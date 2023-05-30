Utunga Oranga: Ko te 'opuru pūtea' te momo tahua pai?

Ninotchka McKay has been cash stuffing for more than a year.

I te rewanga tonutanga o te utunga oranga i Aotearoa, he tini ngāi Aotearoa e whakatahangia ana te kirihōu, e ora kē ia ana i te pūtea ukauka, ā, hei tā tētahi kairangahau pūtea, ka whai hua pea i tōna whakaaro.

As the cost of living continues to rise in Aotearoa, many Kiwis are ditching plastic and living off cash, and one financial researcher thinks they may be on to a winning idea.

Ko te “opuru pūtea”, te “whakapūkoro pūtea” rānei, tētahi rautaki tahua e tae rā anō ki te whakataha i te ukauka pūtea ki ngā hokonga katoa.

“Cash stuffing” or “cash pocketing” is a method of budgeting that involves setting cash aside for all purchases.

Kāhore he kāri, kāhore he paywave, nā whai anō, kāhore he whakapaunga kurī, he tarepa rānei. Ka pau ana te pūtea kikokiko, kāhore he whakapaunga anō.

With no cards or paywave, there’s no mindless spending or overdrafts. When the cash is physically gone, there’s no more spending.

Ā, e rorotu haere ana i ngā pae pāpori, me te tohumarau #cashstuffing e whāia nei ngā tirohanga koni atu i te kotahi piriona i TikTok.

And it’s blowing up on social media, with the hashtag #cashstuffing garnering for than a billion views on TikTok.

Hei tā Ninotchka McKay, 47, nō Ōtautahi, kua whai hua i te opuru pūtea, ā, kua tino ngāwari haere ōna āwangawanga pūtea nōna i tīmata kia pēnā, kotahi tau ki muri.

Christchurch-based Ninotchka McKay, 47, said cash stuffing works, and it has eased her money anxiety massively since she began more than a year ago.

Arā te māmā o te tokorua kua āmiki pūrongo i tāna mahi ā-pūtea ki tāna hongere TiriAta, ka mutu, nā te utu ā-pūtea kikokiko kua whakawhāiti i tāna whakapaunga kurī noa, kua tau te āwangawanga mō te nama me ngā pire.

The mother of two spent the past year documenting her cash-centric journey on her YouTube channel and paying with physical money has minimised mindless spending and helped ease anxiety around debt and bills.

Supplied Koni atu i te tau kotahi a Ninotchka McKay e opuru ana i te pūtea, ā, hei tāna kua ngāwari ake ngā āwangawanga pūtea . / Ninotchka McKay has been cash stuffing for more than a year, and said it has eased financial anxiety.

He tauira ia, he māmā hoki ki ngā tamariki 14 tau, e 6 tau hoki, nā whai anō kua herea āna pūtea. Ka utua ana te rēti me ngā pire, kua āhua $300 anake ki a ia i ia wiki kia utua ngā toenga – pēnei i te kai, me ngā ngahau, me ngā utunga ā-tamariki.

As a full-time student and mother to an 14 and 6-year old, her finances are limited. After rent and bills are accounted for, she’s left with about $300 a week to cover everything else – from food and fun to children expenses.

Ka pēhea?

So how does it all work?

I tāna whainga pūtea, ka tōtika āna pūtea ki tētahi pūkete kāore he kāri e tūhono atu ana.

When she gets paid, her money goes into an account that she does not have a card attached to.

Ka rawaka ngā pūtea utu pire e noho ana ki te pūkete, ā, ka whakawhitia ai te toenga, ka tango ai. Kātahi ka whakawehea ki ngā wāhanga 15, he penapena whāinga-roa tētahi, he whakapaunga ia-rā tētahi anō – pēnei i te kai – ki ngā utunga tautohu, penei i tāna pūkoro “kaingākau ki ngā tāko” he whakapaunga māna hei te putanga o tōna ihu i tāna tuhinga roa.

Enough to cover bills stays in the bank and what’s left is transferred and withdrawn. From there it’s divided amongst 15 categories, from long-term savings and everyday spending – like groceries - to specific purchases, such as her “I love tacos” pocket, to be used for a graduation dinner when she finishes her thesis.

Mēnā ia e hiahia ana kia hoki i tētahi mea, me tango i te tahua o tērā momo. Me kua pakaru te pūkoro, kāhore he whakapaunga.

If she wants to buy something, it comes out of that category’s budget. If the pocket is empty, there’s no spending.

I te tīmatanga iho, he rautaki whakahaere tahua i te “kaumingomingo haere” o tāna pire kai, i āianei he rautaki “whakatau i te mauri”.

And what started as a way to get her budget under control when her grocery bill became, “a real sense of worry” has become a way of “taking away the stress”.

Kua mōhio ake ia ki tāna whakapaunga pūtea, tērā i tāna i mōhio ai i te miringa kāri.

She is more conscious of what she’s spending than she was when a purchase was a matter of swiping a card.

Ka mutu, ina kite ia ā-kanohi i te whakapaunga o te pūtea, e tinga ake ana ia ka whai whakaaro anō, ki te ai he take kia whakapaungia.

And when she can physically see the money going down, she’s more likely to think twice about she really needs to spend it.

He whakaritenga ō tēnā. He ripanga tāna mō te whakapaunga me tāna penapena, engari hei tāna, kua āhua tekau mēneti “ngā mahi ā-pepa” i ia wiki.

There’s some admin involved. She keeps a spreadsheet of her spending and documents her savings, but says the “paperwork” takes about ten minutes a week.

Ko tāna i ohorere pai ai, ko te whanaketanga o tōna hauora hinengaro – me te nui o te hononga o te māharahara me te āwangawanga ki ngā whakaritenga pire, me ngā utunga.

What really surprised her was the improvement in her mental health – and just how much anxiety and worry was connected to figuring out the bills and expenses.

Supplied Kua pūrongo a Ninotchka McKay i tāna ara opuru pūtea ki tāna hongere TiriAta. / Ninotchka McKay documents her cash stuffing journey on her YouTube channel.

Ahakoa “e iti tonu ana” ngā pūtea e kawea nei e Ninotchka i tāna wāreti, mēnā ia e pāngia ohoreretia e tētahi mea pēnei i te hēmanawa o tōna waka, e taea tonutia ana e ia te whakawhiti pūtea i tāna pūkete pire ki tētahi pūkete anō mā te kāri eftpos.

While McKay carries “very little” cash in her wallet daily, if she did need to access money in an emergency such as a car breakdown, she does have the ability to transfer from her bills account to an account with an eftpos card.

Kāore anō a Christopher Walsh, te kaihautū rangahau o Money Hub, kia kite i te tikanga rorotu i te pae pāpori, engari kāore tonu ia i ohorere i te whainga.

Christopher Walsh, head of research at Money Hub had not seen the social media trend yet, but was not surprised it had gained traction.

Hei tāna, kua tini haere ngā rapunga mō te taumahatanga i te paetukutuku tahua nōnātata nei, ā, e whakapae ana kua ahu mai te opuru pūtea i ngā taumahatanga pūtea, te kiriwera rānei.

He said there had been an increase in hardship-related searches on the budgeting website recently and believed cash pocketing may come from a place of financial difficulty or desperation for many.

E tautoko mārika ana ia i te ohia, ina koa ki te aukati i tā ngā tāngata takarepa ki ngā nama o te kāri taurewa.

And he’s all for the idea, especially if it stops people getting into debt with credit cards.

“Me ko te opuru pūtea te whakautu ki te korenga o te nama, me kua whakapau anake koe i ngā pūtea āu, e pai ana ki au.”

“If cash pocketing is the answer to never getting into debt, and you just spend what you have, I like it.”

“Kāhore he whakapoapoatanga, kāhore he pūkete tuihono kia tarepa. Ko te pūtea anake... Tē taea te takarepa.”

“There’s no temptation, there’s no online banking to go into overdraft. There’s just the cash ... You can’t go wrong.”

E tīmata ai te opuru pūtea | How to get cash pocketing going

He paruhi nō tāna opuru pūtea, kua tuari mai a Ninotchka i āna whakamāherehere ki te hunga e hīkaka ana.

Tīmata ki tētahi tahua, e kore e pahika ina kāore kore i te mārama pau ki ngā whainga me ngā tukunga pūtea (e wātea ana ā-tuihono ngā tauira utukore)

Whakaaunoatia ngā pire me ngā utunga katoa e taea ana. Whakaritea ngā tangohanga i tētahi pūkete kāore e tūhono nei ki tētahi kāri nama

Kia iti te tīmatanga. E oti i a koe te kōwhiri i ngā momo whakapaunga e rite tonu ana – pēnei i ngā kai, te penehini, me te ngahau. Tīkina tērā rahinga pūtea ā-ukauka.

Penapenahia ō toenga pūtea, ka ohorere koe i te tere o te tupu o tēnei, me te aha, engia he pūtea āpiti, he puiaki rānei

Having perfected the art of cash stuffing, McKay shared a few tips for those wanting to start.

Start with a budget, it won’t work if you don’t have a clear indication of ingoing and outgoings (free templates can be found online)

Automate every bill and expense you can. Make sure this comes from an account that’s not linked to a debit card

Start small. You can pick three categories you spend regularly – such as groceries, petrol and recreation. Get that amount in cash.

Save your change, you will be surprised how quickly this adds up, and it will feel like extra or bonus money

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.