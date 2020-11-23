Contaminants expected in very old Antarctic penguin poo

This adelie penguin is too cute. Nasty stuff may lurk in their poo “mounds”.

New Zealand scientists expect to find centuries-old environmental contaminants in mounds of Antarctic penguin poo.

Adelie​ penguins nest in the same place year after year, sometimes for centuries, and their excrement builds into mounds that can be as deep as 1 metre.

Within those mounds are soil, poo, feathers, bones and eggshell fragments that probably contain contaminants such as lead, mercury and DDT.

Although Antarctica is remote, there are known transmission routes for the contaminants, says Dr Tanya O'Neill,​ a soil scientist at the University of Waikato and the recent winner of a $300,000 Marsden fast start research grant.

One route is atmospheric. It’s known that volcanoes put heavy metals high into the atmosphere and these are transported across the planet and settle on the surface.

But humans put contaminants into the atmosphere as well. The first Industrial Revolution started about 1760 in Britain, and over the following centuries, coal burning spread around the world, as did its pollution.

Another contamination route to Antarctica is through the food chain. Krill, fish and other sea creatures pick up the contaminants, and they bioaccumulate or consolidate in species such as penguins.

Fiona Shanhun/Antarctica NZ The adelie penguin colony at Cape Bird on Ross Island, not far from Scott Base.

O'Neill and colleague Sally Gaw,​ an environmental chemist at the University of Canterbury, will dig pits in adelie penguin mounds at Cape Bird, on the northern tip of Ross Island. Scott Base is on the southern tip of the island.

They also hope to dig pits at the massive adelie colony at Cape Hallett,​ about 500 kilometres to the north. They expect to find subtle differences between the two sites, as the food available to the birds – and ice conditions – are slightly different, ONeill says.

This work is best done at the “time of maximum thaw”, usually in January, and the most optimistic date is January 2022. Not much science is being done this season due to covid. And the logistics of getting to Cape Hallett are considerable.

But O’Neill is going to Scott Base this season to retrieve data from weather stations. Some of these stations, which monitor temperature, wind, humidity and the like, are old and stored data must be manually downloaded. Some of them also have instruments underground measuring soil temperature, moisture and the like. These stations also need annual maintenance.

Fiona Shanhun/Antarctica NZ Adelie penguin mugshot.

She’ll also be working on a new weather station site to replace one that will be affected by the redevelopment of Scott Base. Wind, shade and other factors have come into play. She’s also on the team monitoring the environmental impact of the base redevelopment.

There was a joint American-Kiwi base at Cape Hallett from 1957 to 1973. In those days, rubbish and waste were burned in open pits, often with diesel as a fuel. It’s possible that contaminants from this practice will be detected in the penguin mounds.

Tanya O'Neill/Supplied Dr Tanya O'Neill,​ a soil scientist from the University of Waikato, at work in Antarctica.

It’s also possible O’Neill and colleagues will pinpoint the source or provenance of some chemicals found in the mounds. Using isotope analysis, researchers have shown that contaminants in Antarctic ice cores came from a specific smelter in South Australia.

It might be possible to detect lead from leaded petrol, for example.

Mercury is another element that might be found in the mounds. They’ll also be looking for microplastics. These have previously been found in Antarctica.