Fossil find proves flax snail has been in NZ three million years, scientist says

The 8cm-tall flax snail fossil find has scientists believing the species has been in New Zealand for about 3 million years.

The discovery of two flax snail fossils in Auckland shows the species has been in New Zealand 30 times longer than previously believed.

An Auckland scientist who studies fossils said before the two fossils were found in shell sand removed from Watercare’s wastewater treatment plant in Māngere, the oldest known flax snail fossil, found in dunes near Cape Reinga, was about 100,000 years old.

Paleontologist Dr Bruce Hayward said the new find indicated the flax snail/pupuharakeke had been in New Zealand for about 3-3.5 million years.

“These are by far the oldest known fossils of this group of snails anywhere in the world,” Hayward said in a media release.

READ MORE:

* 'I thought it was a rock': Nine-year-old discovers 25-million-year-old fossil

* Drought conditions and weka giving Abel Tasman's native snails a hard time

* New Zealand's loneliest snail that calls Nelson's Maitai Caves home



“They confirm that these large snails have been in New Zealand for a long time. Before the arrival of humans, flax snails were far more widespread than they are today.”

The flax snail, or Placostylus, is one of the country’s two largest land snails and can be up to 10 centimetres long, Hayward said.

They are a threatened species and are only found in the Three Kings Islands, North Cape and in some areas along the east coast of Northland.

They can also be found in the Soloman Islands, Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Fiji and Lord Howe, which is located between Australia and New Zealand.

Hayward said paleontologists believed flax snails came to New Zealand millions of years ago from Melanesia, near Papua New Guinea.

Finding fossils of two flax snails in shell sand was a “great surprise”, Hayward said.

“They possibly died on land and were washed down a stream into the sea.

“The decaying animals produce gas that may have filled their shells and helped them float offshore into the ancient Manukau Bay where they sank to the seafloor and were rapidly buried in sediment.”

The fossils were found by Stefano Vittor and Julianne McCoun.