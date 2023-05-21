Ka toutou a Ngarimu Blair i ngā ahi o mahara ki Takaparawhau, me ngā kōrero mō Ngāti Whātua ki Tāmaki Makaurau

He nohinohi tonu te kaihautū tuarua o Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust Ngarimu Blair i te nōhanga o Takaparawhau. / Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust deputy chairperson Ngarimu Blair was a preschooler during the Bastion Point occupation.

I te 25 o Mei, ka 45 tau nō te urutomo a ngā pirihimana ki Takaparawhau, mutu ana te nōhanga e 506 rangi te roa. E toru tau tōna kaumātuatanga i taua wā, kua kōrero te kaihautū tuarua o te Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust ki a Katie Doyle mō te onamata, te inamata me te anamata o tōna iwi.

On May 25, it will be 45 years since police stormed on to Takaparawhau Bastion Point, ending a 506-day occupation. A 3-year-old at the time, the deputy chairperson of the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust talks to Katie Doyle about the past, present and future of his iwi.

Kāore a Ngarimu Blair e tino maumahara ki ngā āhuatanga tōrangapū o te ngahurutau 1970 i Tāmaki – he nohinohi nōna i taua wā.

Ngarimu Blair doesn’t remember much about the political climate of 1970s’ Auckland – he was just a toddler at the time.

Engari, he wā hoki ōna ka puta mai te mīharotanga, ā, ka titi ki te hinengaro, ahakoa pea tē mōhio i taua wā tonu.

But occasionally something so monumental happens that it becomes etched in your mind, even if you don’t realise it then.

Hei tā Ngarimu, te kaihautū tuarua o te Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust, he toronga nā te tāne i tapaina e te marea ko “Piggy Muldoon” i pērā ai.

For Blair, who is now deputy chairperson of the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust, it was a visit from the man everyone called “Piggy Muldoon”.

Kua haramai te pirimia, ko Robert Muldoon te ingoa tūturu, kia kōrero mō Takaparawhau.

The prime minister, real name Robert Muldoon, was coming to chat about Bastion Point.

“I te haramai a Piggy Muldoon... kia toro ki tōku tupuna koroua kia wānangahia ngā raru mō... te whenua ki Ōrākei, me ōna papa,” te hokinga mahara a Ngarimu.

“Piggy Muldoon… was coming to visit my great-grandfather to discuss issues surrounding… the land at Ōrākei and the Ōrākei block,” Blair recalls.

“Ehara taku tupuna koroua i tētahi e tautoko ana i te porotēhi. Ā, i oti i a ia te kōrerorero motika ki a Muldoon rātou ko ngā kaimahi kāwanatanga.”

“My great-grandfather actually wasn't a supporter of the protest. And he had a line of communication with Muldoon and with government officials.”

Supplied Te pirimia o te wā, Tā Robert Muldoon, e kīia ōpaki nei ko ‘Piggy Muldoon’ i te wā i a ia, i muri anō hoki. / The then prime minister, Sir Robert Muldoon, was colloquially known as ‘Piggy Muldoon’ during and after his tenure.

Nā te nōhanga e 506-rangi ki Takaparawhau i kite ai ngā kauhanga riri i Tāmaki Makaurau, arā he kaiporotēhi e whawhai ana i te marohitanga hokonga a te Karauna i ngā whenua ki kō atu i Tāmaki Drive.

The 506-day occupation of Bastion Point would see battlelines drawn in Auckland, with protesters fighting against the proposed Crown sale of land above Tāmaki Drive.

Mā tēnā ngā raruraru whenua Māori e whakatinana, e kawe hoki ki te marae o Tūmatauenga, ā, i ētahi wā nō roto anō i te iwi i te pokapū o Tāmaki.

It would symbolise Māori land issues and become a flashpoint of debate, sometimes from within the central Auckland iwi.

Nō te wā i a Kāwana Hobson, kua ngana a Ngāti Whātua ki te mahi tahi ki te Karauna, e whakatau ai ngā rerenga kētanga, ka mutu, he tokomaha i te hiku o ngā tau 70 i whakapono ki te kokenga tonutanga, te whakapūrangiaho a Ngarimu.

Since the time of Governor Hobson, Ngāti Whātua had always tried to work alongside the Crown to resolve differences and many in the late 70s felt that should continue, explains Blair.

Ina hoki ngā mahara, e tautoko ana ia i ngā ahunga e rua. He wā ōna me whakapau te tangata i ngā rautaki whai tikanga e wātea ana ki a ia ina whawhai ana i te korenga o te tōkeke.

Looking back, he is supportive of both approaches. Sometimes you need to use all the reasonable methods available when faced with a great injustice.

“I te 78, e rua ngā ara hei whai mā mātou. Ko tētahi te porotēhi, me tōna pānga e whakatairangatia ana te mōhiotanga whānui ki ēnei raruraru, kaua ki a mātou anake, engari ki te ao Māori whānui.

“In 78, there were two pathways being pursued. One was the direct protest action which had the impact of raising the social consciousness of these issues, not only for us, but for Maōridom generally.

“I puta rā anō te kupu mō te ngākau aroha o tēnei hapū i tāna takoha i te katoa o te pokapū o Tāmaki Makaurau, mea rawa ake, i te raro pōtehetehe, kua rawa kore i ō mātou ake papa.”

“The story was finally out there about how this very generous hapū had gifted all of central Auckland and were turned into, in very quick time, paupers in our own land.”

Ko te rautaki anō kia whāia te manatika me te whakahokinga whenua mā ngā whakariterite me ngā ara ā-ture.

The other strategy was to pursue justice and land reclamation through direct negotiation and legal means.

Nā whai anō, ko te toronga ki Te Rōpū Whakamana i Te Tiriti o Waitangi te hua i ngā tau 1980, ki reira, e ai ki a Ngarimu, whakakotahi ai a Ngāti Whātua, āmiki kōrero ai ō rātou whakapapa tae noa ki te 1840.

It culminated in a trip to the Waitangi Tribunal in the 1980s, where Blair says Ngāti Whātua came together and laid out their story, dating back to 1840.

I āmiki rawa atu te whakaahuatanga o ia takahanga Tiriti a Te Kaunihera o Tāmaki Makaurau me te Karauna, waihoki te ritenga tonutanga o te motunga o Ngāti Whātua i ia wāhi tare whenua ō rātou.

Every breach of Te Tiriti by Auckland Council and the Crown was described in detail, as was the systematic separation of Ngāti Whātua from every single acre of their land.

Hei tā Ngarimu, nā tēnā i whakahoki ai ngā eka 100 o te wāhi whenua ki Ōrākei e 700 eka te rahi, te nuinga o aua whenua tē whakaae te whanaketanga māna kua toroa Te Kaunihera o Tāmaki me ngā kiritata o te tāone.

Blair says that led to the return of 100 acres from the 700-acre Ōrākei block, most of which could not be developed without reference to Auckland Council and city residents.

Nā konā, ko te rahi o ngā papa he whenua tāpui tonu.

Therefore, most of it remains a public reserve to this day.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust deputy chairperson Ngarimu Blair reflects on the past and looks to the future for his iwi in Auckland.

“He wāhi iti e taea nei te whanaketanga ā-ohaoha, ki reira whatūria ai e mātou tētahi whare okioki, me tētahi whare pēperekōu – he mea pakihi. Kātahi he $3 miriona te pūtea. Koia tērā te whakataunga i te 1991.”

“A very small part of that we can use for economic development, which is where we have a rest home and retirement village – a commercial one. And then $3 million cash. That was the settlement in 1991.”

Nā te Karauna hoki ngā nama i muru i ngā whare e 33 o Ngāti Whātua ki Kitemoana St, i uruhi ai te hokonga a te iwi i ngā tau 1970.

The Crown also wiped the debt from 33 houses owned by Ngāti Whātua on Kitemoana St, which the iwi had been forced to buy back in the 1970s.

Tērā tētahi putanga ihu anō a Ngāti Whātua, ko te whakahokinga o te mana whakahaere o te marae i Ōrākei ki a rātou, te kī a Ngarimu. Ko te ngako o tōna whakatūnga e te Karauna kia whakakanohi i ngā Māori katoa i Aotearoa.

Another win for Ngāti Whātua was that the marae at Ōrākei was returned to their control, says Blair. It had originally been a creation of the Crown to represent all Māori in Aotearoa.

“Inā rā hoki te kino o te whakaiti i tō mātou iwi, tā te Karauna whakatau kia whakamahi i ō mātou whenua i whānakohia e rātou, whakatūria ai tētahi marae, ehara i a mātou, engari kē ia nō te katoa o ngā tāngata o Tāmaki.

“Which was a huge, huge insult to our people that the Crown could decide to use our land that they had stolen off us unjustly to then build a marae, not for us, but for all the people of Auckland.”

I āianei, kua whakatau tata a Ngarimu kua $2 piriona te whai hua o Ngāti Whātua, engari he nui te mahi me ngā whakahere i pēnā ai.

Today, Blair estimates Ngāti Whātua is worth close to $2 billion, but that hasn’t come without enormous work and sacrifice.

I whakamahia te pūtea e $3m nō te whakataunga o 1991 e toko i te hokonga o ngā wāhi whenua anō i te tāone o Tāmaki, tāna i whakamahuki ai.

The $3m in cash received as a result of the 1991 settlement was leveraged to purchase other areas of land in downtown Auckland, he explains.

I te puku o ngā tau 90, hei tā Ngarimu, he whāinga tā te Kāwanatanga kia hoko i ngā whenua rerewhenua, i ōna wā he takutai kē nō Ngāti Whātua.

In the mid-90s, Blair says, the Government was looking to sell off railway land, which had originally been Ngāti Whātua seabed.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Nā Ngāti Whātua tāna whakataunga Tiriti i whāngai ā-pūtea, te kī a Ngarimu. / Ngāti Whātua funded its Treaty settlement, Blair says.

Ahakoa tā te iwi hoko atu, hoatu, rīhi atu rānei i ētahi o ngā whenua o te takiwā, kāhore he rau pepa e paku kōrero ana mō te takutai.

While the iwi had sold, given or leased some of the land in the area, there was no piece of paper that said anything about the seabed.

Kei whakarewa i tētahi kokoraho ki te Taraipiunara o Waitangi mō te raupatu i te takutai, e ai ki a Ngarimu, i whāia e Ngāti Whātua ngā mana kia hoko anō.

Rather than launch a Waitangi Tribunal claim over the seabed theft, Blair says Ngāti Whātua secured the rights to buy it back.

Tae rā anō ki te whakataunga i te rohe whānui o Tāmaki, hāunga te wāhi whenua o Ōrākei, i hoki a Ngāti Whātua ki te wānanga ki te Karauna, me te aha anō ka taka te wā, ka hoko i ētahi whenua anō, hei tā Ngarimu.

When it came time to settle the wider Auckland region, separate from the Ōrākei block, Ngāti Whātua went back to the negotiating table with the Crown and ended up purchasing more land later on, says Blair.

“E 27 heketea whenua ō mātou nō taua wā i te puku o ngā 2000... engari nā mātou anō tā mātou whakataunga Tiriti i whāngai ā-pūtea.”

“We have 27 hectares of land from that era in the mid-2000s… but we funded our Treaty settlement.”

Hei tā Ngarimu, ehara a Takaparawhau i te whākōkī o ngā mea katoa kua whakatūria e Ngāti Whātua, engari he wāhi matua i ngā whakapapa o te iwi.

For Blair, Bastion Point isn’t the catalyst for everything Ngāti Whātua has built today, but it is a momentous moment in the history of the iwi.

“Ko tētahi o ngā wāhanga e hoki rā anō ki ngā porotēhi mō Parnell... i te ngahurutau 1870 tēnei, te kī ai mātou tē tae rā anō ki te takohatanga tuatahi, engari nā wai, nā wai, kua tāngia te mahere whenua engia kua takohatia.”

“It’s one of the chapters going right back to the protests over Parnell… this is in the 1870s which we said was not included in the first gift, but somehow they drew the map in a way that it was.”

Ahakoa ngā pānga katoa, e ai ki a Ngarimu, e whakatūturu tonu ana ngā kaumātua o Ngāti Whātua i te hiranga o te mahi tahi ki te Karauna.

Despite all that has gone on though, Blair says elders within Ngāti Whātua still drum in the importance of working with the Crown.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei whānau hikoi to High Court to challenge Crown land settlements. (First published February 2021)

“Engari, ka tuku mārika mātou i te haepapa ki te Karauna mēnā mātou e taea ana, nā reira ki te whakahere rātou i ō mātou whenua kāinga mō te tūpono ka whakatau i ngā kerēme rangirua a ētahi atu iwi tē noho ki konei, kua roa nei e kore e noho ki konei, kīhai kē pea... i noho ki konei, e kore tēnā e noho tau ki a mātou.”

“However, we certainly hold the Crown to account wherever we can, so when they have offered our ancestral land to settle the dubious claims of other iwi who do not live here, who have not lived here for a long time, and who may have… actually never lived here, then we will not stand for it.”

Kia tīkina ake te ngako o ngā kaupapa nōnātata nei, ko te whawhai ki mua tonu i te aroaro o Ngāti Whātua pea ko Waikato Tainui, nā rātou i whakapae te mana whenua i te pōhiri o Te Matatini.

If recent events are anything to go by, the next battle facing Ngāti Whātua could be against Waikato Tainui, who asserted their mana whenua status during the Te Matatini pōwhiri.

I te uia ki tēnā, kua āta whai whakaaro a Ngarimu. Kāore a Ngāti Whātua i te hiahia ki te whawhai, ā, kua pai katoa i ngā “wāhi whenua hūmārie, iti, pakupaku nei o te iwi i te pokapū o Tāmaki”.

When asked about it, Blair is philosophical. Ngāti Whātua aren’t looking for a fight, and are content with their “humble, little, relatively tiny tribal area in central Auckland”.

Manohi anō, kua whawhai rātou kia whāia ai ia eka o tērā wāhi, ka mutu, e kore e tuku kurī noa ki tētahi anō.

But they’ve had to fight for every acre of that area, and won’t give it up for anyone.

