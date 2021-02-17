February 2011: Engineer shares lessons learned from Christchurch earthquakes

Dr Dmytro Dizhur, an Auckland-based chartered structural engineer, has spent a decade researching the performance of unreinforced masonry buildings during the February 2011 Christchurch earthquake.

The lessons learned from Christchurch's devastating earthquake 10 years ago have guided building strengthening work across the globe, a structural engineer says.

Dr Dmytro Dizhur was among the first to help assess damaged buildings after the February 2011 earthquake struck and has since spent 10 years researching how unreinforced masonry buildings performed in the disaster.

The Auckland-based chartered structural engineer has now compiled his key observations into a book that he hopes will help save lives.

Dizhur said he remembered arriving in a ravaged Christchurch shortly after the magnitude 6.2 quake struck.

STUFF People whose lives changed due to their involvement in the CTV building collapse during the February 2011 earthquake recount their stories.

“It was a huge shock to the system to witness the amount of damage that had occurred ... all the masonry on the ground, the crushed cars, bricks everywhere.

“It was quite terrifying.”

Dizhur was part of a team that spent weeks moving through the city to identify which buildings were safe and which were not.

Despite the immediate destruction and chaos, he soon realised there were important lessons that needed to be learnt.

“We needed to understand why some buildings were still standing, while others had their bricks scattered all over the place.”

Supplied Dizhur’s book, Structural Performance, includes 52 case studies of masonry buildings in Christchurch that were damaged during the February 2011 earthquake.

It was the start of a mammoth 10-year research project, conducted alongside other renowned experts, to assess the earthquake damage in 650 vintage unreinforced masonry buildings.

Dizhur ended up staying in Christchurch for about a year after the earthquake to carry out the start of the research.

While the public’s attention had been largely focused on prominent buildings such as the Christ Church Cathedral and the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, the greatest lessons were provided by the city's smaller, less significant buildings, he said.

“Some of these buildings are still standing today because the rights methods and techniques were used to strengthen them. They ended up being little golden nuggets in our learning about earthquake performance and understanding of how we can mitigate earthquake destruction in the future.”

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF/Stuff The public may have focused on prominent buildings such as the Christ Church Cathedral, pictured, but some of the greatest engineering lessons were learned from what happened to smaller buildings. (File photo)

A lot of the local research led to international research that piggybacked on the lessons learned in Christchurch.

“Some of our findings are now being used in the building strengthening work being done in Italy or the States,” Dizhur said.

“By using what we have learned, we are leading the world in some of these aspects ... [like] fast-tracking building strengthening projects around the country.”

Of the 650 unreinforced masonry buildings assessed after the earthquake, Dizhur picked 52 to use as case studies in his book, Structural Performance.

Each building in the book had undergone some strengthening work before the earthquake, and their performances during the quake provided valuable lessons for building experts.

Supplied Proceeds from the sale of Dizhur’s book will help postgraduate engineering students conduct further research.

These included buildings such as Strategy House on the corner of Moorhouse Ave and Madras St, and 210 Tuam St – a Christchurch City Council building that remains boarded up 10 years on.

“The book is not about making recommendations, but rather our observations on which techniques and methods fared really well, and which ones worked less than we had expected.”

Structural Performance will be released later this month and all proceeds will go towards funding further research into building performance and solutions.

“There will never be a point where we can say we have now learned all we could. It is a continuing journey of developing new ideas and technologies,” Dizhur said.