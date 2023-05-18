Te whāngai i te hapori: E matomato tonu ana ngā māra o Timaru i a Hine Takurua e kainamu ana

Te Aitarakihi business development manager David Jack talks about the organisation's community garden on Monday morning.

E pāhautea ana tētahi kaupapa kia whāngai i te hapori i Te Aitarakihi, ki Timaru, he pai nō te matapae o ngā huanga kai takurua ahakoa te ngau o te utunga oranga.

An initiative to feed the community continues to flourish at Timaru’s Te Aitarakihi with winter crops looking promising as the cost of living continues to bite.

Read this story in English here.

E āta poipoia ana ngā hua matomato pēnei i te rengakura, ngā pīne nunui, me te korare e ngā ringa raupā i te pokapū o Bridge St, ā, e takoha atu ana ngā huawhenua ki te hapori i tāna pātaka kai, me ngā whānau rā ngā honga ā-hapori.

Massive rows of beetroot, broad beans, leeks, and silver beet are all being lovingly tended by volunteers at the Bridge St centre, with the vegetables given out to the community from its pātaka kai (community pantry), and to families through community connectors.

I tērā marama, e āhua 200 ngā hāora i whakapaungia e ngāi tūao, kāti, e nako ana ko te whakatupu ā-wai pea tētahi ara pai i te tupuranga tonutanga o te kaupapa.

Last month volunteers did about 200 hours in the garden, and it is hoped hydroponics may be an option as the area continues to grow.

E kore e mutu i konā, arā e whakaako ana hoki te pokapū i te tunu kai ki ngā rangatahi, e ako ai rātou ki te whakamahinga o ngā kai huhua ka tupu i te māra.

And it does not stop there, with the centre also offering cooking lessons to young people, so they can learn how to use the abundant array of food coming from the garden.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Te tūao Joy Silvia i te māra ā-hapori i Te Aitarakihi, i Timaru i te Mane. / Volunteer Joy Sylvia at Timaru’s Te Aitarakihi community garden on Monday.

I mea mai te kaiwhakahaere whanaketanga pakihi o Te Aitarakihi David Jack, i toko ake te whakaaro mō ngā māra kai i te 2019, he iti nō ngā wāhi māra me ngā pouaka tupu i te pokapū.

Te Aitarakihi business development manager David Jack said the māra kai (gardens for food) idea came about in 2019 when the centre had a small garden plot and planter boxes.

Heoti anō, i te tau o muri mai, i tārake te kite i te “tino hiahia” kia whakawhānui i ngā māra, he nui haere nō te hiahia o te hapori ki ngā kai, te kī mai a David.

However, the following year it was obvious there was a “real need’’ to be able to extend the gardens as demand for the food, from the community, increased, Jack said.

“I whakawhānui mātou i ngā pouaka tupu, i whakatō i ētahi anō, ā, i meinga ētahi ki te whare karaehe,” tāna kōrero.

“We increased the size of the planter boxes, and put in more and put in a glasshouse,’’ he said.

“Kotahi tau mātou i pai ai, engari nā te Kowheori me ngā āhuatanga anō, i kino kē atu te pīkautanga a ngā whānau.

“That did us for a year, but with Covid, etcetera, families’ hardships increased.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Te tūao Joy Sylvia e whāngai ana i ngā tupu i te pokapū i te Mane. / Volunteer Joy Sylvia waters plants at the centre on Monday.

“I mōhio mātou ka pā mai anō [te hiahia] he nui nō te torotoro atu ki ngā pātaka tuku kai.”

“We knew there was going to be another wave [in demand] as foodbanks were getting hit up all the time.’’

I te nui haere o te hiahia, ka pēnā hoki te mate kia whai whenua anō e tupu ai ngā kai, me te aha anō, i pakirehua ki te kiritata Alliance Smithfield, nā konā i whakahere atu te umanga i te pātītī ki tōna taha kia whakatupu i ngā huarākau me ngā huawhenua anō.

As demand increased, so too did the need for more land to grow more food, so the centre enquired with neighbour’s Alliance Smithfield, and the organisation offered a paddock next door to grow more fruit and vegetables.

“I whakariterite mātou i tētahi rīhi utu kore 10 tau te roa kia whanakehia ngā papa.

“We negotiated a lease for nothing for 10 years to develop the land.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Kua poipoia ngā māra e ngā tūao, kua tukuna ōna hua i āna pātaka kai e rua, kua hoatu hoki ki te hapori whānui. / The gardens are looked after by volunteers, with the food used on its two pātaka kai (community pantries) and also delivered to members in the community.

“I tuwhera ō rātou ngākau ki tēnā – ki ngā kai kia whāngai i ō mātou whānau, me ētahi o ā rātou kaimahi.”

“They were very open to it – for kai to feed our whānau and some of their staff that might need it.’’

He pātītī nui te hua, e tomo pai ana i ngā māra ātaahua, ngā tipua whakamataku e rua e hōmiromiro ana, tētahi pūnaha wairākau, ngā pouaka māra nā ngā kaimahi hapori i hanga, tētahi māra rongoā, ngā tupu huarākau, me ngā māra pī kia whakapoapoa i ngā ngāngara e pai nei ki te māra.

The result was a massive paddock full of neatly planted garden beds, two large scarecrows keeping an eye on things, a compost system, planter boxes built by community workers, a medicinal garden, fruit trees and bee gardens, to attract the garden-friendly insects.

Ahakoa e mimiti ana te tupuranga i ngā marama takurua, kei ngā māra tē whakamahia nei, ngā tupu whakaehu e whakarauora ana i te paruparu.

While the winter months meant fewer plants were being grown, those beds not being used had become home to a range of plants to help regenerate the soil.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff E pai ana te matapae o ngā hua takurua i te pokapū. / The winter crops are looking promising at the centre.

I kī a David, ko te ia o te pātaka ko te “tango i tāu e taea nei, waiho i tāua e taea nei”.

Jack said the idea for the pantry was “take what you can, give what you can’’.

“Anō te nui o te utu o ngā huarākau me ngā huawhenua.

“Fruit and vegetables are so damned expensive to buy.

“E pai ana te pātaka kai. He māmā e tae mai ana kia waiho i ā rātou tamariki [ki te pokapū nohinohi He Manu Hou], ā, e oti i a rātou te tīkina ngā kai, te waiho rānei i ngā mea anō.”

“The pātaka kai works quite well. We have mums coming in to drop off their kids [at He Manu Hou childhood centre] and they can pick up food, or drop stuff off.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff E āhua 200 ngā hāora tūao kua whakapau ki ngā māra ā-hapori i te marama kua hori. / About 200 volunteer hours have been spent at the community gardens in the last month.

E ora tonu ai te wairua o te kaupapa ā-hapori, kua tukuna mai e ngā pakihi pēnei i a U-Bake nō Washdyke, ngā toenga parāoa ki te pātaka hapori. I waiho hoki te miraka, hei tāna.

Continuing the project’s community aspect, businesses such as U-Bake in Washdyke supplied surplus bread for the community pantry. Milk was also dropped off, he said.

He rawa hoki i tukuna mai e Bunnings me Te Warewhare ki te kaupapa.

Bunnings and The Warehouse had also supplied goods for the initiative.

Wiki atu, wiki mai, tērā tētahi tūao anō i tukuna mai ngā kongakonga kawhe nāna i kohikohi i ngā whare kawhe e toha atu ki ngā paruparu o ngā māra.

Each week another volunteer dropped off coffee grinds collected from cafes to be added to the gardens’ soil.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff He wāhi hoki e taurikura ai ngā pī. / And there is room for the bees to flourish too.

“Kua oti hoki i a mātou te whakataka me te tohatoha. Ka tae mai ngā tāngata, ka whakataka i ngā rawa.

“And we’re also able to deliver and distribute. People will just arrive and drop stuff off.

“He mahi a te hapori.”

“It’s a real community offering.”

Ko Jan Newton te kaikeri matua, ā, he “ope nui” o ngā tūao, te kī a David.

The head gardener is Jan Newton, with a “massive group’’ of volunteers, Jack said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff He tipua whakamataku e tū takarerewa ana i ngā māra, e paroparo ana ngā putiputi i ngā hihi o te rā. / A scarecrow stands guard among the crops, while sunflowers wilt and decay in the autumn sun.

I tae atu hoki ngā rōpū ā-hapori ki ngā māra, āwhina ai, hei tāna.

Community groups also came to visit the gardens and help, he said.

“Kua tae mai ētahi rōpū ā-hapori me ngā pākete kia whakakīngia ki ngā rīwai hei te wā kua tika.”

“We had community groups come in with buckets to fill them with potatoes when they were ready.’’

Kua whāia hoki te maramataka Māori i ngā māra, ā, kua whakatō i ngā tupu kei te āhua o te marama.

The Māori maramataka (lunar calendar) was also followed at the gardens, with planting being done by the moon.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff He mahi takitini te māra. / The garden is a community effort.

Ko tā ngā tūao hoki he kohikohi i te rimurimu, ka meinga ai ki ngā māra hei wairākau, tā David kōrero.

Volunteers also collected seaweed which was used on the beds to fertilise, Jack said.

I kī mai te kaihautū Tūhononga Hapori Irene Emond, “he tini ngā whānau kua tokona” e te kaupapa.

Community Connector team leader and project support Irene Emond said the initiative had “certainly helped a lot of families’’.

“I te tau kua taha ake, kua tino kitea e mātou te pānga o te utunga oranga,” te kī a Irene.

“In the past year we’ve definitely noticed the impact of the cost of living,’’ Emond said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Ko te kaiwhakahaere whanaketanga pakihi o Te Aitarakihi David Jack ki te māra i te ata Mane. / Te Aitarakihi business development manager David Jack at the community garden on Monday morning.

“Kāpā ko te kai anake te take – ko ngā pīkautanga: te rata niho, te rata karu.”

“It’s not just for kai – it’s hardship: dentistry, optometry.’’

E ako ana hoki ngā rangatahi mō te mahi māra me te whakanui i ngā huawhenua e tupu ana ki reira, te kī a David.

Rangatahi (young people) were also learning about the gardening and how to utilise the vegetables grown there, Jack said.

“E whakataka ana rātou i ā rātou ake ō tūhoe mā ngā hua.”

“They have been making their own lunches with the produce.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff He rōpere i ngā pouaka tupu. / Strawberries in planter boxes.

E nako ana ia, koia tēnei tētahi mea e oti i te umanga te whakaako ki ngā tāngata i ō rātou ake kāinga hei te tau tītoki.

He hoped this could be something the organisation could start teaching to people in their own homes in the future.

“E tautoko ana i ō tātou iwi,” hei tā Irene.

“It’s helping our people out,’’ Emond said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff E whakahihi ana a Joy Sylvia i te kareparāoa i te māra ā-hapori i Te Aitarakihi i te Mane. / Joy Sylvia shows off a cauliflower at the Te Aitarakihi community garden on Monday.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff He korare e pāinaina ana i ngā hihi o te rā. / Silverbeet basks in the sunlight.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff I mua: Ko te pātītī o Alliance Smithfield i mua i te whakaherenga atu ki Te Aitarakihi i te Pēpuere 2022. / Before: The Alliance Smithfield paddock offered to Te Aitarakihi in February 2022.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff I muri: He kāinga te māra mō ngā tini huawhenua me ngā tupu huarākau, ā, he kānga e tupu ana i te wāhi hei te waru, me te aha e “namunamuā” ana. / After: The community garden is now home to an abundance of vegetables and fruit trees, with corn grown at the site over summer described as “delicious’’.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.