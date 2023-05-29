Arotahinga Takiwā: Te wharekai i Ōtautahi me ngā kai ngāwari rawa atu ki te pūkoro i Aotearoa whānui

The hotel overlooking Christchurch Airport is much more than a plane lover's paradise.

E hia kē atu ngā painga o te tāone i tōna pokapū noa iho. Ko tētahi o ngā ara papai rawa atu e hura ake ai i ngā kurahuna, ko te ripoi i ōna takiwā. I tēnei terenga, ka arotahingia e mātou ētahi o ngā tino noninga kumu o Aotearoa me toro e te tangata, ka tirohia hoki ngā wāhi e kai nei, e inu nei, e tākaro nei hoki ōna kiritata.

There’s so much more to a city than its centre. The best way to uncover a destination’s hidden gems is to hit the suburbs. In this series, we shine a spotlight on some of New Zealand’s must-visit neighbourhoods, looking at where the locals eat, drink, and play.

Whakateuru atu i te pokapū o Ōtautahi, ki kō atu i ngā tupu matomato o Waipapa, ko te takiwā o Pūtaringamotu.

West of central Christchurch, past the leafy green belt of Hagley Park is the suburb of Riccarton.

Rā te noho a te Māori me te Pākehā, ngā ahi me ngā rū whenua, kua pupū ake te ngahere mānia waipuke o mua hei pokapū tauhokohoko, me tētahi o ngā toa hokohoko nui rawa atu i te motu, ā, e tomo ana i te toritori o te hokohoko, ngā wharekai, me ngā nōhanga utu-o-waenga.

Through Māori and European settlement, fires and earthquakes, the former floodplain forest has become a hub for retail activity, boasting one of the country’s largest malls and a busy stretch with plenty of shopping, dining and mid-range accommodation options.

I tapaina te takiwā e ngā kaihōpara ngāi Kōtirana John rāua ko William Deans, hei maharatanga ki tō rāua puni hāhi i Ayrshire.

The suburb was named by Scottish pioneers John and William Deans after their parish in Ayrshire.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff A Peter Wah, te rangatira o Dumplings, Ōtautahi. / Peter Wah, owner of Dumplings, Christchurch.

Mā hea atu: He hautūtanga waka tekau-meneti a Pūtaringamotu atu i te pokapū o Ōtautahi, ka 30 meneti kē mēnā mā raro te haere mā ngā ara waiwaiā o Waipapa.

How to get there: Riccarton is a ten-minute drive from the Christchurch city centre or a 30-minute walk on the picturesque trails through Hagley Park.

Atu i te tūnga rererangi ā-tāwahi, e ngāwari ana te toro tōtika mā Memorial Ave, whakatematau i Straven Rd, i te huarahi matua rānei o Deans Ave.

From the international airport it’s as easy as making a beeline down Memorial Avenue and then taking a hard right down Straven Road or the arterial Deans Ave.

Ka tū ngā pahi 80, 100, 120, 130, 140, te Orbiter, te Rārangi Pāpura, me te Rārangi Kōwhai ki Pūtaringamotu. I ia 15-30 meneti wehe atu ai te Rārangi Pāpura i te Tūnga Rererangi o Ōtautahi ki te tāone.

Buses that stop in Riccarton include the 80, 100, 120, 130, 140, Orbiter, Purple Line and Yellow Line. The Purple Line runs from Christchurch Airport to the city every 15-30 minutes.

Kua rongonui: Ki te tae atu koe ki Pūtaringamotu, e tinga ana ka tae hoki ki Westfield. E āhua 54,000 mita pūrua te whārahi o ngā whare nei i te takiwā, nā whai anō, ko tētahi o ngā toa hokohoko nui rawa atu i Aotearoa.

Best known for: If you’re in Riccarton it’ll likely involve a visit to Westfield Riccarton. The two-storey complex has a 54,000-square-metre footprint in the suburb, making it one of the largest shopping centres in New Zealand.

Ki reira kitea ai ngā tino moko o te hoahoa pueru, te whakangā, me te hangarau, ā, he tini hoki ngā kōwhiringa mō te inu me te kai.

Big-name fashion, leisure and technology brands are located in and around the building, as well as plenty of food and beverage options.

Peter Meecham/Stuff He tāngata e pāinaina ana i Pūtaringamotu, i Ōtautahi. / People enjoy the sunshine at Riccarton Bush in Christchurch.

He tohu whenua: Koia tēnei te taonga tawhito rawa atu i te tāone, ko Riccarton Bush (ko Deans Bush hoki te ingoa), ā, e āhua 7.8 heketea te rahi o ngā whenua ōna ki te takiwā.

Local landmark: Christchurch City’s oldest treasure, Riccarton Bush (also called Deans Bush), takes over 7.8 hectares of land in the suburb.

E ai ki te Māori, ko Pūtaringamotu te ingoa – “he wāhi pāorooro”, “he taringa rānei kua motukia” – ā, koia hoki te ngahere kahikatea mānia waipuke e mōrehu tonu ana. Me kore ake ko te ururuatanga rākau e 600-tau te tawhito, me ngā tōtara, ngā mataī, ngā kōwhai, me ngā hīnau e karapoti nei, mō te kite i te āhua o ngā pāhiki whakatekateka i mua i te taunga a te tangata.

The area known to Māori as Pūtaringamotu – “the place of an echo” or “the severed ear” – is Canterbury’s only remnant of kahikatea floodplain forest. The thick grove of 600-year-old trees and surrounding tōtara, mataī, kōwhai, hīnau is the perfect example of what the plains looked like before human settlement.

I whakatūria tētahi taiapa huri taiāwhio i a Pūtaringamotu i te 2000, ā, nā tēnā kua kīrearea-kore te taiao o ngā manu māori me ngā ngāngara, tae rā anō ki ngā momo mōrea o te pēpepe, me te wētā, ka mutu, e manako ana hoki ka taurikura te kiwi hei te tau koroī.

A fence was built around Pūtaringamotu-Riccarton Bush in 2000 and provides a pest-free environment for native birds and insects, including rare species of moth and the Canterbury tree wētā, with the hope of establishing a thriving kiwi habitat.

Tū ai hoki ngā whare koroua e rua ki te tāpui whenua, tae rā anō ki te wharau tūturu o ngā whānau kaihōpara, arā ngā Deans, ngā Mason, me ngā Gebbie, waihoki ko Riccarton House, tētahi whare i te āhua Wikitōria/Eruera kua huri hei wharekai, hei puni takahanga i āianei.

The reserve is also home to two historic buildings, including the original cottage of the pioneering Deans, Manson and Gebbie families, and Riccarton House, a grand Victorian/Edwardian homestead which is now a restaurant and function centre.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Hei ngā Hātarei tū ai te Mākete Kaipāmu o Ōtautahi ki Pūtaringamotu. / Christchurch Farmers’ Market is held at Riccarton Bush on Saturdays.

Me aha: E rua ngā ara hīkoi 15-30-meneti e āmio haere ana rā te ngahere kaumātua o Pūtaringamotu. Hei ngā Hātarei tū ai te Mākete Kaipāmu o Ōtautahi ki Pūtaringamotu atu i te 9am ki te 1pm, e whakakitea atu ana te āhua 60 ngā kaihokohoko.

What to do: There are two 15-30-minute walking trails winding through the ancient podocarp forest of Pūtaringamotu-Riccarton Bush. The Christchurch Farmers’ Market is set in the idyllic grounds every Saturday from 9am to 1pm featuring around 60 local stallholders.

E noho nei ki ngā heketea e rima me ōna māra tau, ki te tahatika o Ōtākaroro, ko Mona Vale, tētahi koroua whare Wikitōria.

On five hectares of landscaped gardens next to the Avon River is Mona Vale, a historic Victorian-style homestead. The gardens are open to the public while on-site restaurant The Pantry is a go-to for Devonshire tea and cabinet food during the week.

Kei te pae o Pūtaringamotu me Addington ko Ngā Papa o Orangetheory, te kāinga o te ngā pakanga whutupōro ā-rohe, ā-ao hoki, me ngā konohete. I te Tūnga Rerewhenua o Ōtautahi, i te peka o Blenheim Rd, e oti i ngā kaimātakitaki whenua te eke i te tereina TranzAlpine ki Māwhera.

On the border of Riccarton and Addington is Orangetherory Stadium, home to provincial and international rugby fixtures and open-air concerts. At Christchurch Railway Station off Blenheim Road travellers can hop aboard the TranzAlpine scenic train to Greymouth.

Ka whai hua hoki i te toronga ki Waipapa. He papa hahaupōro, he papa kirikiti, he karapu waka iti, he ara e 8.5km hoki e rorotu nei ki ngā kaihīkoi me ngā kaieke paihikara e kitea nei i ngā heketea 165 kākāriki. Me toro atu hei te Ākuhata ki te Hepetema e kitea ai te ātaahua o ngā pua tiere me ngā putiputi daffodil.

Neighbouring Hagley Park is also worth a visit. The sprawling 165 hectares of green space has a golf course, cricket oval, model yacht club and an 8.5km tree-lined pathway popular with walkers and cyclists. Visit from late August to September to see cherry blossoms and daffodils in all their glory.

John Kirk-Anderson/The Press Te Wharekai Parakuihi o Drexels, ki Rotheram St. / Drexels Breakfast Restaurant, Rotheram Street.

Ki hea kai ai, inu ai: E hia kē nei ngā kōwhiringa wharekai kei ngā rekereke o Westfield.

Where to eat and drink: The streets around the Westfield Riccarton shopping centre are crawling with delicious dining options.

I whakatūria i te 1896, he wharekai parakuihi rongonui a Drexels e tonoa nei e te tangata ngā paparanga panikeke nō Amerika, me te kawhe.

Established in 1986, Drexels is a renowned breakfast restaurant where American-style pancake stacks and coffee are order of the day.

Inā hoki te rongonui o tā te whānau Kaywah ‘$2 Dollar Rice’ i te tāone nei. He raihi parai kua tāuwhitia ki ngā huawhenua hanumi, me tētahi pune nui o te kīnaki parauri, ā, kua 35 tau te kai nei e noho tangata whenua ana ki te wharekai Dumplings. Tīkina ake tētahi pereti, he uka kōura te utu, whakapaungia rānei ō pūtea ki te heihei mīere, te mīti poaka rorerore, ngā kōpaki parai, me ngā paraoa parai nō Haina.

The Kaywah family's ‘$2 Dollar Rice’ is also something of an institution in the Garden City. Comprising fried rice sprinkled with mixed vege and a generous ladle of rich brown sauce over the top, the dish has been going strong at Dumplings restaurant for 35 years – with only a 20c price increase. Grab the plate for a gold coin or splash out on honey chicken, barbecue pork, fried wontons and Chinese fried bread sticks.

Kei kō tata tonu atu i te huarahi matua ko Riccarton Noodle House, he wharekai harikoa e kaingākautia nei, kua koni atu i te 20 tau e pai ana. Kua rongonui te wharekai Kamapōtia i āna hupa nūra, me ngā kai parai pīnati.

Just a few shops down the main street is Riccarton Noodle House, another beloved cheap and cheerful eatery which has been around for more than 20 years. The Cambodian restaurant is known for its nourishing noodle soups and satay and stir-fry dishes.

Me kua matekai ana ki te wainene, tē taea e koe te karo i te Theobroma Chocolate Lounge e whakataka nei i ngā tiakarete wera nō Belguim, te tiakarete rewa, me ngā kohinga horotai nā te ringa.

For a sweet treat, you can’t look past Theobroma Chocolate Lounge which serves up decadent Belgian hot chocolates, chocolate fondue, and a selection of handmade truffles.

Ko tō Fo Guang Shan Temple wharekai, Water Drop Cafe, te kāinga o te laksa kaimanga, manohi anō, ki te pito whakarunga o Pūtaringamotu, e oti i a koe te whakamātau i ngā tipi whakapipi – ngā cheezie weezies – ki Big Gary’s.

Fo Guang Shan Temple's Water Drop Cafe is the home of mouthwatering vegetarian laksa, while in Upper Riccarton you can try New Zealand’s answer to loaded fries – cheezie weezies – at Big Gary’s.

Supplied Ko Chateau on the Park, i Ōtautahi. / Chateau on the Park, Christchurch.

Ki hea noho ai: Kei tāwahi noa i Waipapa, ki Deans Ave, ko Chateau on the Park, he tohu hoahoa whare tūturu o Ōtautahi. He mea whakatū te “pā tūwatawata” hanga-rōre i te 1975 e Peter Beaven, ka huri ai ki te DoubleTree by Hilton i te 2016.

Where to stay: Just across the road from Hagley Park on Deans Avenue is Chateau on the Park, a longstanding icon of Christchurch architecture. The baronial-style “castle” was built in 1975 by Peter Beaven, and became a DoubleTree by Hilton in 2016.

Mēnā koe e rata kē ana ki te ao uriuri, e kīia nei ko te Riccarton Racecourse Hotel ki te pito whakarunga o Pūtaringamotu/Sockburn tētahi o ngā wāhi whakahaehae rawa atu i Aotearoa.

If you have a penchant for the darker side of life, the Riccarton Racecourse Hotel in Upper Riccarton/Sockburn is said to be one of the most haunted places in New Zealand.

Ki konei kitea ai hoki ngā momo māori, pēnei i a Quality Suites me Best Western, waihoki ngā kōwhiringa nō te takiwā ake, me ērā kei te pae utunga o waenga.

Mainstream brands including Quality Suites and Best Western can be found here as well as locally owned and operated mid-range options.

