukanga,” te kī a Corey.

“Legal and tikanga processes are continuing, and we will continue to engage in these processes in good faith,” Hebberd said.

E ai ki tētahi tauākī nā Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura me Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, e arotake ana rātou i te whakatau a te Kōti Tiketike, nā whai anō, kāore e oti i a rātou te tākupu i tēnei wā tonu.

A statement from Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura and Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu said they were reviewing the High Court decision and were not in a position to make any comment at this time.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.