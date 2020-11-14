Seabed seismographs, pressure sensors to investigate conditions inside New Zealand's largest fault

A look at the Hikurangi subduction zone, the big faultline off the east coast of the North Island.

Researchers are placing seabed seismographs and sensitive seafloor pressure sensors off the Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa coast to learn more about physical conditions inside New Zealand’s largest fault.

The instruments will be deployed in the Hikurangi subduction zone from Niwa’s research ship Tangaroa, which is due to leave Wellington on Saturday evening. Scientists from Japan will be joining researchers from GNS Science and Victoria University of Wellington on the voyage.

The Hikurangi zone is where the Pacific Plate dives down beneath the North Island east coast. It is thought to be capable of generating massive earthquakes, larger than magnitude 8, along with tsunamis.

The instruments being deployed on the voyage will record earthquakes and small seafloor movements over parts of the Hikurangi subduction zone that cannot be monitored from land.

READ MORE:

* Lost at sea: $150,000 worth of technical instruments

* Step closer to forecasting massive hikurangi subduction zone quake

* North Island's east coast sliding away in large slow-motion earthquake



Data collected on the voyage will provide key information for a project, led by GNS Science, that aims to investigate the physical conditions inside the zone and find out what causes frequent, slow motion earthquakes that can last weeks in the zone.

Supplied Technicians from Scripps Institution of Oceanography in the US, Chris Armerding and Jake Perez, launching scientific gear from Niwaâs research ship Tangaroa

Voyage leader Dr Laura Wallace of GNS Science said the seafloor pressure sensors would record the upward or downward movement of the seabed. “They can detect ‘slow motion earthquakes’ offshore, and may also provide evidence about how the zone will behave in future large earthquakes,” she said.

The voyage is the second of two trips in quick succession by Tangaroa to the Hikurangi zone. In the just finished first trip, specialised equipment from the US was placed on the seafloor near the southeastern corner of the North Island.

The aim of those instruments is to visualise the structure of the subsurface and investigate how fluids are distributed within sediments below the seafloor. Scientists hope to get a better understanding of how the movement of fluids relates to activity in the largest offshore faults and to subseafloor gas.

GNS Slow slip events on Hikurangi Subduction Zone explained.

Voyage specialist Dr Peter Kannberg, of Scripps Institution of Oceanography in the US, said earthquakes, seafloor slope stability, and seafloor gas release were all governed in some part by the presence of fluids.

“Our instrumentation can detect where these fluids are in the Earth, allowing us to better understand the role of fluids in modulating these natural hazards,” Kannberg said.