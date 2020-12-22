If you missed the Saturn-Jupiter great conjunction last night, it's not too late

Jupiter and Saturn appeared to viewers on Earth to be closer to each other on Monday night than they have for 400 years.

If you missed the moment there’s still a chance to see something almost as good for the next few nights, provided clouds don’t get in the way.

Not only is it almost four centuries since the last time the two gas giants appeared to be so close, it’s 800 years since it happened at night, giving most people around the world a chance to see it.

Charlie Riedel/AP Saturn, top, and Jupiter, below, are seen in the sky above Kansas in the US on Monday night (local time) The alignment known as the "great conjunction" has also been called the "Christmas Star”.

But the time window available to see the planets in the next few nights is brief. Gisborne-based amateur astronomer John Drummond said Jupiter and Saturn would only be visible early in the night, possibly until about 10pm.

READ MORE:

* The Great Conjunction, and why we celebrate Christmas on December 25

* Jupiter and Saturn merging in night sky next week, will be closest in centuries

* Star of Bethlehem will reappear next week



They would be low in the sky in a west-southwest direction. “Jupiter will be fairly bright low down. Saturn will be less bright and very close to it,” Drummond said.

Grant Birley Grant Birley took his chance when the sky cleared for a few minutes.

On Monday night the two planets had been roughly one-fifth the width of a full moon apart. The distance between them would start slowly increasing.

“They start spreading apart, and each night they are starting to set earlier and earlier, until we lose them in the western glare,” he said.

Probably within a month they would be setting too close to the Sun to see. They would probably start appearing in the morning sky by late March.

“By then they would have started separating themselves in the sky. Instead of being one-fifth of a full moon diameter apart, they will be probably up to 10 moon diameters apart,” Drummond said.

Mehnaaz Abdullah Mehnaaz Abdullah sent this to Stuff from Cape Town.

Great conjunctions of Saturn and Jupiter happen about every 20 years, just not quite as close as they are now. According to Space.com conjunctions of these two planets are called “great” because they happen less often than conjunctions of the other bright planets.

It won't be until March 2080 that Saturn and Jupiter get to appear again almost as close to each other as they are now.

As Stardome Obvservatory points out, the two planets only appear close to each other because that’s how it looks from Earth. Jupiter is about five times further from the Sun than the Earth is, and Saturn is about 10 times further away.