How Māori and English languages mix in the modern world

You might not think you can speak te reo Māori, but chances are you understand more thank you think, thanks to Kiwis' tendency to borrow words.

In the world of linguists, there's one constant rule: language changes.

Slang, word meanings - they all fluctuate or flow from one language to another. While New Zealand English is no exception, there's something about the way Kiwis speak that has researchers around the world listening.

University of Waikato linguistics professor Andreea Calude said New Zealand was a research case for the world, "even for people who don't know where New Zealand is on the map".

It's down to our use of Māori loan words: Words that come from Māori and get adopted and absorbed into English. Words like whānau or kōrero.

Normally, it's non-dominant languages which borrow heavily from dominant languages. But New Zealand English is unique, because here, it happens around the other way too.

"This is very, very unusual."

Calude has been studying New Zealand English under funding from the Marsden Grant since 2017. Along with other linguistic researchers, she's been looking more closely at New Zealand's specific brand of English and how te reo Māori slips in and out of that.

That's involved examining conversations, tracking Māori use in newspapers and media, and what happens when te reo appears online, in social media like Twitter.

Words move between languages for two main reasons, Calude said. Firstly, prestige - a foreign word may carry more prestige in another language.

And secondly, lexical gaps which is when one language doesn't have a word for a concept or item, like how English borrows 'kimono' from Japanese.

But neither of those explain why New Zealand English speakers would be taking up Māori words.

"New Zealand English makes it a really interesting test case for what happens when two languages come in contact with each other," Calude said

"The fascinating question is which words, how often and why?"

It's hard to pinpoint an exact reason, but Calude can float some ideas.

"I think New Zealand is dipping into Māori words as a sign of affinity with Māori culture and Māori language. We're embracing it."

According to research, using more Māori loan words tends to be associated with more positive attitudes towards Māori culture, she said. And it was those positive attitudes could be a step forward on the road to language revitalisation.

"I think it's too soon to tell but at the moment, for a linguist and a researcher like me, looking at New Zealand English, it's a really interesting time of change. There's definitely change."

The use of Māori had increased dramatically over the last few years, she said, and more and more people were becoming familiar with different Māori words and concepts.

