Ngā whakaurunga rangatahi ki te tūnga tuatahi o Te Tūkohu Ngāwhā. / Rangatahi survey entries at the 2022 inaugural event for Te Tūkohu Ngāwhā Science and Design Fair.

Kua hoki mai anō te kaupapa pūtaiao mātauranga Māori ki Rotorua ki tōna tau tuarua, ā, koni atu i te 15 ngā kura kua rēhita.

The country’s only dedicated mātauranga Māori science fair is back for the second year in a row with more categories and 15 registered kura.

Atu i te 27 ki te 29 o Hūrae tū ai Te Tūkohu Ngāwhā, ā, ko te whāinga ōna kia akiākina te rangatahi kia ruku ki ngā take taiao mā te hanumi te mātauranga Māori me te pūtaiao Pākehā.

Running from July 27 to 29, Te Tūkohu Ngāwhā Science and Design Fair aims to encourage rangatahi (young people) to blend mātauranga Māori (traditional Māori knowledge) with Western science to tackle environmental issues.

He mea whakarite e Te Arawa Lakes Trust, ka mutu, e wātea ana ki ngā kura katoa o Rotorua, tae rā anō ki te rohe whānui o Te Arawa.

It is organised by Te Arawa Lakes Trust and open to schools in Rotorua along with the wider Te Arawa rohe.

E ai ki tētahi o ngā kaiwhakahaere o te tarati, William Anaru, i angitu te kaupapa i tērā tau me ōna kura e rima i whaiwāhi atu, engari ka nui kē atu i tēnei tau.

Trust operations manager – biosecurity and jobs for nature, William Anaru, said while last year’s fair was a success with five kura taking part, this year would be much bigger.

Hei tāna, kua whakawhānuihia te kaupapa kia tae rā anō ki tētahi whakataetae mahi toi, te oti ai i ngā rangatahi me ngā tamariki te whakauru i tētahi auahatanga ki tētahi o ngā wāhanga e rima.

He said the scope of the event had also been expanded to include an art competition where rangatahi and tamariki could submit a creative piece under one of five categories.

E tae rā anō ana ngā wāhanga ki te kounga o te wai, te tautiaki koiora, te kanorau koiora, te toitū, me te mātauranga Māori. Ko te whāinga o te whakataetae toi kia whaiwāhi atu hoki ngā tamariki tēina, hei tā William.

They included water quality, biosecurity, biodiversity, sustainability and mātauranga Māori. The goal of the art competition was to attract younger tamariki, said Anaru.

“Ko tā Te Tūkohu Ngāwhā he whakawātea i te rangatahi me ngā tamariki kia whai whakaaro ki ngā mea e whai pānga nei ki ō rātou ake taiao, kia whai uruparenga e whakawhāiti nei i te pānga mā te tirohanga ao Māori.”

“Te Tūkohu Ngāwhā Science and Design Fair provides a space for rangatahi and tamariki to think about things that impact their environment and come up with solutions to mitigate the impact through a te ao Māori lens.”

Ko Malfroy School i Rotorua te kura me te tokomaha kaiwhakauru, arā, koni atu i te 20 ki te kaupapa matua, me te 14 i te kaupapa toi.

Malfroy School in Rotorua currently had the most participants registered, with more than 20 involved in the fair and 14 in the art project.

Hei tā Helen Ramsdale, te whakaako ai ki Malfroy, he whaiwāhitanga paruhi katoa ki āna tauira te noho ki te kaupapa.

Helen Ramsdale, who teaches at Malfroy, says getting involved was a great opportunity for her students.

“E hāngai pai ana ngā kaupapa ki Aotearoa, nā reira e whai hua ana ngā akoranga, ka mutu, i ngā ākonga e rangahau ana i ā rātou whakaaturanga, ka āmiki mārama haere hoki ki ngā ohia.”

“The categories are very relevant to Aotearoa, which makes it meaningful learning, and as students research for their boards, they come to understand the concepts in more detail.

“E oti hoki i ngā ākonga te kite i ngā rangahau a ngā kura anō, nā konā he whaiwāhitanga kia whai akoranga i ētahi atu.”

“Students also get to see other schools' research, so it’s an opportunity to learn from others.”

Ka tū te pō tuku taonga hei te 29 o Hūrae ki te Hōtera Sudima i Rotorua. He tohu ki ia wāhanga, ā, e whā hoki ngā tohu whakaihuwaka.

Awards night will take place on the evening of July 29 at the Sudima Hotel in Rotorua. There are awards for each category alongside four supreme awards.

He mea whakamāori e te Kaihautū Reo Māori ki Puna, e Taurapa.

Translation by Stuff Kaihautū Reo Māori Taurapa.