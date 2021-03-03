Glow-in-the-dark shark found in New Zealand waters is largest known luminous vertebrate

Pictures of bioluminescent sharks taken as part of the research in New Zealand waters.

A glow-in-the-dark shark species found during a survey over the Chatham Rise in New Zealand waters is the largest known luminous vertebrate.

The kitefin shark, which can grow to 180cm, was one of three deep-sea luminous sharks found during an expedition to the area in January 2020, on board the Niwa research vessel Tangaroa.

Dr Jérôme Mallefet of UCLouvain, a French-speaking university in Belgium, was on the voyage and set up a dark lab on board Tangaroa to photograph the sharks.

The room was completely blacked out to mimic the darkness of the deep-water ocean and Mallefet photographed the sharks using a specialised camera.

Before Mallefet’s experiment no one had recorded bioluminescent sharks producing light in New Zealand waters, Niwa said.

BEX PARSONS-KING/ SUPPLIED Dr Jerome Mallefet pictured with a bioluminescent shark, at Niwa's Wellington laboratory.

“I was so happy. I was dreaming to get pictures of bioluminescent sharks [on the voyage] and I got them,” Mallefet said.

The sharks, like most bioluminescent species, produced blue light, a colour that travels well in the deep ocean.

Results of the research have just been published in the Frontiers in Marine Science journal.

Mallefet managed to photograph three species of bioluminescent sharks – the kitefin shark, the blackbelly lanternshark, and the southern lanternshark. It was the first time the luminescence of the species had been documented.

The sharks all live in what is known as the mesopelagic or “twilight” zone of the ocean, between 200-1000 metres deep, beyond which sunlight does not penetrate.

Seen from below, the sharks appear backlit against the bright surface of the water, leaving them exposed to potential predators without any place to hide, a report in the Guardian said.

Researchers suggest these three species’ glowing underbellies may help camouflage them from any threats that might strike from beneath.

In the case of the kitefin shark, which has few or no predators, it is possible that the slow-moving species uses its natural glow to illuminate the ocean floor while it searches for food, or to disguise itself in approaching its prey.

The Independent noted the researchers found that the kitefin shark possessed bioluminescent sites along its belly, sides, back and dorsal fins which were controlled by hormones.

Despite having one of the slowest “cruising speeds” known among sharks, the kitefin is believed to have a very high short-range burst speed. Evidence has shown it can eat fast-swimming fish as well as slower creatures that dwell near the sea bed.