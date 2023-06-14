Kua tuwhera anō a Stardome nō muri mai i ngā whakahōutanga e aro pū nei ki te mātai arorangi Māori

The ancient practice of deciding what each month of the year meant for Māori involved extensive study and analysis of the earth's orbit around the sun, of astronomy, of flora and fauna and meteorology. (Video first published June 29, 2020.)

Kua tata ono marama te Whare Whetū o Stardome e aukati nei, ā, hei ā Mane tuwhera ai anō e hura ake ai tōna tino whakahōutanga i ngā tau koni atu i te 25: he pokapū tuarangi e tū tahi nei te mātauranga Māori me ngā āhuatanga Pūtaiao a te Pākehā.

After being closed for six months, Stardome Planetarium and Observatory will reopen on Monday to reveal its most significant upgrade in more than 25 years: a space centre that places mātauranga Māori alongside Western scientific tradition.

Read this story in English here.

E tae rā anō ana te whakahōutanga e $2 miriona ki te panonitanga katoatanga o tōna wāhi whakaaturanga, tētahi tuanui hōu, me ngā nōhanga ki te whare aorangi.

The $2 million refurbishment includes a complete overhaul of its exhibition space, a roof replacement and new planetarium seating.

Ko Stardome te wāhi tuatahi i Aotearoa kia whakahere i tētahi mahere whetū ngeangea e whakaatu nei i ngā ingoa Māori mō ngā whetū, ngā aorangi, me ngā kāhui koni atu i te 100.

Stardome will be the first place in Aotearoa to offer a comprehensive star map showing more than 100 Māori names of stars, planets and constellations.

Nā te kaiwhakamāori, te mātanga Hēmi Kelly ngā whakamāoritanga, ā, kua hōhonu tā Ahorangi Rangi Matamua ruku ki ngā mātauranga e hāngai ana ki ngā whakaatuaranga reorua hōu.

Translator and educator Hēmi Kelly provided translations and Dr Rangi Matamua has been heavily involved with all the relevant mātauranga for the new bilingual galleries.

“Ehara i te mea he hoariri ngā māramatanga pūtaiao Pākehā me ngā mātauranga Māori, engari kē ia kua whai hononga,” hei tā Rangi.

“Western understandings of science and mātauranga Māori are not adversaries but are linked together,” said Matamua.

“He pūtaiao motuhake ki te pito o te mātauranga Māori, nā whai anō he ara rawe tēnei kia whakanui i te rahi o ō mātou mōhiotanga taketake mō ngā rangi o te pō.”

“There is empirical science that sits at the heart of mātauranga Māori, and this is a wonderful way to celebrate our in-depth Indigenous knowledge of the night skies.”

Richard Parsonson/Supplied Nā te kaiwhakamāori, te mātanga Hēmi Kelly rāua ko te pūkenga Ahorangi Rangi Matamua i mahi tahi e manahua ai ngā whakaatuaranga reorua hōu a Stardome, e noho tahi ai te mātauranga kōkōrangi Māori me ngā āhuatanga pūtaiao Pākehā. / Te reo Māori educator, Hēmi Kelly and Māori astronomy expert Dr Rangi Matamua have put their heads together to bring forth Stardome's new bilingual galleries that place mātauranga Maori astronomy alongside Western scientific tradition. (Pictured from left: Hēmi Kelly, Stardome CEO Victoria Travers, and Dr Rangi Matamua.)

Me te aha anō, kei te ako a Hēmi i ngā mātauranga. “He kore nōku e matatau nei ki te kōkōrangi, he nui te rangahau e pai ai ngā whakamāoritanga.”

In the process, Kelly is learning about the mātauranga too. “Because astronomy isn’t my subject of expertise, there was a lot of research going on behind the translations.”

Hei tāna, he tino āwhina a Paekupu, te papakupu tuihono reo Māori mō te marautanga, me ōna tini kupu pūtaiao, engari kāore te katoa o ngā kupu i reira.

He said that Paekupu, the online Māori curriculum dictionary which covers a lot of scientific words and terms, was a huge help but didn’t have all the words.

Arā ngā kupu pēnei i te “protoplanet” me te “exoplanet”, “he kupu mō te aorangi, nā reira he āpiti noa te mahi ina waihanga i ngā kupu pēnei”.

For words like “protoplanet” and “exoplanet”, “the kupu for planet exists, so it’s just a matter of adding on when creating kupu for these sorts of words”.

Heoti anō, “he nui kē atu ngā āhuatanga o ngā tapanga pēnei i te ‘cosmic microwave background’, te ‘event horizon’ rānei o te āputa rangi”.

However, “there’s definitely a lot more thought going into terms like ‘cosmic microwave background’ or the ‘event horizon’ of a black hole”.

“Ka kōrero māua ko Rangi e mana ai ngā kupu hōu o tēnei kaupapa, he mātanga nōna,” hei tā Hēmi. “He Māori katoa hoki tāna tirohanga ki tēnei kaupapa, ehara kē i te tirohanga ā-reo anake.

“I have kōrero with Rangi to get his seal of approval over any new words in this space as he’s the expert,” said Kelly. “He also provides a completely Māori perspective when it comes to this kaupapa, rather than a purely linguistic perspective.

“I te ngahurutau 90, tērā ētahi aorangi kāore mātou i mōhio ki ngā ingoa Māori, nā whai anō i tapaina e ai ki te whakapapa Pākehā o te kupu, te āhuatanga rānei,” hei tā Hēmi. “Ina koa, ko Mars, i hua mai ko Tūmatauenga [te atua o te pakanga], ko Matawhero rānei.”

“In the 90s, some planets that we didn’t know the Māori names for were given names based on the etymology of the English word or their appearance,” said Kelly. “Mars, for example, became Tūmatauenga [god of war] or Matawhero [red surface].”

“Ehara i te mea kāore ā mātou kupu,” tā Hēmi. “Kīhai ērā mātauranga i mōhiotia whānuitia. Nā Rangi mā, rātou ko te hunga ngāi pīkoko ki te whakaoranga o ēnei mātauranga, i whai wāhi ai te katoa, nā reira kua mōhio tātou ko Rangawhenua kē a Mars.”

“It's not that we didn't have words for them,” said Kelly. “That knowledge just wasn't widely known. It's thanks to people like Rangi and others who have worked to revive this mātauranga that it’s now accessible to all, so now we understand Rangawhenua is in fact Mars and so on.”

Richard Parsonson/Supplied Kua ako a Hēmi i ngā mātauranga kōkōrangi i a ia e whakamāori ana. / Kelly has been learning about the mātauranga of Māori astronomy in the process of translating.

He hōtaka hōu hoki mō te whare aorangi i te whakahōutanga, tae rā anō ki tētahi whakaaturanga kōkōrangi Māori ka whakarewaina ā muri i te Matariki.

A suite of brand-new planetarium shows are also part of the upgrade, including a permanent kōkōrangi Māori astronomy show that will launch following Matariki.

Ka tuwhera anō ana, ka whakakitea e te whare aorangi ngā whakaaturanga Matariki rā te takurua, mā konā e tūturu ai tā te manuhiri whai hononga ki ngā rangi o te pō hei te kainamunga o te tau hōu Māori.

From its reopening, the planetarium will be hosting a winter season of Matariki shows, giving visitors an authentic way to connect to the night sky in the lead up to and during the Māori New Year.

E ai ki te tumu o Stardome Victoria Travers, mā ngā whare whakaaturanga hōu e whai wāhi atu ai ngā manuhiri ki ngā mōhiotanga taketake mō ō tātou rangi.

Stardome chief executive Victoria Travers said the new galleries will give visitors access to the first knowledge of our skies.

“E whakauru ana mātou i ngā mātauranga Māori mō te tuarangi ki tōna wāhi tika, hei hoa mō ngā māramatanga pūtaiao o nāianei, mā tēnā e oti ai i ā mātou manuhiri te ako i te mātotoru me te hāngaitanga o ngā taha e rua.

“We’re situating Māori knowledge about space in its rightful place alongside existing scientific understanding, so that our manuhiri, or visitors, can learn the richness and relevance of both traditions.

“He wāhi tēnei mō te katoa, ahakoa ngā mōhiotanga kei a koe,” hei tā Victoria. “Ko te pūtake o ēnei whare kua whakahōungia he whai wāhi atu ki ā mātou manuhiri, tangata whenua mai, tangata tiriti mai, ngā mātauranga mō ō tātou rangi e tika ana kia wātea mai ki a tātou katoa.”

“This is a space for everyone, no matter what prior knowledge you may have,” said Travers. “The purpose of these redeveloped galleries is to give our manuhiri, both tangata whenua and tangata tiriti, access to knowledge about our skies that should be available to all of us.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.