Kua whakaputa tahi a Benee me Youthline i tētahi waiata e whakatau ana i te māharahara

Benee and Youthline team up to make a song to help manage anxiety.

He mahi tahi nā te kaiwaiata nō Aotearoa Benee me te ratonga hauora hinengaro taiohi Youthline i puta ai tētahi rauemi hauora hinengaro hōu – he waiata mō te whakatau i te māharahara.

A joint effort between Kiwi singer Benee and youth mental health service Youthline has seen the creation of a new mental health resource – a song for anxiety management.

Kua tapaina ko Bagels, i whakaputaina te waiata i te Wenerei, ā, kua tīkina ake ngā paearu pūtaiao kia waihanga i tētahi oro hei miringa ngākau marū.

Titled Bagels, the track released on Wednesday, uses scientific criteria to create a sound that could soothe overwhelming emotions.

“Ko te puoro ānō he whakahaumanutanga utu kore,” tā Benee ki a Puna, he tokomaha ngā tāngata e whaiwāhi atu ana “ki ngā rotarota puoro mutunga kore” i ō rātou matimati nā ngā ratonga pāho.

“Music is like free therapy,” Benee told Stuff, with many people now having an “unlimited supply of musical poems” at their fingertips thanks to streaming services.

“Kāore au i pīrangi kia ōatemāka, ko te momo puoro e whakatau ana i ahau he mea taonga anake, he paparanga reo rānei o ngā rangi paetata... i pīrangi noa au kia tito i tētahi mea e tau ana, e whakatā ana.”

“I didn’t want to overcook it, the music that relaxes me is usually instrument-based, or vocal layers of ambient melodies ... I just wanted to make something that sounded beautiful and relaxing.”

I te haurua tuarua o te waiata, ka rangona tētahi rīkoatatanga o Benee rāua ko tōna hoa, te kairakuraku Tiare Kelly, e kōrerorero ana mō tana rangi ki tātahi, kua meinga atu ki ngā oro taonga.

In the second half of the song, a recording of Benee talking to friend and guitarist Tiare Kelly about her day at the beach plays over instrumentals.

“I te whakaaro ake au ki tāu i pai ai – te kōrero ki ō hoa, te tuku i a nguha, ō tino kai – i whakaaro au, mā te whai i tētahi kōrerorero, pēnei i tōna ngāwari i te waiata, e kawe ake ai koe ki tētahi wāhi mauritau,” tā Benee.

“I was thinking about what makes you feel good – talking to your friends, venting, your favourite foods – I thought that following a conversation, as simple as it was in the song, could take you to a happier place,” Benee says.

Hei tā Josh Fountain, te kaiwhakaputa a Benee, he momo “whakawātea hinengaro”, e aro ana ki tētahi mea e ngāwari ana, e tau ana, e taea nei te pīroiroi i te tangata i tētahi tūāhuatanga e kore ai e tino māharahara.

Josh Fountain, Benee’s producer, describes it as a “meditation”, focusing in on something soft and calming that can distract you from whatever situation is making the listener feel overwhelmed.

“Ko te kōrero mō tētahi mea māori pēnei i te kai parāoa, he mea pai, he wāhi tare miringa ngākau tō tēnā, tō te whakarongo noa ki tētahi kōrero”, te kī mai a Josh.

“Just talking about something as normal as eating a bagel, there’s some kind of nice, soothing quality about that, just listening in on a conversation”, Fountain says.

E hāngai ai tā rāua waiata ki te paearu pūtaiao, i rāhiritia a Tākuta Dan Shepherd, te Ahorangi Tūhono mō te Mātai Hinengaro me te Pūtaiao Roro i Te Wānanga Aronui o Tāmaki Makaurau, kia ārahi i a Benee rāua ko Josh.

To make sure their song fit the scientific standard, Dr Dan Shepherd, Associate Professor in Psychology and Neuroscience at Auckland University of Technology, was brought in to help in guiding Benee and Fountain.

Supplied A Benee rāua ko te kaiwhakaputa Josh Fountain. / Benee with producer Josh Fountain.

“I paku tuku whakamāherehere mō ngā kiko o ngā rangahau o mua: e pōuriuri ana, e tukumaru ana ngā kī ririki, nā reira, me whakamahi i tētahi kī matua, e pai ake ana tētahi wā tōna 60 ki te 70 ngā taki i te meneti, ā, me mātāmua ko ngā taonga puoro, kaua te reo waiata,” hei tā Tākuta Shepherd.

“We gave some advice on what the literature had found in previous studies: minor keys are sullen and sorrowful, so let’s use a major key, tempo around 60 to 70 beats per minute is better, and let instruments dominant rather than the singer’s voice,” Dr Shepherd says.

Hei tāna, he āwhina te puoro ki te whakatau māharahara, waihoki ngā mate hinengaro anō pēnei i te pāpōuri, ā, ko tā Bagels he patu i te māharahara, koia tērā tētahi “māharahara nā te pānga”, e ai ki a Tākuta Shepherd.

He says music can be a helpful tool in managing anxiety, as well as other psychological disorders such as depression, and Bagels is meant to tackle state anxiety, which is an “event elicited anxiety”, Dr Shepherd says.

“He wā ōna ka māharahara te katoa, ā, he wā ōna hoki ka kino kē atu tērā māharahara, ka kino te āwangawanga me te mataku, ina koa ki te hunga rangatahi e takahi ana i ngā ao o tēnei ao.”

“Everyone gets anxious sometimes, and sometimes that state anxiety can become an excessive, overwhelming worry and fear, especially for young people making their way in the world.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.