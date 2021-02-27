NZ marine heatwave forecasts now available to public, show Chatham Islands event starting

Subtropical fish species may turn up around New Zealand as another marine heatwave is confirmed. Video published January 2019.

New Zealand marine heatwave forecasts that have just become publicly available are about to have an important early test.

The forecasts are predicting a strong marine heatwave to start this weekend in the waters around the Chatham Islands.

How that heatwave developed would be a test case for the system, said Dr Robert Smith, a lecturer in the Department of Marine Science at the University of Otago.

Monique Ford/Stuff Waitangi Beach on Chatham Island.

“I’m quite excited about what’s going to happen next week, because this is one of the first cases we have had since we’ve launched this tool.”

A key part of developing forecasts was to continuously monitor how they performed against observations, Smith said.

The development of marine heatwave forecasts is part of the $11.5 million five-year Moana Project, funded through the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Endeavour Fund.

The aim of the project is to provide fundamental knowledge for the protection and management of New Zealand’s vast exclusive economic zone.

Moana Project The Moana Project marine heatwave forecast for the Chatham Islands on Saturday. The grey line is the measured sea surface temperature, and the black line the forecast. The dotted blue line is the long-term average, and the dotted green line the marine heatwave threshold.

Generally, a marine heatwave is defined as happening when – for five or more days - the ocean temperature at a given location is in the top 10 per cent of temperatures ever recorded for the time of year.

Globally, marine heatwaves were becoming more frequent, longer lasting and more intense, Smith, who is overseeing the marine heatwave research, said.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, global sea surface temperatures have risen at a rate of nearly 0.6 degrees Celsius per century since 1880.

Smith said the seas around New Zealand were warming at an unprecedented rate, which made marine heatwaves more likely.

The research was trying to answer the questions: “What do trends in marine heatwaves look like around New Zealand? Are these becoming more frequent, longer lasting and more intense? Where is the largest marine heatwave risk in New Zealand?”

Marine heatwaves were extreme events that could have severe impacts on ecosystems and marine industries, Smith said.

“Marine life around New Zealand has evolved to thrive in cooler waters. We know from high impact marine heatwaves in the past few years around New Zealand, they can have devastating effects on local ecosystems.

“They pose a substantial threat to fishing and aquaculture,” Smith said.

Supplied New Zealand King Salmon's Te Pangu Bay farm in the Marlborough Sounds.

“By forecasting marine heatwaves we hope to provide warning to important ocean industries and coastal communities, and that would enable a range of management actions.”

For example, that might mean aquaculture operations harvesting early, or relocating stock to facilities where the water was expected to be cooler, Smith said.

If aquaculture operations in the Marlborough Sounds were given a warning of likely heatwaves developing, “they can potentially relocate stock from some of the sheltered parts of the sounds, which are more likely to become extremely warm, to somewhere like Tory Channel, where you have much stronger mixing every day”.

Forecasting marine heatwaves could also indicate an increased likelihood of algal blooms, and it was possible the heatwaves could cause wild fish stocks to relocate.

NIWA NIWA ship Tangaroa faces rough seas on journey home from its Antarctic Voyage.

The research had used observations and numerical models to get a better understanding of what caused marine heatwaves, and to improve the ability to predict them, Smith said.

The tool developed so far could provide forecasts for up to seven days. Researchers were using machine learning to find ways to extend the forecasts to a few months, or even more.

A whole range of factors could cause a marine heatwave, and not all factors were important for every event.

“One of the most common drivers of marine heatwaves is ocean currents, which can build up areas of warm water, but also air-sea heat flux – warming through the ocean surface from the atmosphere,” Smith said.

NIWA Sea surface temperatures around NZ endured a "marine heatwave" in the spring and summer of 2017-18.

The warmth in the seas around the Chatham Islands could be partly due to the blocking pattern of high pressure that had been dominating the weather in New Zealand. The clear skies and light winds would be reducing the amount of mixing of ocean waters.

It could also be partly due by the encroachment into those waters of a large marine heatwave hundreds of kilometres east of New Zealand.

The forecasts produced by the Moana Project researchers have been online since early February.

They show both the forecast sea surface temperatures for the week ahead in the seas around New Zealand, and how those temperatures differ from average.

Monique Ford/Stuff The Wairarapa coast looking towards Castlepoint. A moderate marine heatwave is forecast for the waters off Wairarapa in the coming week.

The site also has graphs for 10 areas around the country, showing sea surface temperatures in recent weeks, and what they’re expected to do in the next week.

The areas covered by graphs are Cape Reinga, Hauraki Gulf, Bay of Plenty, Wairarapa, Chatham Islands, Cook Strait, Banks Peninsula, Fiordland, Otago Peninsula and Stewart Island.

As well as the strong marine heatwave predicted for the week ahead in the seas around the Chatham Islands, a moderate marine heatwave is predicted to start in the next day or so off the Wairarapa coast.

Sea temperatures have been consistently below average since early February – the start of the period covered by the graphs – in the Hauraki Gulf, Cook Strait, Fiordland and Stewart Island.

The Chatham Islands are the only place in the areas covered by the graphs where the temperature topped the marine heatwave threshold before Saturday.