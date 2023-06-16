Ko Tuamarino me 'te āio kei tua' i te Pakanga mō Wairau

Ko te Pakanga mō Wairau tētahi o ngā pakanga tuatahi i Aotearoa, 180 tau ki muri i Tuamarino, kua tapaina nei ko Tuamarina. / The Wairau Affray, the first battle of Ngā Pakanga o Aotearoa (the New Zealand Wars), happened 180 years ago at Tuamarino, or as it has become known Tuamarina.

Nō muri i ngā tau 180, kei te āta puta mai ngā kōrero tūturu mō tērā pakanga kia whakakapi i ngā kōrero anō mō tērā pakanga. Kua tae rānei te wā kia whakatika i te hara anō o reira? He pūrongo nā Ian Allen.

One hundred and eighty years after the Wairau Affray, the true story of that conflict is slowly becoming the only story of that conflict. Is it time to right the other wrong there? Ian Allen reports.

I tūtaki a Nic Walker ki tāna Kāhui Ako i te tīmatanga o te wāhanga nei hei tumuaki o Tuamarino.

Nic Walker was introduced to his new Kāhui Ako, or community of learning, at the start of this term as the tumuaki of Tuamarino.

I poto te wā, i nui te kōrero.

It was a brief but telling moment.

Nā te mea, i muri mai, i tērā huinga tonu o ngā kaihautū kura nō Te Tauihu, kua kōrerorero haere te tumuaki hōu o Tua Marina School ki ētahi o ngā tāngata o mua mai i a ia, ka rongo i ngā kōrero mō te panonitanga pea o te ingoa o te kura, kua roa nei e tārewa ana.

Because later, at that same get-together of Marlborough school leaders, the new principal of Tua Marina School would get chatting to one of his predecessors, and learn that the kura had for some time talked about a possible name change.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF A Nic Walker, te tumuaki o Tua Marina School. / Nic Walker, tumuaki of Tua Marina School.

Ko Tuamarino te ingoa tūturu o te rohe, he hononga pea ki ngā wai marino o te Wairau.

Tuamarino, loosely meaning “the calm beyond” or “the calm easy-going”, was the original Māori name for the area, likely in reference to the still waters of the Wairau.

Engari i mōhiotia te wāhi rā hei wāhi i tū ai te Pakanga mō Wairau, te tukinga matua tuatahi a te Māori me te Pākehā i Aotearoa – nā konā ko te tukinga tuatahi o Ngā Pakanga o Aotearoa – ko tēnā hoki anake te pakanga i Te Waka o Māui.

But the area had become better known as the site of the Wairau Affray, the first major armed clash between Māori and Pākehā in New Zealand – making it the first battle of Ngā Pakanga o Aotearoa (the New Zealand Wars) – and the only one ever in the South Island.

Hei ā Hātarei tū ai te huringa tau 180 mō te pakanga, he tukinga kua roa nei e kīia nei nā te Pākehā rawa i toa – nā ngā niupepa o te wā i pēnā ai, He wā tōna hoki i tapaina ko te Parekura o Wairau.

Saturday marks the 180th anniversary of the affray, a conflict that was for many years framed with a heavy European slant – in part because of the papers of the day. It was once called the Wairau Massacre.

Engari i ngā tau tata, kua horapa haere ngā kōrero mō ngā āhuatanga tūturu o Tuamarino i te 17 o Hune, 1843, kua māramatia, kua whakaaetia hoki. E whakaako ana ngā kōrero ki ngā tauira kura tuarua i Te Tauihu hei wāhanga ake o te marautanga hōu mō ngā Hītori o Aotearoa. Tērā tētahi kapa haka i Te Tauihu kua titoa tētahi waiata mō te pakanga, ā, mea ake nei rātou whakaaturia ai tēnei i Taku Kara Tipuna, he kaupapa kapa haka mā ngā kura tuarua o Te Tauihu.

But over recent years, the full story of what happened at Tuamarino on June 17, 1843 has become more widely understood and accepted. The story is being taught to secondary school students in Marlborough as part of the Aotearoa New Zealand’s Histories curriculum. A kapa haka in Marlborough has worked the affray into a waiata, which they will soon perform at Taku Kara Tipuna, a kapa haka event for secondary schools in Te Tauihu.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff He kaitoi nō Te Awakairangi i tonoa kia peitahia a Te Rauparaha. / A Hutt Valley artist was commissioned to paint a portrait of Te Rauparaha.

E ai ki te kōrero (o nāianei), i whakarite tētahi kaimahi o te New Zealand Company, Arthur Wakefield, kia rūri i ngā whenua i te Awaawa o Wairau, me tāna whakapono kua hokona e Ngāti Toa.

As the story (now) goes, New Zealand Company agent Arthur Wakefield set out to survey land in Marlborough’s Wairau Valley, which he believed had been sold by Ngāti Toa.

I karawhiua a Wakefield mā i ngā whenua e Te Rauparaha, te rangatira o Ngāti Toa, me tāna whakapae kīhai rawa ngā whenua i hokona. I hauhakea ngā tohu rūri, i tahuna ō rātou wharau.

Te Rauparaha, the senior chief of Ngāti Toa, certain the land had not been sold, had Wakefield’s surveying party escorted from the land. They pulled up survey pegs and burnt down their makeshift huts.

I puta mai tētahi tono mauherenga mō Te Rauparaha nā te tahu. I ngana a Te Rauparaha kia whāia ngā ture (nāna Te Tiriti o Waitangi i waitohu e toru tau mārika ki muri), me tāna ungaunga i ngā Pākehā kia tāria te whakatau a te Kōmihana Whenua William Spain e mōhio ai mēnā rānei i hokona atu ngā whenua.

A warrant for arrest was issued for Te Rauparaha on arson charges. Te Rauparaha, trying to follow the rule of law (he had signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi three years to the day earlier), repeatedly urged the settlers to wait for judgment from Land Commissioner William Spain to determine whether the land had been lawfully sold.

Ka mea ia ki a rātou, kāore ia i te hiahia kia whawhai, engari tērā tētahi ope tōna 50 Pākehā, te nuinga he ringarapa, i konihi atu ki tētahi o ngā tino toa o te wā.

He told them he did not want to fight, but about 50 settlers, many of them untrained, advanced on one of the most successful warriors of his day.

Nā Te Rauparaha rātou ko tōna ope i kōhuru te 22 tāngata o tērā ope, te nuinga o rātou he mauhere i manawa kiore, i taurekareka rānei.

Te Rauparaha and his men killed 22 of the settlers’ party, many of them prisoners who surrendered or were captured in the battle.

Nā te irāmutu a Te Rauparaha, Te Rangihaeata, ngā kōhurutanga i tono, i tāna rongo kua mate tōna hoa wahine, Te Rongo, i te pakanga nā. Nā te tikanga a Te Rangihaeata i tono kia whai utu. E toru hemihemi ngā Māori i mate.

The deaths of those men were called for by Te Rauparaha’s nephew, Te Rangihaeata, who realised after the battle that his wife, Te Rongo, had been killed in the confrontation. Te Rangihaeata called for utu in accordance with tikanga. At least three other Māori were killed.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF He tohu maharatanga ki ngā Pākehā i mate i te Pakanga mō Wairau, kei te urupā i te puke ki muri i a Tua Marina School. / A monument for the European settlers killed in the Wairau Affray at the cemetery on the hill behind Tua Marina School.

I te whakatika haere o ngā kōrero nei i ngā tau kua hori, kei te hiahia hoki ētahi kia whakatika i te hapa anō o te wāhi – tōna ingoa.

And just as the story of the affray has been corrected over the years, there is growing appetite for the other wrong in the area to be righted – the place’s name.

E hia kē nei ngā tau i tohea mēnā rānei kotahi, e rua rānei ngā kupu i te ingoa Tuamarina, Tua Marina rānei. I tīpakona e te kura, i whakatūria i te 1871, ko Tua Marina, engari kua whanake ake te tohe i tēnā.

For years, it was debated whether the place was, one word, Tuamarina, or two words, Tua Marina. The school, built in 1871, adopted Tua Marina, but the debate has moved on from that.

Hei tā Tākuta Lorraine Eade, nō Ngāti Toa, i tōna tamarikitanga kāore ia i mōhio ko Tuamarino te ingoa tūturu.

Dr Lorraine Eade, of Ngāti Toa, said growing up she did not know the area was originally called Tuamarino.

“Me mahara tonu koe, i ngā tau e 30 kua taha ake, kua tino whanake ō mātou mōhiotanga, kātoa ngā rangahau mō ngā iwi o konei me ngā Take Tiriti, ngā whakaaturanga me ngā whakariterite mō ngā take Tiriti, te whanaketanga o te kōhanga me te kura i whakakaha ai te wana me te kōingo kia mārama ake ki ō mātou whakapapa me ngā hītori, waihoki te whakatika i ngā hara o mua.”

“You must remember that the last 30-plus years there has been a steep growth in our knowledge, all of the iwi research undertaken for the Waitangi Tribunal Claims, the presentations and negotiations of Treaty Settlements, the development of kōhanga and kura have all strengthened the passion and desire to better understand our whakapapa and history, as well as correct the wrongs of the past.”

Kāore a Lorraine i te tino mōhio ki te orokohanga o Tuamarina, o Tua Marina rānei.

Eade wasn’t sure where Tuamarina, or Tua Marina, came from.

“Ko tā mātou e mōhio nei ko te kino o te mārama ki ngā ingoa wāhi Māori, nā whai anō he rite tonu te whakahua hē... i te marohi a Alfred Rore kia panoni i te ingoa o Massacre Hill ki Maungarongo, ka pūrongotia e te niupepa ko Maungaroa. Kāti, ki te āta whakaaro te tangata, he hoa a Maungarongo me Tuamarino ki a rāua anō; ko te marino, te āio, te tau,” hei tā Lorraine.

“But what we do know is that there wasn’t a good understanding of Māori place names and these were often misspelt or mispronounced ... when Alfred Rore recommended the name of Massacre Hill be changed to Maungarongo (meaning peace and amity), the paper reported it as Maungaroa. When you think about it Maungarongo and Tuamarino are complementary to each other; calm, peace, amity,” Eade said.

Kua hiahia a Tākuta Lorraine Eade kia horapa te ingoa o Tuamarino, ā, hei tāna e whakarite ana a Ngāti Toa kia whanakehia te wāhi.

She would like to see Tuamarino more widely used, and said Ngāti Toa had plans to develop the site.

“Ko te pakanga tuatahi a te ‘Karauna’ me te iwi i Aotearoa kia whakamanahia, ā, e toru tau rawa ki muri, i waitohua e Ngāt Toa te Tiriti i Port Underwood, nā wai i kino, ka kino kē atu ki a mātou hei iwi. Nā tēnā kua whaipānga ā-whakareanga ki a mātou, ā, e rongo tonu ana,” te kī a Lorraine. “E kore tērā mamae e mimiti, ahakoa i whakatauria te take tiriti.”

“It is the first recognised battle between the ‘Crown’ and iwi in Aotearoa, three years to day that Ngāti Toa signed the Treaty in Port Underwood, and it had disastrous consequences for us as an iwi. That has had intergenerational effects that are still felt today,” Eade said. “That mamae doesn’t go away, even though a treaty settlement was reached.”

Anthony Phelps/STUFF He tohu toka kei Tuamarino e kōrero ana mō ngā Pākehā engia he “whānau tuatahi ki tēnei rohe”, kāhore he paku kōrero mō ngā Māori i reira i mua i a rātou. / A cairn at Tuamarino refers to the European settlers as the “pioneer families of this district”, with no mention of the Māori who were there before them.

Kua hiahia a Nic, i muri i ngā wiki e whitu i tōna tūnga, kia wānanga ake ki te poari o te kura “kia mōhio ki ngā aratakinga” kua whāia kētia mō Tuamarino, kia mōhio hoki mēnā rātou e “koke tonu ana ki tērā ara”.

Walker, now seven weeks into the job, said he wanted to check with the school board to “find out what consultation” had been done on Tuamarino, and what they were doing “further on that”.

He mea nui ki te kura te hononga o ngā tāngata me te wāhi, hei tā Nic, me te āpiti atu mō te panonitanga tapanga, “mēnā tēnei e hirahira ana ki ō mātou iwi, e hirahira ana hoki ki tō mātou wāhi”.

The school was all about the link between people and place, said Walker, adding of the name change, “if it’s important to our people, it’s important to our place”.

Engari e kore hoki e paku pahawa kia wānanga rā anō ki te hapori.

But nothing would happen without full and proper consultation with the community.

Ināia tonu nei, he uri nō ngā taha e rua o te pakanga kei te kura, ā, kua hiahia a Nic kia “whai mana tonu ai ngā tāngata rā tēnei tukanga”.

Even today, the school had descendants from both sides of the affray, and Walker said he wanted to “ensure people’s mana is enhanced by the process”.

Heoti, hei tā Nic, ko tētahi o ngā “tino painga” o Tua Marina School, ko te iti me te pakari o te hapori.

For Walker, though, one of the “absolute joys” of Tua Marina School was its small, tight-knit community.

“Ka puta koe hei te 3pm, e oti i a koe te whakatau i ngā tini raruraru,” hei ko tāna.

“You go outside at 3pm, and you can solve a lot of problems,” he said.

E hirahira ana ki te kura tuatahi kia “tika ngā āhuatanga” mō ngā tamariki te take. He “tino whaiwāhitanga [tō te kura] kia tautokona ngā tamariki... [kia] whāia ō rātou pūmanawa, mā te whai i te ara tika ki tōna pito”.

It was important for a primary school in particular to “get things right” for the children. The school had an “incredible opportunity to support children ... [in] finding their beyond, by getting things right the whole way through”.

Engari, ainī pea mā te panoni te ingoa “e tau ai anō te wairua o Tuamarino” ki tētahi kura kua rima ōna tumuaki i ngā tau e rima.

But for a school that had been through five principals in five years, maybe a name change could “bring back the sense of Tuamarino [or calm]”.

Ka āpiti a Nic, ahakoa te aha, me “pai tonu te tangata ki te whakamahi i ngā mea e rua hei tīmatanga”. “He tokomaha ngā tāngata kua roa nei e kī ana ko Tuamarina, ka mutu, kua hia ngā whakareanga hoki i pēnā,” hei tāna.

Walker added that, whatever happened, people should “feel OK to use either to start with”. “A lot of people have only ever called it Tuamarina and have done so for a number of generations,” he said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF A Tākuta Peter Meihana, me te maunga Strachan ki te tuarongo. / Dr Peter Meihana, with Mt Strachan off in the distance.

He pūkenga tuakana a Tākuta Peter Meihana o ngā hītori Māori i Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa, ā, hei tāna, me pērā hoki te takanga a Tuamarino i tā Aotearoa.

Dr Peter Meihana, senior lecturer in Māori history at Massey University, said he felt Tuamarino could simply go the way of Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Kāore anō te ingoa kia panoni ōkawa nei, engari tonu ko Aotearoa. I te mātaki au i te Country Calendar i te Hanarei, ka rongo ‘i te kokonga tonga mā uru o Aotearoa’. Nā reira, ahakoa kāore anō kia ōkawa te panonitanga, he rite tonu nō te kōrero, kua pēnā tōna hanga.”

“The name has not officially changed, but for all intents and purposes it’s Aotearoa. I was watching Country Calendar on Sunday, and they said ‘in the southwest corner of Aotearoa’. So whilst it hasn’t been officially changed it’s gained so much currency that’s what it is now.”

Hei tā Peter (Ngāti Kuia, Rangitāne, Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō and Ngāi Tahu), ko Tuamarino tētahi o ngā pūnaha rohe kōreporepo tūhonohono – tae rā anō hoki ki Tuamoutere me Tuamatene – tōpū katoa ēnā “ko ngā tini wai o Wairau”.

Meihana (Ngāti Kuia, Rangitāne, Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō and Ngāi Tahu) said he saw Tuamarino as one of the interconnected wetland systems – including Tuamoutere and Tuamatene – that made up “the myriad of waterways of Wairau”.

Ka mutu, i tūhono ēnā hoki ki ngā maunga o te rohe.

And they were connected to the maunga of the area.

“Ka tapaina ana e ō mātou tūpuna ngā wāhi, kua honoa te whenua ki te whakapapa. Ko te whakapapa ko ngā hononga me ngā hāngaitanga. Mā te tapa i tētahi mea tino kore nei e hāngai ana ki tētahi mea, kāore e paku hanga hēneti ki a mātou.

“When our ancestors named places they were placing whakapapa on the land. Whakapapa is about connections and associations. Naming something that’s not connected to anything doesn’t make sense for us.

“Tē noho takitahi nei, engari kē ia ka whai hononga ki ngā mea anō. Mōku ake, e tino hirahira ana te tukunga o tēnā kōrero ki ngā rangatahi.”

“They do not exist by themselves, they exist in relation to other things. For me, anyway, that’s an important message to give our young people.”

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.