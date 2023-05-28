Te Tikanga Katoa: Nā te 'tāke taraka' i aukati ai tā tātou hoko i ngā waka kai hinu?

He wāhi tare tēnei pūrongo o tā Puna hinonga hihira-meka, Te Tikanga Katoa – The Whole Truth. E oti i a koe te pānui i te roanga atu o ā mātou hihiratanga-meka ki konei.

He aha te raru? | What’s the issue?

Hei tā te Kāwanatanga, kua nui ake te pānga pai o tāna kaupapa here e whakaheke ana i te utu o ngā waka hiko, he mea utu e ngā utu o te waka kai hinu.

The Government says its policy offering discounts on EVs paid for by fees on gas guzzlers has had a more positive impact than expected.

E whiti te rā, e haku – he rite tonu te meatanga a ētahi he “tāke taraka” – hei tā rātou, kua rahua te kaupapa.

But critics – who often describe it as a “ute tax” – say the scheme has failed. Act’s David Seymour called it “one of Labour’s dumbest policies”.

E āhua huna ana ētahi o ngā tohe mō te kaupapa here. Hei tā te Pāti Nāhinara me te Motor Trade Assiciation, kāore i te tōkēkē. Tērā anō ētahi, tae rā anō ki te tumu o Toyota Neeraj Lala, e āwangawanga i nui ake pea o te tukunga pūtea i te kohinga pūtea, nā konā e kore te kaupapa e toitū ā-pūtea.

Criticisms of the policy can be nuanced. The National Party and Motor Trade Association accuse it of being unfair. Others, including Toyota chief executive Neeraj Lala, are concerned the subsidies offered are exceeding the fees collected, meaning the scheme isn’t financially sustainable.

Ko tā mātou kē he hihira mēnā rānei nā te kaupapa here i hoko ai a ngāi Aotearoa ngā waka mā.

We’ll concentrate on whether the policy made Kiwis buy cleaner cars.

Ngā kitenga | What we found

He putuputu te whakarewanga o te Whakahekenga Utu Waka Mā, te aro ai ki ngā waka hōu, me ngā waka e hōu ana ki Aotearoa. I te Hūrae 2021, i oti i te hunga i hokona tētahi waka hiko, waka momorua whakapuru rānei, te tono i te whakahokinga pūtea e $8625.

The Clean Car Discount targeted brand-new and New Zealand-new vehicles, and was introduced in stages. In July 2021, people who bought a fully electric or plug-in hybrid car could apply for a rebate of up to $8625.

Kātahi, i te Āperira o tērā tau, i whakarewaina tētahi kaupapa whānui ake. Ehara i te mea ka whai whakahekenga pūtea te waka hiko anake, ka whāia ia hoki e ngā waka hinu papai rawa atu. I te nuinga o te wā, ka māraurau ngā ngā waka momorua tē-whakapuru – e tae rā anō ana ki tētahi pūhiko e whakanui ana i te hangarau e whakawhāiti ana i te kainga hinu, me ngā utunga whakahaere.

Then in April last year, a broader scheme kicked in. Not only do EVs get a discount, so do some highly efficient fossil-fuelled cars. Non-plug-in hybrids – which feature an electric battery to take advantage of the technology’s lower fuel use and running costs – often qualify.

E kore ngā waka o waenga e whai whakahekenga, e here rānei ki tētahi utunga.

A middle band of cars receive neither a discount nor fee.

Anā, ko ngā waka kai hinu: ko ngā waka e whakaputa ana i te 191 karamu hemihemi o te hauhā i ia kiromita – e tae rā anō ana ki ngā Ford Ranger, ngā wakamau, ngā taraka, me ētahi SUV, wākena hoki. Ka āta piki haere te utunga e hāngai ana ki ēnā, tae noa ki te mōrahi e $5175. (Ka rerekē anō ngā utunga me ngā whakahekenga hei te Hūrae.)

Then, there’s gas guzzlers: vehicles that produce more than 191 grams of carbon dioxide for every kilometre travelled – a category that includes utes such as Ford Rangers, vans and trucks plus some SUVs and station wagons. These are subject to a gradually increasing charge, up to a maximum of $5175. (The discounts and fees will change again in July.)

E aroturuki ana a Waka Kotahi i ngā waka hōu, me ngā waka tukurua e tae ana ki te motu, waihoki te parahanga hau e tinga ana ka whakaputaina i ngā huarahi.

Transport agency Waka Kotahi monitors the new and used vehicles arriving in the country, and how much pollution each will typically produce on the roads.

Ko te pānga tārake nei ko te rahi o ngā hokonga waka parahanga-tino-nui i mua tata tonu iho mai i te whakamana o ngā utu i te Āperira o tērā tau. I te marama māori, kua 10,000 ngā hokonga o ēnei waka e ngā kaihoko waka. I peka atu tēnā ki te 29,000 i te Māehe, mea rawa ake ka tanuku pai ki raro iho i te 2000 i te Āperira.

The most noticeable impact is a spike in sales of very-high-emitting cars just before the fees took force in April last year. In a typical month, car dealers would sell just over 10,000 of these vehicles. That shot up to more than 29,000 in March before crashing to under 2000 in April.

Nō taua wā tonu, kua āhua 5200 te toharite o te taenga mai o ngā waka kai hinu i ia marama, e ai ki ngā raraunga a Waka Kotahi. Hei āpiti hoki ki tēnā, kua iti iho te hokonga o ngā waka kai hinu e ngā kaihautū waka mā te āhua 48,000 nō te 2021.

Since then, an average of 5200 gas guzzlers arrived each month, according to the Waka Kotahi data. On the back of that, drivers have bought roughly 48,000 fewer gas guzzlers than normal since 2021.

Inā rā hoki ngā kaihoko whakaroto i ngā waka tukurua, e anga atu ana i ngā waka tuku parahau-tino-kino.

Used car importers in particular have shied away from very-high-emitting vehicles.

Kua anga whakarunga ngā hokonga waka hiko nō te whakarewanga tuatahitanga o ngā whakahekenga pūtea. Nā te tāringa tae rā anō ngā marama e iwa i whakapae kua rorotu ake i te tohunga o ngā tatauranga hoko whakaroto. Ko te Māehe te marama pai rawa atu ki ēnā, anā i koni atu i te 3100 te ū mai ki uta.

EV sales have trended upwards since the discounts were first introduced. Wait times of up to nine months suggest they’re more popular than import numbers indicate. In March, they had their best-ever month, with more than 3100 arriving onshore.

Kei te rorotu haere hoki te hokonga o ngā waka parahanga-iti, ā, e pērā anō hoki te āhua o ngā waka momorua tē-whakapuru.

Sales of low-emitting cars are on the rise as well, with non-plug-in hybrids proving particularly popular.

Nā te International Council on Clean Transportation – tētahi rōpū kairangahau ikiiki mā – i tātari te kaupapa here i ngā motu i whakarewa, ā, e kīia ana kua whai hua ki Aotearoa.

The International Council on Clean Transportation – a group of clean transport researchers – analysed the policy in countries it’s been introduced, and argue Aotearoa’s had success.

Ahakoa e oti i a tātou te kite i te rerenga kētanga o ngā whanonga hoko-waka i muri i te whakarewanga o te kaupapa here, kāpā e ngāwari nei te whakatau kua puta tōna ihu.

Although we can see a change in car-buying behaviour after the policy kicks in, it’s not so simple to conclude it’s a winner.

Kua whakaaweawe pea ngā pānga anō i ngā kaihoko waka. Nā te urutomokanga o Ukraine e Rūhia i kino te utu o te hinu puta noa i te ao, nā whai anō i pupū ake ngā kōrerorero ā-motu mō ngā utunga whakahaerenga iti o ngā waka hiko me ngā waka momorua. Kua tae mai ngā waka hiko pai ake, me ngā pūhiko nui ake, ki te mākete – tae rā anō hoki ki te taraka hiko tuatahi.

Other events in recent years might have influenced car buyers. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused global petrol prices to soar, and kicked off a national conversation about the relatively low running costs of EVs and hybrids. Improved electric cars with bigger batteries have hit the market – including the first electric ute.

He raru te panonitanga āhuarangi e pupū ake ana, e ai ki ngā uiuinga nā Ipsos.

Climate change is an increasing concern, according to surveys by Ipsos.

I ui mātou i a Robert McLachlan nō Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa ki te ai e tika ana te whakatau nā te Whakahekenga Utu Waka Mā i rerekē ai ngā hokonga waka. Hei ko tāna, he pānga ō ētahi atu mea hoki – engari i kakama i te pānga o te kaupapa here.

We asked Massey University’s Robert McLachlan about whether it’s fair to conclude the Clean Car Discount is responsible for changing car sales. He thinks other factors would have had an influence – but supercharged the effect of the policy.

Ina koa, he upoko pūrongo mō te Whakahekenga Utu Waka Mā i whakatairanga ai ngā hua ā-utunga o ngā waka hiko.

Headlines on the Clean Car Discount publicised the cost benefits of EVs, for example.

Nā te whakatau a te kāwanatanga kia tuku anake i te whakahekenga utu ki ngā waka i raro i te $80,000 i akiaki ai ngā kaihanga waka ki te whakatairanga i tētahi momo waka i raro hoki i tērā utu.

The government decision to only pay discounts on vehicles under $80,000 would have encouraged car makers to list a model under that price.

Nā ngā raraunga kāwanatanga kua whakapae ia “he nui ake te pānga o [ngā whakahokinga pūtea] ki te mākete i tērā i whakapaengia”.

Based on government data, he believes the rebate “has had a much bigger effect on the market than was expected”.

SUPPLIED E hia marama nei ngā kaihoko waka hiko e tatari ana ki ngā waka rorotu, tae rā anō ki te Tesla Model 3. / Electric car buyers often have to wait many months for popular vehicles, including the Tesla Model 3.

Ahakoa te tupu haere o te pānga riterite o ngā waka hiko i ngā waka hōu o Aotearoa, kei te takamuri tonu mātou i ngā momo hokonga pēnei i Ūropi me Haina. Ka mutu, he wāhi tare anake ngā waka hiko o ngā waka e kitea nei i ngā huarahi. He “ara roa ki mua i te aroaro” o te motu, te kī a Robert.

Although EVs are an increasing proportion of New Zealand-new cars, we’re behind the skyrocketing sales recorded in Europe and China. Plus, electric cars remain a small minority of the vehicles on the road. The country has “a long way to go”, McLachlan says.

Hei whakatepe | In summary

E rorotu tonu ana te Ford Ranger, engari kua tata haurua te taenga mai o ngā waka kai hinu nō te whakarewanga katoatanga o te kaupapa here.

The infamous Ford Ranger remains popular, but arrivals of gas guzzlers have nearly halved since the full policy took force.

Arā ngā kōwhiringa hiko, tae rā anō ki te Tesla Model 3 me te Y, e rorotu haere ana, engari kāore anō kia whakaihuwaka.

Electric alternatives, including the Tesla Model 3 and Y, have been increasing though haven’t yet taken the Ranger’s crown.

Kāore anō te rorotu o ngā waka o waenga kia tino pāngia.

The popularity of medium-sized cars hasn’t been noticeably dinted.

Kei te titi haere te momorua ki ngā ngākau o ngāi Aotearoa. I te toharite, e 3000 ngā waka parahau-iti (e 50-99g i ia kiromita) e tae mai ana i ia marama, hanga pēnei ana i te tapeke o ngā Ford Ranger hōu, te momo parahau-tino-kino (200-249g). Ainī pea he harore rangitahi tēnei, he mutu nō ngā whakahokinga pūtea ki ngā tini momorua hei te otinga o te Hūrae.

The humble hybrid is currently making a play for Kiwi hearts. An average of 3000 low-emitting vehicles (50-99g per kilometre) now arrive each month, similar numbers to a new Ford Ranger’s very-high-emitting category (200-249g). This could prove short-lived, as subsidies for many hybrids will end in July.

Kua meinga kētia, he tini ngā pānga e pēnei nei.

As mentioned, there may be a range of factors at play.

Engari, ko te āhua nei, e ōrite ana te tūpono o te Toyota Prius hei waka o ia rā, tērā i te taraka.

Yet the everyman’s car now seems just as likely to be a Toyota Prius as a ute.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.