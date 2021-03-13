Strings of light crossing the sky high overhead likely to be a Starlink chain

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off in May 2018 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center carrying the first Bangladeshi geostationary communications satellite.

The lights of Elon Musk’s satellite Internet operation, Starlink, appear to have been seen from New Zealand, with reports of chains of lights in the night sky.

Each launch involves a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket deploying about 60 satellites that go on to take up their positions in what is being called a “constellation” that will provide people around the world access to broadband internet.

So far SpaceX has launched 1265 satellites and plans to launch thousands more. Other companies have similar plans.

When the Starlink satellites are deployed from the Falcon 9 rocket they initially travel in a line and appear close together from the ground.

Over time, the distance between the satellites increases and then each satellite goes its own way, but initially the moving string of pearls effect produced by the chain can appear striking from the ground.

Supplied A train of SpaceX starlink satellites pass overhead.

Stuff has had two reports from people in the Wellington area who saw a chain of lights moving across the sky shortly after 9pm on Thursday.

Steven Mackle said he and his wife saw about 10 evenly-spaced objects moving quickly overhead – coming from the direction of Nelson and heading towards Wairarapa.

The other report, from the Manakau area, was of lights moving in an almost perfect line through the clear night sky for about three minutes before disappearing.

About the same time as the chain of lights was seen over Wellington, the second of the Starlink March launches was under way at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Craig Bailey/Florida Today via AP A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Kennedy Space Center on March 4, carrying 60 Starlink satellites.

So the Wellington lights could not have come from that launch, but they could have been from the first Starlink launch of the month, on March 4.

Nelson-based space scientist Dr Duncan Steel said the Wellington reports were consistent with the appearance of Starlink satellite chains.

Satellites tended to be visible from the ground for an hour or so after sunset, and for an hour or so before sunrise. That was because the satellites were high enough to still be in sunlight, while it was dark on the ground below.

When it was daylight on the ground, satellites weren’t bright enough, compared to the sky, to be seen, Steel said.

Starlink satellite chains had travelled over New Zealand many times.

“It’s not at all unusual, and people do find it quite startling. We’re going to see more and more in the future,” Steel said.

“They remain as a chain as such for a week or two, as they are gradually spreading out.”

The chain seen on Thursday would not have been from a “very recent” launch, because those satellites would not have been heading over New Zealand. But the reports were entirely consistent with satellites from the March 4 launch.

The plans to put thousands, or possibly even tens of thousands, of internet satellites into orbit are controversial. Along with concerns about increasing amounts of space debris, astronomers are also alarmed at the impact of the satellite constellations on ground-based observations.