Ka kitea a Tame Iti rātou ko Maisey Rika, ko Hōhepa 'The Hori' Thompson i M9

Ko te kaitoi, te kaiwhakatūtū Tame Iti tētahi o ngā kaihautū matua o Ngā Tamatoa, i whawhai kia mana ai ngā whenua Māori, te reo me te ahurea. / Artist and activist Tame Iti was one of the key leaders of Ngā Tamatoa which fought for Māori land rights, language and cultural recognition.

Arā ngā kaitoi tau pēnei i a Tame Iti rātou ko Maisey Rika, ko Hohepa (The HORI) Thompson ka kitea i te kaupapa M9 e haere ake nei, i te Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre i Tāmaki Makaurau.

Renowned Māori artists including Tame Iti, Maisey Rika and Hohepa (The HORI) Thompson will feature in the next M9 event at Auckland’s Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre.

Read this story in English here.

Ko tā M9 he hanumi i te kauhau TED o inamata, me ngā wānanga Māori o onamata e whaiwāhi atu ai a ngāi Aotearoa whānui ki ngā kōrero.

M9 marries modern-day TED Talks and the age-old practice of Māori oratory to bring accessible kōrero to all people of Aotearoa.

Ko te whakaihuwaka o te Tohu 2022 Arts Foundation Laureate Award Tame Iti tētahi o ngā kaihautū matua o Ngā Tamatoa, me tētahi o ngā kaiwhakarite o te hīkoi nui i whawhai kia mana ai ngā whenua Māori, te reo me te ahurea.

2022 Arts Foundation Laureate Award recipient Tame Iti was one of the key leaders of Ngā Tamatoa and organisers of the Māori land hīkoi, fighting for Māori land rights, language and cultural recognition.

Tōpū katoa, ka kitea ko Nigel Borell, ko Sian Montgomery-Neutze, ko Graham ‘Mr G’ Hoete, ko Nikau Hindin, ko Veranoa Hetet, ko Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr hoki.

The full lineup also includes Nigel Borell, Sian Montgomery-Neutze, Graham ‘Mr G’ Hoete, Nikau Hindin, Veranoa Hetet and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr.

Mā ngā kaikōrero e iwa e toutou ngā ahi o maharatanga mō te aumangea o ō rātou tūpuna i matea ai e rātou kia takahi i ngā ara toi, mā rātou hoki e tōmene te waiwai o ngā toi Māori ki te oranga tonutanga o te motu o āianei.

The nine speakers will reflect on the resilience their tūpuna required to pursue their respective art forms and explore how integral Māori arts are to the collective survival of the nation today.

Ko tō te kaupapa nei kōingo he whakaatu i ngā wheako, ngā kōrero, me ngā tirohanga motuhake o te ao Māori, me te tūhono atu i te toi Māori ki te tuakiri Māori.

The event aims to reflect the unique experiences, stories and perspectives of the Māori world, linking toi Māori (Māori arts) with Māori identity.

Hei tā te kaiwhakarite o te kaupapa Ria Hall, hei tēnei kaupeka, ka ruku atu ki ngā ao o ngā kaitoi ake, ā, tērā ētahi o rātou e whakarauoratia ana ngā momo toi i ngaro i ōna wā.

Event curator Ria Hall said this season’s event dives deep into the world of individual artists, some of whom are bringing back art forms that were once lost.

Ina koa ko Sian (Muaūpoko, Ngāi Tara, Ngāti Apa), he ringa rehe ki ngā tini momo, e whāia nei te tā moko. E manawanui nei ki ngā kano taiao, he rite tonu tāna mahi ki te taupuni me te whenua, te mahi tahi rānei ki Kauae Raro Research Collective me te tōmene i ngā ara e taea nei e ngā kano taiao.

Montgomery-Neutze (Muaūpoko, Ngāi Tara, Ngāti Apa), for example, is a multidisciplinary artist who practices tā moko. A staunch earth pigment exponent, she is often in the studio working with whenua, or collaborating with Kauae Raro Research Collective exploring the boundaries of earth pigments.

Supplied He mahi nā Sian Montgomery-Neutze i te ao tā moko i hau ai ōna rongo. / Sian Montgomery-Neutze is known for her work in te ao tā moko.

I te rūma hoki kitea ai te pūkenga raranga, te tohunga waka, me te mātanga aute.

Also in the room will be a master weaver, tohunga waka, and aute cloth practitioner.

Hei tā Ria, me he ringa toi, “kua waia ki ngā tirohanga toi, heoti ko ngā āhuatanga whakaputanga kē te puāwaitanga o ngā kōrero me ngā ahurea o te ao Māori e rangona nei, e māramatia nei.

Hall said as artists, “they know how they view the arts, but it's in the forms of expression that the rich histories and culture of te ao Māori can be felt and understood.

“Kei te pito o tō te tangata pītau ira te toi e noho ana, ā, ehara mātou i te hunga e mea ana he hei ahurea mātou, engari kē ia ko rātou e noho rāwaho ana.

“Art sits as an intrinsic part of one's DNA, and it's not us who render ourselves as cultural trinkets, but those who sit outside our cultural spheres.

“Mā M9 e oti ai i a mātou te āta wetewete i ēnei whakaaro nō te hunga ngaio i whakaako i te tini rā te pūmanawa,” te kī mai a Ria.

“M9 allows us to unpack these ideologies by professionals who, through their specialty, educate the many,” said Hall.

M9 Kapa haka is in the M9 spotlight for the February 21 event, following the success of two previous M9s including this one celebrating Te Wiki o te Reo Māori in 2022. (Video first published January 26, 2023.)

Mā te tōmene ngā āhuatanga whakawhitinga kōrero taketake e oti i ngā ringa toi te tuari i ō rātou wheako, waihoki ngā wero me ngā whaiwāhitanga o te toi Māori.

Through the exploration of the traditional indigenous mode of communication, the ringa toi (artists) will share their experience, challenges and the opportunities of toi Māori.

Kua mōhiotia a Graham (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Awa) ki tōna ingoa kaitoi Mr G, ā, he pūmanawa tōna mō te tere i ngā moana e whakawhiti nei i te ao tawhito me te ao hurihuri o te toi Māori.

Hoete (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Awa), well known by his artist name Mr G, is passionate about navigating the spectrum between te ao tawhito (old traditional world) and te ao hurihuri (the current ever-changing world) of toi Māori.

“He pūmanawa hoki tōku mō tā tātou āta whakarite i ngā kōrerorero tūmatanui mā ngā toi, te whakarauoratanga o ō mātou kōrero mō te whenua, tāna whakatoka i te tuakiri tangata, me ngā hua hauora ka puta i tēnei, tā te mea he rongoā te toi.

“I'm also passionate about how we curate our public spatial narratives through the arts, the revitalisation of our stories of the whenua, how this strengthens our identity as a people, and the health benefits that come from this because toi is rongoā.

Unknown/Supplied Te ringa rehe Graham ‘Mr G’ Hoete, he pūmanawa tōna mō te tere i ngā moana e whakawhiti nei i te ao tawhito me te ao hurihuri o te toi Māori. / Multidisciplinary artist Graham 'Mr G' Hoete is passionate about navigating the space between the traditional world and the ever-changing modern world of toi Māori.

“Mā te kōrero i te papatūwaewae o M9, e oti i ahau te whakanui i te hiranga o te toi Māori, me tāna whakaora i ō mātou pūrākau, me tōna pānga ki ō mātou tuakiri, koia tērā te tūāpapa o te tangata,” hei tā Graham.

“Speaking on the M9 stage allows me to share the importance of toi Māori and its ability to preserve and tell our stories that we connect to, and the impact this has on our tuakiritanga [identity] which is the very foundation of our being,” said Hoete.

He whakaaturanga rangitahi te M9 hei te 6 o Hūrae, e kainamu ana ki te Matariki, te kitea nei hei te 11-17 o Hūrae i te tau nei.

M9 is a one-night show on July 6, leading up to Matariki, the indigenous new year, which can be observed from July 11-17 this year.

E ai ki a Ria, kāhore he wā i tua atu i tēnei e noho mātāmua ai te toi Māori i ngā whakanuitanga mō Matariki.

Hall said now is the best time to place toi Māori front and centre in celebration of Matariki.

“Anō hoki te hiranga ki te iwi Māori i te nōhanga tahitanga a ētahi o ngā tino toki toi, me tā rātou tuari i ngā mātauranga tuku iho ki a mātou,” tā Ria.

“How inspiring for te iwi Māori to have nine of some of our country's most celebrated ringa toi share their mātauranga tuku iho [traditional knowledge passed down to them] with us,” Hall said.

“Ehara i te mea he whainga hua anake, kāti he whaiwāhitanga mokorea tā rātou tuari i ngā kōrero nō ngā mahi i ngā tau e hia nei.”

“It is not only a privilege, but a rare opportunity as they share kōrero obtained over years of practice.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.