Past the equinox, summer's on the run - no April sun in Cuba but what about the GC?

The autumn equinox was on Saturday, but because of the refraction of sunlight through the Earth’s atmosphere we’re not quite at the point where the nights start getting longer than the days.

That will happen in the next day or two – depending on latitude - so as the old Dragon song says, “Summer’s on the run”.

In a posting on its Facebook page, MetService explained the autumn equinox is the moment when the Sun appears to be directly overhead the Equator.

It’s all to do with the tilt of the Earth on its axis.

At the summer Solstice, the Sun appears to be directly overhead the Tropic of Capricorn. Then it travels back to the north, appearing to be directly overhead the Tropic of Cancer at the winter solstice.

The autumn equinox is the halfway point of that journey, and this year it happened at 10.27pm on Saturday.

But that’s not quite when the nights start becoming longer than the days.

That’s because: “As light from the Sun enters Earth's atmosphere, it refracts towards the surface of the Earth. This means that even after the Sun has moved below the horizon, it appears to remain above it for just a few minutes.”

The “equilux” – when day and night are equal, taking the refracted sunlight into account – will be Tuesday in Invercargill and Wednesday further north in Auckland, MetService said.

