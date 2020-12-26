Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga vulnerable to earthquakes in Hunua Ranges, Hauraki Plains

After taking over a forestry right in Auckland's Hūnua Ranges, Watercare is aiming for 3.5m native trees to be planted around its Upper Mangatawhiri Dam.

Faults in southern Auckland and northern Waikato could produce earthquakes that caused considerable damage, affecting Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga, researchers say.

They raised their concerns after simulating ground motion from hypothetical earthquakes on the Kerepehi and Wairoa North faults.

The Kerepehi Fault runs almost south-north for about 80km onshore along the Hauraki Plains, and continues offshore extending into the Hauraki Gulf. The Wairoa North Fault runs near the western edge of the Hunua Ranges and is also on a close to south-north alignment.

The researchers, mostly from the universities of Auckland and Canterbury, modelled ground motion for characteristic earthquakes of magnitude-7.3 on the Kerepehi Fault and magnitude-6.6 on the Wairoa North Fault.

READ MORE:

* Was the Kaikoura earthquake as complex as quakes get? Project aims to find out

* More fault lines under Hamilton than previously thought: researchers

* Dunedin's closest active fault 'behaves strangely and the risk is hard to define'



For a Kerepehi Fault event there would be severe to violent, long duration, shaking close to the source, the researchers said in a paper published in the New Zealand Journal of Geology and Geophysics.

Bruce Mercer/Stuff An earthquake on a fault under the Hauraki Plains could cause severe, long duration shaking.

That shaking would have the potential to trigger liquefaction that could damage flood defence networks and farmland in the Hauraki Plains. Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga could have moderate to very strong shaking, the paper said.

Impacts would be larger in Auckland for an earthquake on the Wairoa North Fault, with shaking particularly intense at water supply dams in the Hunua Ranges, and less intense at the airport, CBD and port.

“Road, rail and transmission networks are vulnerable to disruption where they converge at infrastructure hotspots 10 km from the fault in south Auckland,” the paper said.

Researcher Associate Professor Liam Wotherspoon from the University of Auckland said high intensity shaking across an area with some of Auckland’s critical infrastructure, including water supply dams, could cause considerable damage.

Supplied A rupture on the Wairoa North Fault, which runs near the western edge of the Hunua Ranges, could cause intense shaking at some water supply dams.

Another of the researchers, Dr Jennifer Eccles, also from the University of Auckland, said a better understanding of the faults and the hazard they posed was needed.

”Although there are fewer earthquakes in the upper North Island compared to other parts of New Zealand, the vulnerability to seismic and related hazards is immense,” Eccles said.

Research on the Kerepehi Fault published in 2016 said the potential for severe damage to Hauraki Plains buildings without specific seismic design (those built before 1960) could pose a significant risk to life and livelihood.

For Auckland, the rupture of the fault could result in damage to unreinforced masonry buildings, chimneys and parapets.

Information on the GNS Science website said research indicated a large earthquake was possible somewhere along the Kerepehi Fault every 1000 years.

The GNS active faults database said the recurrence interval for the Wairoa North Fault was unknown.