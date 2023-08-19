Vowels and dipthongs in te reo Māori

The five vowels of the Māori alphabet, short or long, all represent pure vowel-sounds. Pictured is Te Wera King performing a karakia.

David Kārena-Holmes is a published te reo author, living in Dunedin.

COLUMN: In the standard written form of Māori language, the letters are from the same, Latin, alphabet as English – with the addition of the short straight line called a macron placed above a vowel to indicate lengthening of sound.

It should be added that in some writings lengthening of vowel-sound is shown by doubling the letter rather than a macron.

It might seem that the use of the same letters for Māori as for English should make it easy for readers of English (or of other languages using the same alphabet) to follow the sound-patterns of te reo.

But this is true only to a limited extent.

Among the consonants, letter r and of the two digraphs – ng and wh – are variable in Māori pronunciation and can present difficulties for speakers of English. The focus this week, however, is upon vowel-sounds.

The pure sound is best heard in the lengthened form: ā is pronounced as the “a” in “father”; ē as “ea” in “wear”; ī as “i” in “machine”; ō as “o” in “or” and ū as “oo” in “moon”.

Without the macron sign these sounds are clipped short, and may be heard not quite as distinctively (the letter a, for instance, is sounded similarly to the “a” in “about”) but, whether long or short, the vowels of te reo all represent pure, single vowel-sounds.

This contrasts radically with written English, in which the letter “a” for instance may stand for a varying range of sounds – as exemplified in “bar”, “bat”, “bare” and “bane”.

Stuff/ManawatÅ« Heritage Rangitane-Muaupoko tohunga Joe Tokapua performing a karakia in 1993.

Only in the first of these is the pure, single vowel-sound. There is no sound in te reo similar to that in English ”bat”.

In “bare” the sound is closer to Māori ē; whilst in “bane” it’s a diphthong (a blend of two vowel-sounds) close, it would seem, to Māori ei.

Te reo is a language rich in diphthong sounds, always spelt to show both the letters: a with e, as in haere; with i, as in pai; with o, as in kaore and with u as in ahau – and different vowel combinations beginning with e, i, o, or u are also plentiful.

In diphthongs one or other, and occasionally both, vowels may be lengthened.

The word tui means “to sew”, but the name of the bird with the white tuft is tūī. The word Āe means “Yes” – but (to end this column on a possibly frivolous note) the fact that Āe is pronounced similarly to Scottish “Aye” doesn’t necessarily indicate a remote historical connection between Māori and Scottish people.