Interrelationship of languages

The great difference in sound-systems between Gaelic and te reo Māori would have been a formidable barrier – but at least the phrase-sequence in some sentences is the same, writes author David Kārena-Holmes.

David Kārena-Holmes is a published author living in Dunedin

COLUMN: Frequently, in these columns, reference has been made to the fact that te reo Māori is classified as a VSO language – a language, that is, in which the sequence of phrases in a basic simple sentence follows a verb-subject-object pattern: I haere / te tama / ki te kura. (“Went / the boy / to the school.”)

This VSO pattern is used in far fewer languages than either the SOV (of Hindi, Urdu, Japanese and others) or the SVO (of Mandarin as well as European languages, including English).

But among the nine per cent of the world’s languages with a VSO pattern, is Gaelic.

Many settlers who came to New Zealand from Scotland or Ireland – themselves, their parents or grandparents still using Gaelic – brought some knowledge of it with them.

The great difference in sound-systems between Gaelic and te reo Māori would have been a formidable barrier – but at least the phrase-sequence in some sentences is the same, and it’s intriguing to wonder whether this could have been of any advantage in understanding or in learning te reo Māori.

Be that as it may, what is almost certainly a principle important for the future of te reo is nicely expressed by Aodh de Blácam in his Gaelic Literature Surveyed, where, in relation to Irish borrowing of words from other languages, he asserts that “verbal borrowings never diluted the native genius of the language, as expressed in idiom, rhythm and grammar.”

That this should be the case with te reo Māori also would seem to be a principle underpinning the compilation of He Pātaka Kupu (“A Storehouse of Words”) the magnificent monolingual Māori dictionary. Many entries in this “storehouse”, such as hipi (“sheep”) and wāina (“wine”) are noted as being derived from reo kē (“foreign language”).

The greatest riches of te reo Māori may be found in such “classical” texts as those of some of the older songs collected in Ngā Mōteatea, but the sub-title of He Pataka Kupu – Te Kai a te Rangatira (“The Food of the Chief) – suggests that the compilers don’t view the borrowing of words as in any way “diluting the genius” of te reo rangatira (“the chiefly language”).

Again, the text of Te Paipera Tapu (“The Holy Bible”) – particularly that of the new version now in preparation – which could be regarded as providing a benchmark for contemporary literary Māori, freely incorporates numerous words from reo kē.

By attending not just to vocabulary, but also (and very much so) to “idiom, rhythm and grammar”, all who care about these things could do much to ensure that word-borrowings don’t “dilute the native genius” of te reo rangatira.