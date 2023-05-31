Ka puta rānei ki te taiao hei te Huringa Tau o te Kīngi? Whakamātauhia ēnei ara anō

The video focuses on helping both domestic and international walkers.

Kua heke iho ngā paemahana nō te wīkene roa inātata nei, engari ehara tērā i te takunga kia kore ai koe e puta ki te taiao, ngahau ai.

Temperatures may have dropped a bit since the last long weekend, but that’s no excuse to not get out and enjoy the great New Zealand outdoors.

Tērā pea ētahi ngāi pāuaua e whakarite ana i ngā hīkoitanga rangi-torutoru, engari tērā ētahi anō pea e rata kē ana ki ngā ara me ngā wheako paruhi noa i nga hāora torutoru, ina koa he poto nō ngā hāora awatea.

While some brave souls may still be planning multi-day tramps, others may prefer tracks that offer some of the best experiences done in a few hours, especially in the more limited daylight hours.

Anei ngā ara e rima kē atu hei whakamātau māu hei te wīkene nei.

Here are five great alternative tracks to try this weekend.

Kia mahara tonu, me hihira te huarere ā mua i tāu peka atu. Ki te kore koe e whai kaha ana, ki te tino kaha rānei te ua tātā, me tārewa ki wīkene kē atu. Kāore e kore he mahi ringarapa ki te kāinga e karanga atu ana. E pai ake ana te haumarutanga i te kinotanga.

Remember, always check the weather before you set out. If you're not feeling confident, or if it's pelting down, postpone till another weekend. There is bound to be some DIY around the house that needs doing instead. Better to be safe than sorry.

Gabriella Malamud Anō te tau o te roto Matherson. / Lake Matheson is a stunning part of the country.

Kaua pea te Ara Copland, whakamātauhia kētia ngā ara Lake Matheson, Lake Gault rānei

Instead of the Copland Track, try Lake Matheson or Lake Gault tracks

Me uaua ka pai ake i te kitenga i Aoraki me Horokoau e ataata mai ana i ngā wai āio o te roto Matheson. He hīkoitanga ngāwari te ara koromeke e 4.4km, i tōna tikanga ka āhua 90 meneti ki te kōwhiri i te ara roa; he ara poto iho e wātea ana ka 45 te hokinga.

You really can't get much more magical views than that of Aoraki/Mount Cook and Mount Tasman reflected on the still waters of Lake Matheson. The 4.4km loop track is a gentle walk that should take about 90 minutes for the longer option; a shorter 45-minute return track is also available.

I te horopaki o te roto o Gault, he paku pīnakitanga i tētahi ara o mua, rā te ngahere tawhiti, ki reira kitea ai te tuarongo o Aoraki. Pēnei hoki i te roto o Matheson, mēnā te huarere e pai ana, ka kitea hoki ngā maunga hei ataata i te roto.

For Lake Gault, there’s a gradual climb on a historical tramping track through ancient podocarp forest which provides panoramic views of Aoraki /Mount Cook. Again like Lake Matheson, if the weather is playing ball, you can see the mountains reflected in the lake.

Kaua pea te Southern Crossing i ngā Maunga o Tararua, whakamātauhia kētia te ara ki te Powell Hut

Instead of the Southern Crossing in the Tararua Ranges, try the track to Powell Hut

Ko Powell Hutt tētahi i ngā tino wāhi i te motu whānui mō te tirohanga takiraha. He āhua 2km ki raro iho i te maunga Holdsworth, ā, inā te ātaahua o ōna tirohanga ki tua atu i ngā papa o Wairarapa.

Powell Hut is one of the best spots in the country for panoramic views. Situated about 2km below Mt Holdsworth, it has stunning vistas over the Wairarapa countryside.

Mēnā koe e hiahia ana kia tae atu mā te ara o Hine Tūākirikiri, e koke ki te ara mā te pito huarahi o Holdsworth ki te Powell Hut. Ka āhua toru ki te whā hāora, engari kua tapitapi pai te ara, e ngāwari ana hoki te whai. Kotahi anō pea kōrero hei kai māu, me tāpui te wharau mēnā koe e moe ana ki reira.

If you want to get there the easy way, use the Holdsworth road end to Powell Hut track. It’ll take about three-to-four hours, but the path is well maintained and easy-to-follow. One thing to note, the hut requires bookings if you are staying over.

Ali Middleton Mā ngā tini ara e tae atu ai ki te wharau o Lakehead. / Lakehead Hut can be reached by several tracks.

Kaua pea te ara ki Angelus Hut, whakamātauhia kētia te Bushline Hut, te Lakehead Hut rānei

Instead of the track to Angelus Hut, try Bushline Hut or Lakehead Hut

Ko Angelus Hut tētahi o ngā wharau rorotu ki Ngā Papa Roto o Whakatū. E noho ana ki te Paemaunga Travers i waenga i a Rotoiti me Rotoroa, ā, i tēnei kaupeka o te tau, he rite tonu te kite i te hukapapa, nā reira e pai ana kia hihiratia te kāmera huarere maunga a MSC e mōhio ai ki ngā āhuatanga o te wā.

Angelus Hut is one of the most popular huts in Nelson Lakes National Park. Situated on the Travers Range between Lakes Rotoiti and Rotoroa, at this time of year snow is present for a lot of the season, so it’s best to check the MSC mountain weather camera for the current conditions.

Ki te kore e pai te āhua, he kōwhiringa pai ngā ara ki te Bushline Hut (tirohia te NZAA mō te roanga atu o te matapae horonga huka ā mua i te toronga), me te Lakehead Hut.

If it’s not looking great then good alternatives are the tracks to Bushline Hut (check the NZAA for an avalanche forecast before going), and Lakehead Hut.

E taea ana te toro ki Bushline mā te Mount Robert Circuit, ā, ka āhua rua hāora, 30 meneti kia tae ki te wharau. Ka tae ana ngā kaihīkoi, ka kite i te ātaahua o Rotoiti, ki kō atu i te Pae o St Arnaud. E oti i a koe te toro ki Lakehead Hut mā ngā tini ara, mā tētahi waka tere wai rānei i te pito o te roto, i St Arnaud. Atu i te wāpu, mō te hāpainga, te tukunga rānei, ka āhua 15 meneti te hīkoi ki te wharau.

Bushline can be accessed by the Mount Robert Circuit, taking about two hours and 30 minutes to reach the hut. Trampers will be rewarded with beautiful views over Lake Rotoiti and across to the St Arnaud Range. Lakehead Hut can be reached by several tracks or you can take a water taxi from the end of the lake at St Arnaud. From the jetty for drop-off or pick-up, it's a 15-minute walk to the hut.

Kaua pea ngā ara o Te Kiekie, whakamātauhia kētia te hīkoitanga rangitahi ki te wharau o Woolshed Creek

Instead of the Mt Somers Tracks, try a day walk to Woolshed Creek hut

Kei te pokapū o ngā pātītī taranui, e karapotia nei e ngā puke iti, ko te wharau o Woolshed Creek, he wāhi pai hei tōmene mā te hunga e mata rawa atu ana ki te hīkoi. Ko te Ara Miners te ara ngāwari ki te wharau, e uaua ake ana te Ara Rhyolite Ridge, engari he kōwhiringa koromeke tōna. Ka eke atu ngā ara ki te tītoitoi, ka heke ai ki te wharau.

Set in tussock country surrounded by small hills, the Woolshed Creek hut is a great place for first-time trampers to explore. The Miners Track is the easiest way to reach the hut, Rhyolite Ridge Track is more challenging but provides for a loop option. The tracks climb up to the summit before descending to the hut.

Bevan Smith He hīkoi poto pai ngā Waiheke o Taranaki ki te whānau, ki a rātou rānei e hiahia ana ki tētahi kōwhiringa kē atu e poto ana, kī pai ana ki ngā waiheke ātaahua. / Taranaki Falls is a great short hike for the family or those wanting a short alternative with great waterfall views.

Kaua pea te Whakawhitinga i Tongariro, whakamātauhia kētia te Tama Lakes, te Taranaki Falls rānei

Instead of the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, try Tama Lakes or Taranaki Falls

Inā rā te waiwaiā o ngā tirohanga i te ara o Ngā Roto Tama ki ngā roto puia e rua, me ngā kororua, nā whai anō he kōwhiringa pai i tua atu i te Whakawhitinga i Tongariro. Me takatū pai ki ngā āhuatanga hau pūkeri mātao, kei wareware ki te koti, te pōtae mahana, me ngā karapu.

The Tama Lakes track has incredible views of two volcanic lakes and craters making it a good option instead of the Tongariro Alpine Crossing. Definitely be prepared for some cold windy conditions, so bring a jacket, warm hat and gloves.

He hīkoi poto pai ngā Waiheke o Taranaki ki te whānau, ki a rātou rānei e hiahia ana ki tētahi kōwhiringa kē atu e poto ana, kī pai ana ki ngā waiheke ātaahua.

Taranaki Falls is a great short hike for the family or those wanting a short alternative with great waterfall views.

Ā mua i tāu putanga, ka whai hua tāu hihira i ngā aratakinga i te New Zealand Land Safety Code:

Me kōwhiri te haerenga e tika ana ki a koe: ākona te ara, kia tika hoki ō pūkenga. Me mārama ki te huarere: ka tere pea te huri. Hihiratia te matapae huarere, me takatū hoki ki te panoni i ngā whakaritenga ina matea ana. Me mahana ngā kākahu, me kawe i ngā kai āpiti: me takatū ki te huarere kino, me tētahi pō noho puni ohorere. Me tuari ō whakaritenga, me whakarite rautaki kia whai āwhina: mā te whāki atu ki tētahi hoa whirinaki ngā taipitopito o te haerenga, me te kawe i tētahi ramaroa auhitanga e pai ai pea tōu oranga. Me āta tiaki i a koe, i a koutou anō hoki: me kai, me inu, me whakatā tahi hoki, me piri ki tō rōpū e whakatau tahi ai.

Before you head out, it’s best to review the guidelines in the New Zealand Land Safety Code:

Choose the right trip for you: learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it. Understand the weather: it can change fast. Check the forecast and change your plans if needed. Pack warm clothes and extra food: prepare for bad weather and an unexpected night out. Share your plans and take ways to get help: telling a trusted friend your trip details and taking a distress beacon can save your life. Take care of yourself and each other: eat, drink and rest, stick with your group and make decisions together.

Mō te roanga atu o ngā kōrero, tīkina ake te taupānga Plan My Walk, toroa rānei te paetukutuku a te NZ Mountain Safety Council.

For more, download the Plan My Walk app or go to the NZ Mountain Safety Council’s website.

- i tokona e te NZ Mountain Safety Council

- with NZ Mountain Safety Council

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.