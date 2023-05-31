He pūkenga e hiahiatia ana i te whakaputanga reo Māori o te kiriata Encanto

Ko Encanto te kiriata Disney tuarima kia whakaputaina ki te reo Māori. / Encanto will become the fifth Disney film to be released in te reo Maori.

Kia hiwa rā, kia hiwa rā, arero Māori mā, e ngā ngākau whiwhita o ngā kiriata Disney.

Calling all passionate and confident te reo Māori-speaking, pitch-perfect Disney film lovers.

Read this story in English here.

Ko te kiriata tāoreore Encanto, te whai ai i te tohu Oscar, te kiriata Disney tuarima kia whakaputaina ki te reo Māori, hei tā te whakapuakitanga a Matewa Media me The Walt Disney Company.

Oscar-winning animated film Encanto will be the fifth Disney film to be made into a te reo Māori version, Matewa Media and The Walt Disney Company have announced.

Tērā te tokorua kaiwhakatū o Matewa Media, te toa Emmy Tweedie Waititi, rāua ko te tautapa tohu Oscar, te kaiauaha kiriata Chelsea Winstanley, e rapu haere ana i ngā arero Māori e manahua ai te kiriata.

Matewa Media founders, International Award Emmy winner Tweedie Waititi and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Chelsea Winstanley, are now on the hunt for arero Māori (te reo speakers) to step up and help bring it to life.

Hei ā Wenerei tuwhera ai ngā whakamātaunga tuihono tuatahi.

The first round of online auditions opens on Wednesday.

He wāhi tare tā tēnā, tā tēnā kiripuaki, ko te nuinga e matea ana tā te tangata waiata i tētahi wāhanga o te pukaemi waiata o te kiriata.

Each character will have a different audition piece, with most requiring auditionees to sing a snippet from the film’s soundtrack.

Kua rāhiritia ngā taumata reo Māori katoa, ā, tērā ētahi tūranga matua me whakaae hoki e Disney, kāti, e kore hoki te kiriata e here ki tētahi tangi ā-iwi, hei tā te ringa tohu, te kaiwhakaputa Tweedie.

All levels of reo Māori fluency were welcome, with a handful of the lead roles needing to be approved by Disney, and the film would not be tied to a specific mita (dialect), director and producer Waititi said.

“Engia he kōtuku rerenga tahi te wheako.”

“It’s an experience of a lifetime.”

He hua o tā Disney me Pixar whakaputa i te Coco Reo Māori hei te Matariki o te tau nei, nō muri i te Lion King (2022), te Frozen (2022) me te Moana (2017).

It comes after Disney and Pixar’s Coco Reo Māori will be released in cinemas for Matariki this year, following The Lion King (2022), Frozen (2022) and Moana (2017).

The Lion King Te Reo is now available to stream on Disney+

I puta te ihu o Encanto i te tohu Best Animated Feature i ngā Tohu Academy 2022, ā, he pakiwaitara mō te whānau Madrigal, te noho nei ki ngā maunga o Koromōpia, ki tētahi whare tūmatarau kua tapaina ko Encanto.

Encanto, which won Best Animated Feature at the 2022 Academy Awards, tells the tale of the Madrigal family, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house called an Encanto.

I hāngai pai ōna ngako mō te whānau me ngā hononga ā-whakareanga ki te ao Māori, hei tā Tweedie.

Its themes of whānau and intergenerational relationships resonated with te ao Māori, Waititi said.

“He mea nui te āhuatanga tāmaruwahine ki te ao Māori.” te kī mai a Tweedie.

“The matriarch element is also huge in Māoridom,” Waititi said.

“Kei noho ki konā whakamāori noa ai. He taukaea kaha tō ia ki te ao Māori.”

“We don’t just translate for the sake of translating them. Each has strong connections to te ao Māori in some way.”

I ahu mai te whakaaro kia whakamāori i ngā kiriata i te Moana, “i tā noa mātou ki te matapihi o te kīhini, nā whai anō kua pēnei”.

The idea to translate films started with Moana when “we just started scribbling on the kitchen window, and here we are”.

He kaupapa rerekē tō ia kiriata. Ko tō Moana he whakaatu i “tā mātou e taea nei i tēnei taumata”, ko tā Lion King ko te kotahitanga i muri i te mohoaotanga o te Kowheori, ko tā Frozen he whakamana i ngā tini mata o te ao Māori mā te reo o Kāi Tahu, ngā maunga me te huka.

Each film had a different kaupapa. Moana was about proving “we could do something on this scale”, Lion King was about kotahitanga (togetherness) after Covid lockdown, Frozen signified the diverse faces of Māoridom using the Kai Tahu dialect of the land of maunga (mountains) and snow.

Ko tā Coco Reo Māori he tō mai i te whakapapa Pāniora o te takimano uri Māori o Manuel José i Te Tai Rāwhiti.

Coco Reo Māori drew on the Spanish whakapapa of many Māori descendants of Manuel José on the East Coast.

Kua whakawāteahia te katoa o ngā kiriata Disney ki a Matewa Media, tētahi umanga pāhomatarau me te whāinga kia tokona te reo Māori, te ahurea, me ngā kōrero taketake, heoti kua āta kōwhiria e rātou e tamō ai te pāhao tikanga i ngā kōwhiringa whakamāoritanga.

Matewa Media, a multimedia organisation with a goal to contribute to te reo Māori, the culture and indigenous stories, has been given access to the full Disney catalogue, but it chose carefully, ensuring cultural appropriation was absent from the translation choices.

Hei tauira, he rite tonu ā ngā tamariki i tōna marae, ā ngā tamariki rānei a ngā kaimahi tuku i ngā marohitanga mō te kiriata e whai ake nei hei whakamāori mā rātou, mē ngā momo āhuatanga e hiahiatia nei kia kitea i Encanto.

Often tamariki at her marae, or the crew’s own children, made suggestions of the next film that should be translated, and which elements they wanted to see in Encanto, for example.

“Ka tō ana te rā, ko rātou kē te take,” hei tā Tweedie.

“At the end of the day, we will be making it for them,” Waititi said.

He whakaritenga hoki kia wānanga ki te hapori ngāi Koromōpia ki Aotearoa.

There were also plans to consult with the Colombian community in Aotearoa.

Mā ngā mātanga reo Māori Pānia Papa rāua ko Te Heketū Blake ngā whakamāoritanga o te kiriata.

Translations for the film will be managed by mātanga reo Māori Pānia Papa and Leon Blake.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.