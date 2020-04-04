Coronavirus: What's happening to NZ wildlife when humans locked down

A native skink in a Christchurch garden. Kiwis in lockdown are encouraged to look for and record animals and plants within their bubbles.

Scientists are expecting subtle changes in New Zealand wildlife behaviour during these extraordinary times but are frustrated that fieldwork is banned and they can only observe within their bubbles.

The biggest changes are probably happening in the cities and towns because that's where humans are suddenly absent, says Dr Rachael Shaw of Victoria University's School of Biological Sciences.

Wildlife will likely be getting bolder and moving into spaces they previously feared, she says.

Those wild animals most accustomed to humans will have to be adapting quickly, says Dr Jon Sullivan of Lincoln University's Department of Pest-Management and Conservation.

He expects gulls, sparrows and ducks, for example, which often relied on humans for food before the lockdown, will be departing urban centres for richer pickings elsewhere. There will always be exceptions, he says.

There will be "reasonably subtle ripples across the landscape", he says.

Shaw expected some species like kaka birds in Wellington will be more aggressively seeking food from humans as a result of the lockdown. The Wellington resident expected to hear of kaka pecking at windows and landing on balconies, she said. Feeding kaka is discouraged.

Within their bubbles near Christchurch, Sullivan and a colleague have noticed less road kill, evidence of a reduced impact by humans on animals. The downside is that scavengers will be getting fewer easy feeds.

Reports from overseas of wildlife quickly occupying abandoned spaces have caught the world's imagination. Goats, deer, civets and other animals have been reported in unusual places, although the reliability of these reports can be questioned. The Loch Ness monster has surfaced in unusual places, for example.

In rural New Zealand, farmers are still largely milking cows, picking fruit and vegetables, and bringing in their crops. These are essential activities. Humans are present outdoors in something like the numbers before coronavirus emerged.

In national parks and other conservation areas, human presence is usually low, not including the Great Walks and the like. But 1080 operations have reportedly ceased and there will be knock-on effects from this.

Shaw called the Covid-19 lockdown "a huge global experiment on animal behaviour, but we will likely never know the impacts".

Some NZ biologists can use satellite tracking and other remote technologies to keep their observations going. But many others needed to access devices in the field to collect data and that is breaking bubbles.

Others, like Shaw, study animals too small for these kinds of technologies. She has previously studied the surprisingly good memories of North Island robin (toutouwai) in Zealandia sanctuary in Wellington.

The website iNaturalistNZ is encouraging ordinary Kiwis to observe and report nature within their home and garden. "There will be a lot of plants, animals, and fungi living out their lives in your garden, and in your house," it says.

"Some may never have been recorded in your neighbourhood before. The more you look, the more you'll find. Let's share what we find, marvel at what others find, and weather out this storm together."

The citizen science website, administered by Sullivan, has for example called for sightings of mantis insects. There is one native species and an import from South Africa, and it's feared the import is replaced the native in urban gardens.

This might be because native males find imported females particularly attractive. "Unfortunately, the female South African mantises have a habit of eating their Kiwi amorous suitors," reports the website.