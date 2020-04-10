Coronavirus: How far a Covid-19-infected person's cough can spread in a supermarket

A video created by Finnish scientists has shown how bad the spread of a coronavirus infected cough could be.

The computer animated video demonstrates how the virus can even travel to a neighbouring aisle in a supermarket.

Thirty researchers from Aalto University, the Finnish Meteorological Institute, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland and the University of Helsinki helped model the movement of air particles expelled by a dry cough.

Aalto University A Finnish animation from Aalto University models how coronavirus would spread in a supermarket.

Their research around aerosol particles carrying the virus suggests that a cough can spread further than previously believed, and the particles expelled can take several minutes to dissipate.

The study also shows that the particles carrying Covid-19 can remain in the air for quite a few minutes, emphasising the need to be cautious in populated areas.