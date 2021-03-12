Ten years on from Japan's devastating tsunami, scientists ask if it could happen in NZ

The school in northeastern Japan served as a refuge to save the lives of 320 students, teachers and others from the tsunami that swept through in 2011.

Scientists see “strong parallels” but also big differences between the lower North Island and the setting of the massive earthquake that created the devastating Japanese tsunami 10 years ago.

The magnitude 9 Great East Japan Earthquake struck at 2.46pm (local time) on March 11, 2011.

According to the British Geological Survey, the earthquake was 11,000 times larger than the 6.3 magnitude earthquake that hit Christchurch in February 2011.

Kyodo News via AP, File A tsunami sweeps across a town in northern Japan on March 11, 2011.

The tsunami that followed reached as far as 10km inland. Thousands of people were killed.

READ MORE:

* Scientists prepare for Hikurangi subduction zone faultline to rupture in future

* Hikurangi subduction zone part of a huge 3500km-long system

* When Hikurangi subduction zone megathrust triggers tsunami 'think Japan 2011'



Professor Tim Stern, from Victoria University of Wellington, said there were “strong parallels” between the setting of the Tōhoku-oki earthquake and the southern North Island.

Almost all large earthquakes happened in areas called subduction zones, where one tectonic plate plunged beneath another, Stern said.

“Both areas are underlain by a subduction zone where the depth of the plate interfaces is about 25 km, and the angle of the interfaces are both 10-20 degrees,” Stern said.

The interface is where the plates rub against each other.

NOAA The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration animation illustrates what happens when a major tsunami hits.

Most of the magnitude 9 or stronger quakes in the past 60 years had happened at a depth of 20-30km on a subduction interface, Stern said. The interface under Wellington was at a depth of 25km.

It was not known if a magnitude 9 earthquake was possible in the southern North Island, Stern said. The records did not go back long enough.

“There’s been some geological work that suggests we may have had some very large events, but we still don’t know exactly how big they may have been,” Stern said.

There were also differences between that part of this country and areas hit by magnitude 9 quakes in the past.

The most obvious difference was that the southern North Island is above sea level, while the magnitude 9 quakes in the past 60 years were 10km to 200km offshore – from Chile, Alaska and Sumatra, as well as Japan.

AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, File A man rides his bike through the levelled city of Minamisanriku in northeastern Japan after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

“We are currently exploring these differences and similarities in an attempt to get a sense of whether our subduction zone is capable of producing rare magnitude 9 events, or merely magnitude 7 to 8 events on a more regular time interval,” Stern said.

There were advantages to being above sea level when it came to learning about the interface between the plates.

”We have an opportunity to use the technology we have to explore the geometry and structure of this interface and learn more about it,” Stern said.

”We can get a better idea of what’s going on at the depth of that interface than you can get in some of those other areas.”

While quite a bit of work had been done understanding the similarities and differences between the southern North Island and the areas struck by magnitude 9 earthquakes, more was needed.

AP Photo/David Guttenfelder, File The deserted town of Minami Soma in April 2011, inside the 20km radius evacuation zone from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear reactors.

Professor John Townend, also from Victoria University of Wellington, said before the Tōhoku-oki earthquake, it had not been thought the area involved could generate earthquakes larger than magnitude 8.

The Tōhoku-oki earthquake happened within the northeastern Japan Subduction Zone, where the Pacific Plate was being thrust below part of the North American Plate along the Japan Trench, at a rate of more than 8cm per year, Townend said.

The geometry was similar to that of the Hikurangi Subduction Zone along the eastern coast of the North Island, where the Pacific Plate was being pushed below the Australian Plate by about 4cm per year.

It was now accepted that many, if not most, subduction zones could produce extremely large earthquakes, Townend said.

Research by New Zealand and international scientists has revealed the potential for magnitude 9 earthquakes off the eastern coast of the North Island, which must be considered in hazard planning and mitigation, he said.

“This has clear ramifications for New Zealand.”

The Great East Japan Earthquake

Japan marked the anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake and the tsunami that followed on Thursday (local time).

Almost 16,000 people died in the disaster and about 2500 are still missing, according to Japan’s National Police Agency.

The epicentre was under the sea, about 80km east of the eastern city of Sendai, about 300km north of Tokyo.

It took slightly more than two minutes for most of the 500km fault to rupture, with shaking felt for up to six minutes in some places. Sudden vertical and horizontal movement of the Pacific tectonic plate displaced the water above, setting off the series of tsunami waves that caused most of the destruction.

The surge of seawater reached as far inland as 10km, getting as high as 40 metres above sea level. Tsunami heights reached more than 10m along several hundred kilometres of coastline in the northern region of Tōhoku, and 20m along 200km of the coast.

The disaster caused meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

Yesterday, AP reported that 40,000 people were still unable to return home in and around Fukushima, due to radioactive contamination resulting from the meltdowns.