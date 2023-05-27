Te mata o te tini: Te ringa raupā o Taranaki i hāpai i te katoa

A Albie Martin, i mate i te Wenerei, he kanohi kitea. / Albie Martin, who died on Wednesday, filled many roles in the Taranaki community and was a fixture for decades at the New Plymouth Anzac Day Dawn Services. (File photo)

Me uaua ka tūtakina te momo pēnei i a Albie Martin.

You don’t meet many people like Albie Martin.

Ko matua ia ki ahau, ko matua kēkē, ko koro rānei ki ētahi atu.

I called him matua, others called him uncle or koro.

I te rongotanga i te matenga o te kaumātua e 70 tau i te Wenerei, i pupū ake ngā tapanga a te tini me te mano, arā ko “tētahi taonga a Taranaki”, ko tētahi “tōtara haemata”, ko tētahi “tipua tūturu”.

Following news of the 70-year-old’s death on Wednesday, names given by the hundreds who marked his passing included “a Taranaki taonga”, a “mighty tōtara” and a “true legend”.

Pēnei i ētahi anō, i waimarie au i te whai wāhi atu ki a ia i ngā tau kua hori, tae rā anō hoki ki te rokunga ōna i te pae.

Like others, I was lucky enough to spend time with him over the years, including several visits during the final weeks of his life.

Hei tauaro ki ētahi atu, mōku ake, e uaua ana te whakakupu i ōku whakaaro mō Albie, nā reira, mā ngā kare ā-roto tēnā.

Unlike others, I find it difficult to describe Martin in words alone, so will use feelings instead.

He momo wairua tōna i tau ai te tangata, i motuhake ai, i hirahira ai hoki.

He had an aura about him that made you feel calm, special and important.

He mana tō ia mēneti i tōna taha. Kua kata pea koe i āna pūrākau, kua tangi, kua whai whakaaro rānei pea ki tōu anō ao.

Every minute you spent with him felt meaningful. His stories might have made you laugh, cry, or just think about your place in the world.

Stuff I te 2008, i whakawhiwhia te QSM ki a Albie. / In 2008, Martin was awarded a Queen's Service Medal for his services to Māori. (File photo)

He hua ō āna mahi katoa, me ngā tūtakinga katoa, ahakoa ngā āhuatanga, ngā kōrero rānei, ki tāna i kite ai.

He was able to see meaning in all he did, and in all the people he met, whatever their background or story.

He hoa haere ia mō ngā tāngata i ngā wā harikoa, ngā wā pōuri, me ngā aituā kino.

Martin was a man who walked alongside people during happy times, and sad, and through great tragedy too.

Hei tā Raewyn Wallace, he momotu ahi a Albie mō tōna whānau i te hemonga o tāna tama, tētahi pānga i whānui te rongotanga, i tāmokohia te tāone o Waitara, te nōhia ai e rātou.

For Raewyn Wallace, Martin was a constant comfort to her family, in the aftermath of the death of her son, an event which made national headlines and left an indelible mark on Waitara, where they all lived.

I te Āperira 2000, i pūhia a Steven Wallace kia mate e ngā pirihimana i te huarahi matua o te tāone.

In April 2000, Steven Wallace was shot dead by police on the town’s main street.

I a ia e rongo ana i te rangikanetanga o te matenga o tāna tama e 23 tau, me tāna whai i te ara manatika, i reira hoki a Albie nō te tīmatanga, ā, he puna tautoko tē mimiti.

As she dealt with the public loss of her 23-year-old son, and her ongoing private quest for justice, Martin had been right beside her from the start, and his support never faltered.

“He tāne mīharo ia. He kanohi kitea mō mātou. I taku kitenga i a ia, he rite tonu tāna tautoko i ahau, ā, he nui te pānga ki ahau.”

“He was an amazing man. He’s always been there for us. Every time I saw him he was always there for me, and that meant a lot.”

E ai ki te hoa mau roa, te kaumātua o Taranaki Peter Moeahu, “he mata o te tini” a Albie, he tāngata i tau ai te noho ki ngā ao katoa, me te ū tonu ki ōna mātāpono.

For long-time friend, and Taranaki kaumātua, Peter Moeahu, Martin was “a man of the people”, a person who walked comfortably in all worlds while staying true to himself.

“Inā rā hoki te hūmārie ōna, nā whai anō, i horaina tēnā hūmārie ki te hapori,” te kī a Peter.

“He was a wonderfully humble person, and he brought that humility to the community,” Moeahu said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Hei tā te kaumātua Peter Moeahu, ka maumaharatia te hūmārie me te pukuhohe o Albie. / Kaumātua Peter Moeahu says Martin will be remembered for his humour and his humility. (File Photo)

Ko te pukuhohe tētahi o ngā tino pūkenga o Albie, me te ohorere hoki o te karawhiunga e ia i ētahi hui, pēnei i te tangihanga, te kī a Peter.

Humour was one of Martin’s secret weapons, which he sometimes deployed on the most unexpected occasions, like tangi, Moeahu said.

“Kua hopuhopu tāna menemene.”

“His smile was contagious.”

E ai ki a Peter, ka “tino” rangona te matenga o Albie e te hapori.

Moeahu said Martin’s loss would be a “huge” one for the community to deal with.

“Engari e mōhio pai ana au, hei te tau koroī tae mai ai tētahi, kaua hei whakakapinga mōna, engari kē ia kia hau ai ōna rongo.”

“But I am confident that someone will come along in time, not to replace him, but to add more to his legacy.”

Kua 20 tau a Te Poihi Campbell, nō Te Kotahitanga o Te Ātiawa, e mōhio nei ki a Albie.

Te Poihi Campbell, of Te Kotahitanga o Te Ātiawa, had known Martin for 20 years.

Hei tāna, ko tētahi o ngā mahi tuatahi a Albie, nō Ngāpuhi, i tāna taenga ki Taranaki, ko te torotoro ki ngā tini marae e waia haere ia ki te wāhi me ōna iwi.

He said one of the first things Martin, who is Ngāpuhi, did when he came to Taranaki was visit as many marae as he could to get familiar with the place and its people.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Ko tētahi o ngā whakaahua whakamutunga o te Minita Albie Martin he mea whakaahua e Taranaki Daily News i te Rangi Anzac. / One of the last photos taken by the Taranaki Daily News of Reverend Albie Martin, when he delivered his dawn ceremony speech at this year’s Anzac Day Dawn Service. (File photo)

E ai ki Te Poihi, i hōhonu tō Albie mārama ki te ao Māori, ka mutu i whai wāhi atu ki ngā tāngata katoa, ahakoa ōna tūāhuatanga.

Campbell said Martin had a deep understanding of te ao Māori, but had time for everyone, no matter their circumstances.

“E tuwhera ana tōna ngākau i ngā wā katoa. Mōku ake, mokori mārika te hapori whānui i te rahi o te whakawāteatanga ōna.”

“He was always willing to share time. I think the community at large is actually indebted with regard to the amount of time he has given.”

Ko tētahi o ngā whāinga matua a Albie nōnātata nei ko te whakarite i te hui o te ata i te Rangi Anzac o te tau nei, he tikanga tāna i ngā tau e hia kē nei hei kaihautū o te Taranaki Army Association me te RSA o Ngāmotu.

One of the goals Martin had during his final weeks was to preside over this year’s Anzac Day dawn ceremony, a tradition he had carried out for many years, as padre for the Taranaki Army Association and the New Plymouth Returned Services Association.

I ea, i kounga tana kōrero, he āpitihanga ki āna tini mahi i te hapori i ngā ngahurutau kua hipa hei wāhanga o āna mahi manatū, nō te 1981 rā anō.

He did it, delivering a moving address, which only added to the tally of the countless duties he performed in the community for decades as part of his ministry work, which dated back to 1981.

Koia te whāinga i te tokonga o te whakaaro kia tū ia ki te tūranga minita ā-iwi.

That was when the idea of him being a minita ā-iwi – a minister for the people – was first floated.

Ka taka mai te ngahurutau kotahi, i whakarīkona ia i te hāhi Mihingare, i tū hoki hei pirihi matua o te Taranaki Māori Anglican Parish.

A decade later he was ordained in the Anglican faith as a deacon and also served as a senior priest for the Taranaki Māori Anglican Parish.

E 36 tau nōna te tūranga perehetini o ngā Wātene Māori o te rohe, ka tāoki i te 2020.

He held the role of president of the region’s Māori Wardens Association for 36 years, before retiring in 2020.

E rua tau anake te Māngai Whare Inoi o Taranaki Jay Ruka mōhio ai ki a Albie, engari he nui tonu te pānga ki a ia.

Taranaki Cathedral Dean Jay Ruka only knew Martin for two years, but the impression he left behind was enormous.

“Te mīharo hoki i te kitenga i tētahi tangata kua pēnā tōna kaumātuatanga, me tōna wairua, e ū ana ki te painga atu o ngā tāngata.”

“It’s pretty mesmerising to see someone of his age and nature commit himself to serve the people.”

Hei tā Jay, i āwhitu ia i te korenga ōna i whai wā kē atu ai ki a Albie, engari he “tohu” te pānga o te pōuriuri o te nui o te arohaina ōna.

Ruka said he regretted not being able to spend more time with Martin, but the outpouring of grief following his death was “testament” to how much he was loved.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff E ai ki te Kaihautū o te Whare Inoi o Taranaki Jay Ruka, kei te tino rongo te hapori i te mate o Albie. / Taranaki Cathedral Dean Jay Ruka says the Anglican faith and the wider community are mourning the loss of Martin, who he called a rangatira. (File photo)

Hei tāna, ka pāngia te hāhi Mihingare whānui e te matenga o Albie.

He said Martin’s death was also being felt across the Anglican faith.

“E tangihia ana te hinga o tō mātou rangatira.”

“We mourn the loss of our rangatira.”

He nui ngā kōrero mō Albie me āna mahi i rangona e te perehetini o te RSA o Ngāmotu Graham Chard, i mua kē hoki i te tīmatanga o tō rāua hononga 10 tau ki muri.

New Plymouth RSA president Graham Chard heard a lot about Martin and his mahi, even before their friendship began 10 years ago.

Tērā tētahi o ngā akoranga tuatahi āna mō Albie ko tāna hiahia kia āwhina i ngā tāngata katoa.

One of the things he found out early on about Martin was how open he was to help anyone in need.

I kī a Graham, he “nanakia” hoki a Albie i a ia e tupu ana, i pāngia e te porohaurangi i ōna tau 20.

Chard said Martin was a “ratbag” himself growing up, who had issues with alcohol in his 20s.

“Nā reira kāore ia mō te whakawā i tētahi e pēnā ana te āhua.”

“So he never judged anybody who presented with that sort of persona.”

Engari kāore hoki ia i whaiwā atu ki ngā poroheahea.

But he didn’t suffer fools either.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Kua ngaro i te perehetini o te RSA ki Ngāmotu Graham Chard tētahi hoa. / New Plymouth RSA president Graham Chard had lost a close confidante in Martin, as have others. (File photo)

“I ū ia ki ōna whakapono,” hei tā Graham.

“He was quite firm with his personal convictions,” Chard said.

I te matenga o Albie, he wero tā te RSA kia “whāia tētahi e takahi tonu ai i tōna ara.”

With Martin now gone, it would be a challenge for the RSA “to find someone to fulfil the legacy he left behind.”

I tae rā anō tēnei ki ngā mōhiotanga o Albie mō Taranaki, ōna iwi, me ōna hononga ā-hapori, ko te nuinga o ngā mōhiotanga i tuhi ki te rae.

This included Martin’s knowledge of the history of Taranaki, its people and community networks, information he largely carried around in his head.

Hei tā Graham, i kino te marū o te ngākau i te ngarohanga.

For Chard, the loss was deeply personal.

E whakapono ana ia e kore e whakamānawatia katoatia e te hapori te tautoko me te whakaaweawe a Albie ki te hapori i ngā tini tau kua taha ake.

He believed the level of influence and help Martin provided to the multitudes over many years might not be fully appreciated yet by the wider community.

“He rau tāngata i whirinaki ki a Albie hei poutokomanawa.”

“There are hundreds and hundreds of people that relied on Albie as their foundation anchor.”

Stuff Nā Albie te moenga a tētahi tokorua ngāi Nihona, Michito Sadohara rāua ko Chikako Mishida, i Owae Marae, i Waitara. / Martin, who officiated at the wedding of Japanese couple Michito Sadohara and Chikako Mishida at Waitara's Owae Marae in 2012, walked beside many others in times of celebration and tragedy. (File photo)

Nā te nui o te aroha e kitea nei ā-tuihono nō tōna matenga, i kite ai te hōhonu me te whānui o tōna pānga ki te hapori o Taranaki.

The depth and breadth of his contribution to the Taranaki community was highlighted by the amount of tributes posted online following his death.

Ka mihi atu ana te rau tāngata i a ia, he nui te kōrero o tēnā, nā reira korekore he nui tōna hemonga, ka roa hoki te pānga.

When hundreds of people take time out of their day to say haere rā, that speaks volumes, so there is no doubt his loss to the region is real, and will be long-felt.

Pēnei i te takitini, e whakawhetai ana au i te tūtaki ki a ia, engari ko taku tino mihi ki tōna whānau.

Like so many, I am truly thankful to have met him, but my biggest mihi is for his whānau.

Kāore e ārikarika ngā mihi i te whakawātea i a ia kia pēnei te puāwaitanga, ahakoa pea he wā ōna i pāngia kinotia koutou.

Thank you so much for letting him be the person he was, even if it was to your own detriment at times.

Ko te utu ki a koutou te hua ki a mātou.

Your sacrifice was a gift which benefited us all.

He ino o Ngāpuhi, nā whai anō ko te papakāinga o Albie, ko Mitimiti i Te Nōta, tōna wāhi okioki.

As a child of Ngāpuhi, Martin’s birthplace of Mitimiti in the Far North will also be his place of final rest.

Nō te Paraire tōna hīkoi 12 hāora ki te kāinga i tīmata.

His 12-hour hīkoi back home began on Friday.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.