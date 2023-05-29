He pou o te kapa waka ama te kaihoe i mate i Whangaraupō

I whakamōhiotia ngā Pirihimana mō te whakapaunga kaha ki te whakaora, i Whangaraupō i te Hanarei. / Police were notified of a rescue attempt in Lyttelton on Sunday.

Kua huraina ake te ingoa o te tangata i mate i a ia e hoe waka ana i Whangaraupō hei “pou whakatū” o te kapa waka ama, e kīia nei hoki he “wahine kātuarehe”.

The person who died while paddling a waka in Lyttelton has been named as a “founding member” of the local waka ama club and a “remarkable” woman.

Ko Maria Grace Hema ia, e 47 tōna kaumātuatanga, ā, i whakamanahia ia e te whānau me Te Waka Pounamu i te pō Hanarei, nō muri mai i tōna matenga ohorere i taua ata i Ōtautahi.

The person was Maria Grace Hema, 47, whom whānau and Te Waka Pounamu Outrigger Canoe Club paid tribute to late Sunday evening following the sudden death after that morning in Christchurch.

Hei tā te upoko o te karapu Craig Paulin, inā rā hoki te “kino o te pōuri” i te rongo atu.

Club president Craig Paulin said the news was a “great sadness”.

“He pou a Maria rātou ko tōna whānau ki tō mātou karapu, me te hapori, me te aha kua mau katoa mātou i te wehi,” te kī a Craig.

“Maria and her whānau are a significant part of our club and community, and this has come as an incredible shock to us all,” Paulin said.

I mihia tuihonotia te “tuakana waiwaiā” e Ata Webster. I te mihi, i kīia he hoa rangatira, he whaea, he eweewe, he whaea kēkē hoki ki ngā irāmutu koni atu i te 11.

A tribute to her “dear sister” was made online by Ata Webster. The testimonial said Hema was a wife, mother, sister and aunty to more than 11 nieces and nephews.

“Anō te ngangahau o tā Maria whakanui i tōna ao, i pupū ake te harikoa, i whakapau i tōna katoa ki āna mahi katoa,” hei tā Ata.

“Maria embraced life with an incredible zest, radiating happiness and putting her best into everything she did,” Webster said.

“Ko Whaea Maria ia ki āna tauira, he hoa hoki ki te tini.”

“She is Whaea Maria to her tauira, and friend and colleague to many.”

Hei tā Ata, e kore e taea e te kupu te whakaatu i te pōuriuri e pōkaikaha nei i te whānau nā te mate ohorere, ka mutu, e mihia ana te hapori i “te aroha, te manaakitanga, me te māramatanga i ēnei āhuatanga taimaha hārukiruki”.

Webster said words could not express the grief that the family was struggling with following the sudden death and thanked the community for “love, compassion, and understanding during this profoundly difficult time”.

Hei tā Craig, kua tautokona te whānau i tēnei wā tonu e te karapu.

Paulin said the club was supporting the whānau at this time.

E ai ki tētahi māngai pirihimana, i pāngia a Maria e tētahi kinonga hauora, ā, i ngana ngā kaihoe anō ki te whakaora i a ia i te tahatika, engari tē taea te aha.

A police spokesperson said Hema suffered a medical event, and fellow paddlers are believed to have tried to revive her at the Christchurch port town but were unsuccessful.

Kua taupua te aukati o tā Whangaraupō Karapu Naval Point nā runga anō i te whakaute ki te whānau, hei tā te kamutoa Willie Newman.

Lyttelton’s Naval Point Club has been temporarily closed out of respect to whānau, said commodore Willie Newman.

Ō tohu rā, e te tau, ō tohu rā. Kei taku manumea pīwari, e tiu koe, e tiu ki te kōmata o te rangi, ki Te Toi o Ngā Rangi. Ki reira koe tū tapairu mai ai.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.